Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday January 14, 2025Location: The City Ground Kick-off: 20:00 Allocation: 2932Disabled allocation 11 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Price Notes Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided. Please note that all supporters aged 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over. Children under 4 are not permitted entry to The City GroundTickets sales, as a reminder, supporters log-in details have recently changed as the Club have migrated all ticketing accounts to the Single Sign On (SSO) system. Supporters are reminded that accounts should be linked ahead of purchasing tickets.Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023-24.Sale On Sale Information12 or more games from 8.15am 17.12.24 until 10.45am 18.12.24Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale11 or more games from 11am 18.12.24 until 12.45pm 18.12.24Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale10 or more games from 1pm 18.12.24 until 2.45pm 18.12.24This sale will take place only in the event tickets remain. Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale9 or more games from 3pm 18.12.24 until 8am 19.12.24This sale will take place only in the event tickets remain. Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this saleWe ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.Hospitality Members Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2General notes Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture. Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel. Ticket Credits Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.Stadium Notes Each block of the allocation contains Rail Seating tickets. Supporters have the option of standing throughout the match.Supporters who would prefer to be seated throughout the match should choose alternative seats. Rail Seating will be labelled during the booking process for those who wish to remain seated.Important LinksFor ticketing Terms & Conditions click here.For the Sanctions policy click here. For ticket fulfilment (delivery & collection of tickets) click hereFor coach travel click hereFor away support information click hereExpedia Live Travel to follow the Reds. Earn points and save with Expedia, LFCs Official Travel Partner  sign up and find out more here.Expect to qualify with 11, all booked up with trains & hotel. Hope we can get some revenge on our only defeat this season!!!