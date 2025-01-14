« previous next »
Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25

Dan The Man 28373

Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
December 12, 2024, 02:56:40 am
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/nottingham-forest-v-liverpool-fc-14-jan-2025-08l00pm-417

Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday January 14, 2025

Location: The City Ground Kick-off: 20:00 Allocation: 2932

Disabled allocation 11 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Price Notes Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided. Please note that all supporters aged 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over. Children under 4 are not permitted entry to The City Ground

Tickets sales, as a reminder, supporters log-in details have recently changed as the Club have migrated all ticketing accounts to the Single Sign On (SSO) system. Supporters are reminded that accounts should be linked ahead of purchasing tickets.

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023-24.

Sale On Sale Information

12 or more games from 8.15am 17.12.24 until 10.45am 18.12.24
Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

11 or more games from 11am 18.12.24 until 12.45pm 18.12.24
Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

10 or more games from 1pm 18.12.24 until 2.45pm 18.12.24
This sale will take place only in the event tickets remain. Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

9 or more games from 3pm 18.12.24 until 8am 19.12.24
This sale will take place only in the event tickets remain. Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.

Hospitality Members Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2

General notes Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture. Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel. Ticket Credits Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.

Stadium Notes Each block of the allocation contains Rail Seating tickets. Supporters have the option of standing throughout the match.

Supporters who would prefer to be seated throughout the match should choose alternative seats. Rail Seating will be labelled during the booking process for those who wish to remain seated.

Important Links
For ticketing Terms & Conditions click here.For the Sanctions policy click here. For ticket fulfilment (delivery & collection of tickets) click here
For coach travel click here
For away support information click here

Expedia Live Travel to follow the Reds. Earn points and save with Expedia, LFCs Official Travel Partner  sign up and find out more here.

Expect to qualify with 11, all booked up with trains & hotel. Hope we can get some revenge on our only defeat this season!!!
Last Edit: December 12, 2024, 07:54:15 pm by Dan The Man 28373
redgriffin73

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.02.2025
Reply #1 on: December 12, 2024, 03:39:07 pm
Might want to update the title, it's on 14th Jan, not Feb.
Dan The Man 28373

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #2 on: December 12, 2024, 07:56:07 pm
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on December 12, 2024, 03:39:07 pm
Might want to update the title, it's on 14th Jan, not Feb.

Thanks for flagging :), change to title done.
redgriffin73

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #3 on: December 12, 2024, 10:41:42 pm
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on December 12, 2024, 07:56:07 pm
Thanks for flagging :), change to title done.

:thumbup
Dan The Man 28373

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #4 on: December 18, 2024, 11:13:28 am
Got Forest ticket on 11, still a fair few left in 2 areas we've been allocated.

Hotel & trains already booked.
Dan The Man 28373

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #5 on: December 18, 2024, 07:31:06 pm
Forest sold out on 10 initially.
Shaneee.

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #6 on: December 29, 2024, 09:52:29 pm
Do we reckon this will go on sale again?
ABJ

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #7 on: December 30, 2024, 05:24:52 pm
Quote from: Shaneee. on December 29, 2024, 09:52:29 pm
Do we reckon this will go on sale again?
Yes of course, they'll be a returns sale within 7 days of the match. It initially sold out to those on 10+ so expect it to go back on sale to either that or 9+ or possibly even 8+ depending on how many returns there are, will then drop lower in the additional sales.
Shaneee.

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #8 on: December 30, 2024, 08:58:22 pm
Quote from: ABJ on December 30, 2024, 05:24:52 pm
Yes of course, they'll be a returns sale within 7 days of the match. It initially sold out to those on 10+ so expect it to go back on sale to either that or 9+ or possibly even 8+ depending on how many returns there are, will then drop lower in the additional sales.

Nice one thanks missed out on 10+ issue with basketing so hopefully resolved for next sale
Philipm20

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #9 on: December 31, 2024, 11:41:08 am
Tickets from first sale have arrived this morning
Dan The Man 28373

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #10 on: December 31, 2024, 03:46:54 pm
My paper ticket arrived today (the 11 sale) but in a very flimsy envelope, barely closed by sellotape.

Could have easily fallen out of got nicked!! Much prefer having a digital ticket, would hope all clubs eventually scrap paper tickets.
weebroalan

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #11 on: January 7, 2025, 08:59:32 am
Additional Sale today

11am - 5+
1pm - 4+
3pm - 3+
weebroalan

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #12 on: January 7, 2025, 09:01:21 am
Thats a huge drop in credits when it sold out on 10???
ABJ

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #13 on: January 7, 2025, 11:11:39 am
Quote from: weebroalan on January  7, 2025, 09:01:21 am
Thats a huge drop in credits when it sold out on 10???
Its as expected to be honest as the numbers on each of 9, 8, 7, 6 etc. are a lot lower than people think + with the amount of returns that we got for this, that's why its dropping so much lower.
Last Edit: January 7, 2025, 12:58:30 pm by ABJ
weebroalan

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #14 on: January 7, 2025, 11:17:28 am
I guess it being midweek loads of the players families didnt fancy it! Hopefully a big drop for Brentford shortly as well as I need a couple on 17
Willo99

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #15 on: January 7, 2025, 11:20:23 am
Quote from: weebroalan on January  7, 2025, 11:17:28 am
I guess it being midweek loads of the players families didnt fancy it! Hopefully a big drop for Brentford shortly as well as I need a couple on 17

They only fancy big games or trips to London.
Jm55

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #16 on: January 7, 2025, 03:31:30 pm
Dropping to 2 and potentially 1 now.
30fiver

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #17 on: January 7, 2025, 05:20:28 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on January  7, 2025, 03:31:30 pm
Dropping to 2 and potentially 1 now.

Can't see it going to 1, about 20 left an hour ago and there's about 35-40 on 2+

Unless they add more returns
nearly40

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #18 on: January 7, 2025, 08:48:49 pm
11 left now
ABJ

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #19 on: January 7, 2025, 09:22:45 pm
Quote from: nearly40 on January  7, 2025, 08:48:49 pm
11 left now
Still 21 left, has been for the last few hours.
ABJ

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:56:45 pm
Got all the ones that we needed in the 2+ sale  8)
MightyRed42

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 03:55:36 pm
The dream of getting on the away ladder. Maybe one day
ScubaSteve

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 03:58:44 pm
Quote from: MightyRed42 on Yesterday at 03:55:36 pm
The dream of getting on the away ladder. Maybe one day

Unless they introduce biometrics to get into the ground, its just never gonna happen

Never been to an away prem game. Ill have to resort to buying off a tout eventually just for the experience
DanK1456

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:06:11 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 03:58:44 pm
Unless they introduce biometrics to get into the ground, its just never gonna happen

Never been to an away prem game. Ill have to resort to buying off a tout eventually just for the experience

I think this as well but wouldn't want to enable touts so never going to do it
ABJ

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #24 on: Today at 11:00:20 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 03:58:44 pm
Unless they introduce biometrics to get into the ground, its just never gonna happen

Never been to an away prem game. Ill have to resort to buying off a tout eventually just for the experience
Which will then make you part of the touting problem. It's precisely why touting will never be eradicated as people like yourself are willing to feed them.
ABJ

Re: Forest away ticket details - 14.01.25
Reply #25 on: Today at 11:00:50 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 04:06:11 pm
I think this as well but wouldn't want to enable touts so never going to do it
Well in.
