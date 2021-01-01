Our starting front three should be Gakpo - Diaz - Salah with Jota (when not injured) rotating with Diaz and Gakpo. Nunez should only come on as a sub or the odd home game and ECL cup games. U misses too many important chances as we have seen the last couple of years. U just cannot depend on him.



Gakpo does nothing on a football field to suggest he should be ahead of Nunez as a right, at least IMO . Doesn't track back particularly well (I have never seen him for instance put in the kind of challenges we've seen Nunez put in around our own box to save us goals); doesn't score or assist as often as Nunez (goal or assist every 127 mins last season vs 108 mins for Nunez; this season its basically identical with both having 3 goal contributions, Nunez from just 8 mins more); Gakpo is actually underporming his xG this season by marginally more - 0.3 vs Nunez's 0.1.Problem then is Diaz is not very good through the middle at producing numbers more than Nunez is - last year he underperformed his xG by *the same amount* virtually as Nunez (but nobody is criticising him for "misses too many important chances") - and has a terrible G/A every 164 mins across his time here (with this season so far being his best, at one every 113 mins, or "worst than Nunez across the whole season last season").