So if Dortmund and Barca draw tomorrow, we only need 3 points from our last two games to top the league.
Love how people are trying to claim we've not qualified in the top 8.
I can't work out the math as I am not a super computer but I don't think even mathematically we can be caught by more than 7 teams as other teams play each other
I'm not sure of timings but I fear slot will play full strength squads for our remaining cl games. As practice for forest away .
This is what we need - a supercomputer or full permutations stuff from someone.
Agreed.Do you want me to put a melody to eat, John C?
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.86]