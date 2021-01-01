« previous next »
PaulF

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #280 on: Today at 09:37:01 pm
I'm not sure of timings but I fear slot will play full strength squads for our remaining cl games. As practice for forest away .
kavah's christmas Cava palava

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #281 on: Today at 09:38:08 pm
^ ha ha
Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #282 on: Today at 09:53:04 pm
So if Dortmund and Barca draw tomorrow, we only need 3 points from our last two games to top the league.

Fordy

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #283 on: Today at 09:58:53 pm
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 09:53:04 pm
So if Dortmund and Barca draw tomorrow, we only need 3 points from our last two games to top the league.



Think its fair to say we have won the group already.
My little Pony Tony

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #284 on: Today at 10:05:52 pm
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 09:53:04 pm
So if Dortmund and Barca draw tomorrow, we only need 3 points from our last two games to top the league.



Yes, and I was coming to say even if one does win then 1 win or two draws for us guarantees top 2.
At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #285 on: Today at 10:06:42 pm
We're the only unbeaten side in the CL
Samie

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #286 on: Today at 10:07:46 pm
Love how people are trying to claim we've not qualified in the top 8.    ::)
My little Pony Tony

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #287 on: Today at 10:07:59 pm
Of course I would love the opportunity to win 8 out of 8 - I very much doubt there'll be many having the opportunity to do that...
Schmarn

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #288 on: Today at 10:10:38 pm
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 09:53:04 pm
So if Dortmund and Barca draw tomorrow, we only need 3 points from our last two games to top the league.

Surely its 2 pts. They are on 12 and were on 18. If they draw tomorrow they can only get 19.

The reality is that weve almost certainly won the group as other teams will also rotate once they have top 8 sorted.
My little Pony Tony

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #289 on: Today at 10:10:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:07:46 pm
Love how people are trying to claim we've not qualified in the top 8.    ::)

The permutations are certainly disappearing at a rate of knots... :thumbup
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #290 on: Today at 10:10:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:07:46 pm
Love how people are trying to claim we've not qualified in the top 8.    ::)

I can't work out the math as I am not a super computer but I don't think even mathematically we can be caught by more than 7 teams as other teams play each other
Zimagic

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #291 on: Today at 10:12:53 pm
They loved a good flop & a bit of simulation these lads, didn't they?!
Barrow Shaun

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #292 on: Today at 10:15:45 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:10:56 pm
I can't work out the math as I am not a super computer but I don't think even mathematically we can be caught by more than 7 teams as other teams play each other

This is what we need - a supercomputer or full permutations stuff from someone.
Mighty_Red

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #293 on: Today at 10:16:34 pm
Perfect result, perfect 18 pts.

Not a great performance but playing away and having spurned a couple of good chances, I'll take it all day long.

With Inter losing forget about top 8, we've all but guaranteed top 2.

Now onto Saturday!
GreatEx

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #294 on: Today at 10:18:06 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:37:01 pm
I'm not sure of timings but I fear slot will play full strength squads for our remaining cl games. As practice for forest away .

:D
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #295 on: Today at 10:18:48 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:15:45 pm
This is what we need - a supercomputer or full permutations stuff from someone.

I believe it is for all intents and purposes done. A single point literally confirms it but I think for us to not qualify a lot of specific things have to happen with other teams
KalantaScouser

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #296 on: Today at 10:19:56 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:10:56 pm
I can't work out the math as I am not a super computer but I don't think even mathematically we can be caught by more than 7 teams as other teams play each other

Theres ten teams who can get at least 18 points, but I imagine a fair few play each other so I wouldnt be surprised if mathematically were already qualified
kavah's christmas Cava palava

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #297 on: Today at 10:27:26 pm
We want the supercomputer permutations
Ernie Clicker

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #298 on: Today at 10:31:59 pm
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 08:35:21 pm
Agreed.
Do you want me to put a melody to eat, John C?  ;)
:lmao
