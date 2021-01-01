Arne is a bit fuming with the performance.



Rightly so. We were wasteful and conceded too many chances. The result makes it that we can move on and enjoy as fans but Arne'll know that a better team could have easily punished us multiple times with the chances we gave them. We have to be much better than this in the upcoming games because more teams will try to copy what Girona did with 10 behind the ball and suffocate us. All that said, Macca would have been so effective in this game in particular. Hopefully, we see a difference at Fulham without Macca.