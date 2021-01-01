« previous next »
CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)

decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #240 on: Today at 08:12:43 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:57:04 pm
He's a dickhead.

Correct. Man United fan football writers can be fair minded to us. Rob Smyth is an example of that. Brewin writes shit cos he's a muppet, not just cos he's a United fan.
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,442
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #241 on: Today at 08:16:47 pm
That kind of redefined controlled, didn't it. Rafaa-esque. We were too good for them and they knew it and we knew it. Both teams were very professional but we were basically on autopilot esp after 1-0 they had nothing and thats just the way we liked it. Couple of time vvd walked the ball out of the back i almost laughed.

Kind of boring really but just what the doctor ordered in terms of getting a win in low gear.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #242 on: Today at 08:16:57 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:10:26 pm
Slot unhappy with performance.

Ever the perfectionist I would hope he wouldn't be
Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • YNWA
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #243 on: Today at 08:18:34 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 07:52:29 pm
Why did they spend so much time wax lyrical about this rags to riches story, they got bought by the cheaty empire.

Wasn't mentioned once. To the point that I started questioning my own sanity that I'd either imagined the whole thing or that I was so stupid that I'd confused them with another team.

I was legimitely gaslit haha.
FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #244 on: Today at 08:20:19 pm
'' We've Conquered all of Europe , including the odd dull game..''
Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,568
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #245 on: Today at 08:21:23 pm
That'll do. Great to see Alisson back.  Really can't wait for the rest to return from injury.
Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,600
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #246 on: Today at 08:24:16 pm
1-0.
A good win. Not the most exciting, but we got the three points. They had some chances in the first half but it was our game. We controlled the ball and eventually we got the goal. Even if it was from a penalty. Well-taken by Salah. Six straight wins is impressive. And we are still top of the Champions League!
        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,456
  • Brah, it's like Billy Withers..
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #247 on: Today at 08:24:35 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:18:34 pm
Wasn't mentioned once. To the point that I started questioning my own sanity that I'd either imagined the whole thing or that I was so stupid that I'd confused them with another team.

I was legimitely gaslit haha.

Their half empty pop-up stadium was a bit of a giveaway.  ;D
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,442
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #248 on: Today at 08:25:00 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 08:11:38 pm
It's because all the players are lazy and somewhat fat.

 ;D

Enormous pie eating sloths the lot of em. 
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,033
  • The first five yards........
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #249 on: Today at 08:25:28 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 08:20:19 pm
'' We've Conquered all of Europe , including the odd dull game..''

"Hansen to Thompson, back to Hansen, spreads it out wide to Neal, sends it back to Hansen, square to Thompson, finds Souness dropping deep, and back to Hansen. Hansen to Alan Kennedy on the left, Kennedy back to Thompson, and Thompson back to Grobbelaar. Liverpool defending this two goal lead now that will take them through to the European Cup semi-final......"
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,811
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #250 on: Today at 08:26:38 pm
Another Win for the Reds in Europe.
Another win for Arne Slot.
Another Ref being a prick and in particular not liking our Luis Diaz for some reason.
Another nearly goal for Joe, it's coming.
Another goal for Mo, the contracts coming.
Another class performance from Ali.
William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #251 on: Today at 08:28:42 pm
Brilliant to see Allison and Elliott back, hopefully Jota next
Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,628
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #252 on: Today at 08:29:07 pm
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Today at 08:26:38 pm
Another Win for the Reds in Europe.
Another win for Arne Slot.
Another Ref being a prick and in particular not liking our Luis Diaz for some reason.
Another nearly goal for Joe, it's coming.
Another goal for Mo, the contracts coming.
Another class performance from Ali.

Catchy! Want tune is that?
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #253 on: Today at 08:30:36 pm
It was a deliberately low tempo, low intensity game from us I think. I was surprised at the strength of the team, but if they can get the job done without expending too much energy, fair play. I think that's what the game was.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,442
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #254 on: Today at 08:31:07 pm
Probably end the day 4-5 points clear at the top of a 32 team cl table.

magic.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #255 on: Today at 08:31:39 pm
Good win.
Top 8 should be secured now. Might have wait for the games to be played for it be official but 16 was the projected line for it
MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #256 on: Today at 08:34:03 pm
Nunez's form is a worry. Looks very short on confidence
Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #257 on: Today at 08:35:07 pm
Quote from: kavah's christmas Cava palava on Today at 07:57:39 pm
They get a big rest in February because they won this game

We almost certainly needed 1 point from our final 3 games to finish top 8 so not really.
Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,073
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #258 on: Today at 08:35:21 pm
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Today at 08:26:38 pm
Another Win for the Reds in Europe.
Another win for Arne Slot.
Another Ref being a prick and in particular not liking our Luis Diaz for some reason.
Another nearly goal for Joe, it's coming.
Another goal for Mo, the contracts coming.
Another class performance from Ali.

Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 08:29:07 pm
Catchy! Want tune is that?
Agreed.
Do you want me to put a melody to eat, John C?  ;)
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,286
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #259 on: Today at 08:37:11 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:34:03 pm
Nunez's form is a worry. Looks very short on confidence

Id like to see him and Diaz swap during games and let Darwin have a go off the left.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #260 on: Today at 08:38:11 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:34:03 pm
Nunez's form is a worry. Looks very short on confidence

Tbf his form was pretty good until literally a week ago so for all we know his form may be good in a short turn around as well
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #261 on: Today at 08:40:17 pm
Arne is a bit fuming with the performance.
ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #262 on: Today at 08:41:46 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:40:17 pm
Arne is a bit fuming with the performance.

I love that - elite mentality. Liverpool were lethargic and complacent tonight. Love Arne's straight, no bullshit mentality
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,048
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #263 on: Today at 08:55:32 pm
Asprilla was very good for them.  Frances is a prick.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,428
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #264 on: Today at 08:56:15 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 08:20:19 pm
'' We've Conquered all of Europe , including the odd dull game..''
funny how the arl arses think the same seen this game a million times as Yorkie says Hansen to Lawrenson to Hansen we were happy with nil nils with maybe a snatched lucky goal
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,590
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #265 on: Today at 08:57:16 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:40:17 pm
Arne is a bit fuming with the performance.

Rightly so. We were wasteful and conceded too many chances. The result makes it that we can move on and enjoy as fans but Arne'll know that a better team could have easily punished us multiple times with the chances we gave them. We have to be much better than this in the upcoming games because more teams will try to copy what Girona did with 10 behind the ball and suffocate us. All that said, Macca would have been so effective in this game in particular. Hopefully, we see a difference at Fulham without Macca.
elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #266 on: Today at 08:59:33 pm
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 08:37:11 pm
Id like to see him and Diaz swap during games and let Darwin have a go off the left.
Our starting front three should be Gakpo - Diaz - Salah with Jota (when not injured) rotating with Diaz and Gakpo. Nunez should only come on as a sub or the odd home game and ECL cup games. U misses too many important chances as we have seen the last couple of years. U just cannot depend on him.
