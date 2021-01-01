« previous next »
Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December

Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Yesterday at 11:20:28 pm
On current standings that would mean facing Benfica, Monaco, Sporting or Feyenoord (!) in the round of 16 and one of Brest / Lille / Dortmund / Bayern / PSV / Dinamo Zagreb in the Quarters
Your posts have been really clear. Thanks👍
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Yesterday at 11:20:28 pm
On current standings that would mean facing Benfica, Monaco, Sporting or Feyenoord (!) in the round of 16 and one of Brest / Lille / Dortmund / Bayern / PSV / Dinamo Zagreb in the Quarters

Would take that all day.

Things can change quickly though so no point looking too far ahead yet.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
I'm baffled by the love for the new format. I don't think I've watched a single game we haven't been involved in. The old format had become stale, but this is worse.

Every change they ever make to tournaments increases the amount of games but decreases jeopardy when it needs to be the other way around.

Would be so much better if the top 16 went straight through to the last 16. The play-offs are giving chances to teams who don't deserve it. 10 points from 8 games will probably get you through and that's a nonsense.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
The new format is shite because, while you do see more games between top sides, they dont mean too much. City and Madrid will stay in the competition past this stage despite getting 8 and 9 points from 6 games respectively. Weve won every single game, will probably finish top of the table and may get handed a knock out game against City or Madrid despite our work. The league table does not reward good performance and is forgiving of those who perform terribly.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:28:44 am
I'm baffled by the love for the new format. I don't think I've watched a single game we haven't been involved in. The old format had become stale, but this is worse.

Every change they ever make to tournaments increases the amount of games but decreases jeopardy when it needs to be the other way around.

Would be so much better if the top 16 went straight through to the last 16. The play-offs are giving chances to teams who don't deserve it. 10 points from 8 games will probably get you through and that's a nonsense.

Agree entirely. No jeopardy save for avoiding a playoff game and the biggest clubs have the squad to manage that. Top 16 through, the rest should be out.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Im baffled that people think theres no jeopardy. One of PSG or City will likely be outside the top 24 going into the final week, and if they squeeze through then theyve got two extra games in the middle of a packed schedule currently against someone like Atletico with the second leg away from home. I can tell you, Juve and City were both desperate to win last night to get out of that potential situation. Thats jeopardy.

Almost every group was wrapped up before the last game in the last format. This time last year City and Real had 18 points at the top of their group and had barely played any real challenging fixtures.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
This format is already showing it is better. Teams like city would be through after 4 games and the groups would be dull. This new format already shows the likes of city cannot treat the groups as a formality like the group stages used to be. It in turn then has a knock on affect in the league. Each group game is now important.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:16:05 am
Im baffled that people think theres no jeopardy. One of PSG or City will likely be outside the top 24 going into the final week, and if they squeeze through then theyve got two extra games in the middle of a packed schedule currently against someone like Atletico with the second leg away from home. I can tell you, Juve and City were both desperate to win last night to get out of that potential situation. Thats jeopardy.

Almost every group was wrapped up before the last game in the last format. This time last year City and Real had 18 points at the top of their group and had barely played any real challenging fixtures.

It's just maths. It's more games to send fewer teams out. Obviously there's not no jeopardy but you have to go some to fail to get out of a 32 team 'league' which sends 24 teams through.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
On the old format you could win every group game and be rewarded with a last 16 tie against someone like Bayern or Real Madrid who had just done enough to scrape through the groups. Its always been that way, you cant control anyone elses performances.

If we top this format and then get Real or City then a) Id fancy out chances and b) thats on them for being a bit shite. For now Im enjoying seeing us too this very bloated League. To be 1st out of 36 is pretty cool.

The main thing the format does is give some smaller teams a chance of getting through. Some will say thats great to see to mix it up a bit. Others will say it weakens the knock out stages. Depends on your viewpoint and who you get in the draw!
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
It's also massively unfair on non champions league clubs. All these games, guaranteed for everyone. 24 teams guaranteed another 2 games. So much money available from it as a result (I'm guessing more money than the previous format). Further gaps the haves and the have nots in the domestic leagues. It's a financial form of 'pulling up the drawbridge' that the super league did and we all know that just because it has financial stuck at the beginning, doesn't mean it counts any less. See, Man City's financial cheating.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:34:31 am
It's just maths. It's more games to send fewer teams out. Obviously there's not no jeopardy but you have to go some to fail to get out of a 32 team 'league' which sends 24 teams through.

I mean, if you want to reduce it to maths, at least get the numbers right.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:49:42 am
I mean, if you want to reduce it to maths, at least get the numbers right.

Ah apologies. A little more jeopardy than I said then, but not much! After all, some of those 32-36 teams wouldn't even have been in it with the old 32 team format. Their very existence in the 'league' is proof of less jeopardy!
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:51:26 am
Ah apologies. A little more jeopardy than I said then, but not much! After all, some of those 32-36 teams wouldn't even have been in it with the old 32 team format. Their very existence in the 'league' is proof of less jeopardy!

More teams and no dropping between competitions is better financially for more teams who would otherwise receive less or no money.

And you just argued less teams joint out means less jeopardy but now comparing apples with apples, at the last 16 stage, more teams have gone out, but that still means less jeopardy?

 Im sure a lot of the people disliking the new structure will have done so from the beginning and are reluctant to change their minds, but will have also assumed the top 8 will have been obvious and same for the top 24.

Most will have said Real and City would breeze through into the top 8, but theyre still playing strong sides . Most will have said Leipzig with comfortably make the top 24, but theyre out, and PSG might follow them.

None of that happens in the old format.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Of all the bad results Man City have had recently getting done up 2-0 by Juventus might be the worst. Theyre horrid.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Our game against Lille is a Tuesday kick off. By the end of Tuesday night it will be more for clear about qualification so if wed played Wednesday we would probably no if we were through.

I think..
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Liverpool being top here probably ends further talk of a European Super League, cant see anyone agreeing to a format that we could win repeatedly and apparently in second gear.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 10:51:13 pm
If the four teams on 12 points can't top Liverpool, so we've qualified tonight?

No, Dortmund and Bayern would go above us on goal difference, they'd be at a minimum on 11, we'd be on 10 at best
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:17:59 am
Of all the bad results Man City have had recently getting done up 2-0 by Juventus might be the worst. Theyre horrid.

Just wait till Sunday 🤣
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
1st and 2nd arguably looking like the best finishing spot in the top 8 for the first time. I feel like I'll need an automatically updating version for the final round...

Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Do we get a trophy for winning the league? 🤔
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 09:14:22 am
Do we get a trophy for winning the league? 🤔

The lads on TAW were talking/joking about getting one made and presenting it to Arne.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:18:16 am
The lads on TAW were talking/joking about getting one made and presenting it to Arne.

That'd be boss. In Rugby League, they get the league leaders shield before the then move to the knockouts and Grand Final, so why not?  ;)

Just don't name it after that c*nt at FIFA :wanker
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 09:14:22 am
Do we get a trophy for winning the league? 🤔

No but we won 31.2m euros so far in prize money (with the chance at an extra 4.2m if we beat PSV and Liile) and if we get top 8th then we get an additional 11.9m euros

So 47.3m euros on offer
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:28:55 am
No but we won 31.2m euros so far in prize money (with the chance at an extra 4.2m if we beat PSV and Liile) and if we get top 8th then we get an additional 11.9m euros

So 47.3m euros on offer

Nice amount of money that, pays for Mo's contract..................................




;D
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Winning all the games and thus topping the table equals 42.7 million euros in prize money. If we tossed it off now and played the kids and lost both we would still walk away at likely worst finish 7th equating to 36.85 million. So last two games worth 5.85 million euros if we win them. That is more than the league cup and fa cup combined. Expect strong sides with maybe 3 changes from league games salah getting 30 from the bench and those players will likely have champions league match  win bonuses in their contracts.
