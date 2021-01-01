« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December  (Read 2143 times)

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,587
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Elzars brussels sprouts farts on Yesterday at 09:53:24 pm
Shakhtar goalie likes to go down early.

His wife thinks this is his best quality.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 09:52:36 pm
Wanted them to at least draw so we qualified this week

I think 1 point (vs Lille) would absolute guarantee top 8 - and it would take a lot of luck for more than 8 teams to actually get to 18 points with a better GD unless we lose both of our games by 2+ goals.  The teams on 9 have got <= 3 GD, so we can probably ignore them.  On 10 points are Lille (who we play), Arsenal and Monaco (who play each other, so no more than 1 of them can get to 18 anyway).  So if Lille do win out (and overturn a 7 GD deficit to us by thrashing us, say), then thats then, 1 out of Arsenal and Monaco, Barce/Borussia, and then the 4 teams on 13 points after tonights game can get to 19 (by winning both of their remaining games) - Brest have Monaco anyway (so Monaco would need to lose vs Arsenal). 

Worse case scenario is us to lose by a combined 4+ goals to reduce our GD to +7.  Then IF:
  • AC Milan win vs Red Star, Girona and Zagreb by at least +6 they will sneak ahead of us on GD
  • Lille win vs us (by 2+ goals), Sturm Graz and Feyenoord - they could then sneak ahead of us on GD
  • Arsenal beat Monaco tomorrow, then Zagreb and Girona, going to 19 points, 1 ahead
  • Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona draw tomorrow; then both win out in Jan vs Bologna/Shakthar and Benfica/Atalanta to move to 19, 1 ahead
  • All 4 of Brest, Inter, Villa and Bayer win their 2 games in Jan and move to 19.  They have, respectively:  Shakthar/Real,  Sparta Prague/Monaco , Monaco/Celtic   and  Atletico/Sparta Prague

So thats a max of 9 teams who could possibly go ahead of us, 2 (or 3 if the Barcelona/Dortmund game doesn't end in a draw) on goal difference (where we have a +7 and a +10 advantage currently on the GD). 

A single point, would take us to 19 - and that would then guarantee us 8th regardless of other results, and it for that to happen it would likely be a 7/8 way tie on GD on 19 points with everyone else.

A single point dropped from any of the teams above immediately rules them out from overtaking us - other than the Barce/Dortmund where a tie would take both to 13 as well, meaning both could get 19.   



Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm
I think 1 point (vs Lille) would absolute guarantee top 8 - and it would take a lot of luck for more than 8 teams to actually get to 18 points with a better GD unless we lose both of our games by 2+ goals.  The teams on 9 have got <= 3 GD, so we can probably ignore them.  On 10 points are Lille (who we play), Arsenal and Monaco (who play each other, so no more than 1 of them can get to 18 anyway).  So if Lille do win out (and overturn a 7 GD deficit to us by thrashing us, say), then thats then, 1 out of Arsenal and Monaco, Barce/Borussia, and then the 4 teams on 13 points after tonights game can get to 19 (by winning both of their remaining games) - Brest have Monaco anyway (so Monaco would need to lose vs Arsenal). 

Worse case scenario is us to lose by a combined 4+ goals to reduce our GD to +7.  Then IF:
  • AC Milan win vs Red Star, Girona and Zagreb by at least +6 they will sneak ahead of us on GD
  • Lille win vs us (by 2+ goals), Sturm Graz and Feyenoord - they could then sneak ahead of us on GD
  • Arsenal beat Monaco tomorrow, then Zagreb and Girona, going to 19 points, 1 ahead
  • Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona draw tomorrow; then both win out in Jan vs Bologna/Shakthar and Benfica/Atalanta to move to 19, 1 ahead
  • All 4 of Brest, Inter, Villa and Bayer win their 2 games in Jan and move to 19.  They have, respectively:  Shakthar/Real,  Sparta Prague/Monaco , Monaco/Celtic   and  Atletico/Sparta Prague

So thats a max of 9 teams who could possibly go ahead of us, 2 (or 3 if the Barcelona/Dortmund game doesn't end in a draw) on goal difference (where we have a +7 and a +10 advantage currently on the GD). 

A single point, would take us to 19 - and that would then guarantee us 8th regardless of other results, and it for that to happen it would likely be a 7/8 way tie on GD on 19 points with everyone else.

A single point dropped from any of the teams above immediately rules them out from overtaking us - other than the Barce/Dortmund where a tie would take both to 13 as well, meaning both could get 19.

Probably also worth playing a half strength team against Lille rather than fully kids - have Ipswich at home after so it's somewhat safer to go half and half for both
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,803
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm »
^

Yeah, it'd have to be an absoute shit show for us to drop into the playoffs from here. Slot told TNT after Madrid he wanted to win tonight to rest players, so he has to name at least a strong bench v Lille and a decent starting 11 to ensure we get the point we need. Gonna be an interesting few games.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,939
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm
I think 1 point (vs Lille) would absolute guarantee top 8 - and it would take a lot of luck for more than 8 teams to actually get to 18 points with a better GD unless we lose both of our games by 2+ goals.  The teams on 9 have got <= 3 GD, so we can probably ignore them.  On 10 points are Lille (who we play), Arsenal and Monaco (who play each other, so no more than 1 of them can get to 18 anyway).  So if Lille do win out (and overturn a 7 GD deficit to us by thrashing us, say), then thats then, 1 out of Arsenal and Monaco, Barce/Borussia, and then the 4 teams on 13 points after tonights game can get to 19 (by winning both of their remaining games) - Brest have Monaco anyway (so Monaco would need to lose vs Arsenal). 

Worse case scenario is us to lose by a combined 4+ goals to reduce our GD to +7.  Then IF:
  • AC Milan win vs Red Star, Girona and Zagreb by at least +6 they will sneak ahead of us on GD
  • Lille win vs us (by 2+ goals), Sturm Graz and Feyenoord - they could then sneak ahead of us on GD
  • Arsenal beat Monaco tomorrow, then Zagreb and Girona, going to 19 points, 1 ahead
  • Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona draw tomorrow; then both win out in Jan vs Bologna/Shakthar and Benfica/Atalanta to move to 19, 1 ahead
  • All 4 of Brest, Inter, Villa and Bayer win their 2 games in Jan and move to 19.  They have, respectively:  Shakthar/Real,  Sparta Prague/Monaco , Monaco/Celtic   and  Atletico/Sparta Prague

So thats a max of 9 teams who could possibly go ahead of us, 2 (or 3 if the Barcelona/Dortmund game doesn't end in a draw) on goal difference (where we have a +7 and a +10 advantage currently on the GD). 

A single point, would take us to 19 - and that would then guarantee us 8th regardless of other results, and it for that to happen it would likely be a 7/8 way tie on GD on 19 points with everyone else.

A single point dropped from any of the teams above immediately rules them out from overtaking us - other than the Barce/Dortmund where a tie would take both to 13 as well, meaning both could get 19.

Bravo sir!  :wellin
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm
^

Yeah, it'd have to be an absoute shit show for us to drop into the playoffs from here. Slot told TNT after Madrid he wanted to win tonight to rest players, so he has to name at least a strong bench v Lille and a decent starting 11 to ensure we get the point we need. Gonna be an interesting few games.

Yeah I would imagine something akin to our League Cup team against Lille with a strong bench just in case, and then I am fully on board with sending the kids against PSV if we get the points needed
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,351
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm »
Great place for us to be in whatever happens.
Logged

Online My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,669
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 11:55:56 pm »
To echo Scottymuser's fine work above I've also worked through this..

Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Yesterday at 11:39:45 pm

There are 12 Teams who can theoretically catch us

TeamMax PointsCurrent GDFixtures
Barcelona2113Dortmund (a) Benfica (a) Atalanta (H)
Dortmund2110Barcelona (H) Bologna (a) Shakhtar Donetsk (H)
Bayer Leverkusen197Atletico Madrid (a) Sparta Prague (H)
Arsenal196Monaco (H) Dinamo Zagreb (H) Girona (a)
Aston Villa196Monaco (a) Celtic (H)
Monaco195Arsenal (a) Aston Villa (H) Inter Milan (a)
Brest194Shakhtar Donetsk (a) Real Madrid (H)
Lille192Sturm Graz (H) Liverpool (a) Feyenoord (H)
Bayern189Feyenoord (a) Slovan Bratislava (H)
Benfica183Bologna (H) Barcelona (H) Juventus (a)
Atletico Madrid182Slovan Bratislava (H) Bayer Leverkusen (H) RB Salzburg (a)
AC Milan182Red Star Belgrade (H) Girona (H) Dinamo Zagreb (a)

Monaco's fixtures effectively remove 1 team (potentially more) and likewise Atletico facing Bayer Leverkusen. Benfica could beat Barca and Barca beat Dortmund to allow all 3 to catch us but any other result tomorrow will remove a further team.

This leaves 9 teams to pass us but effectively our Goal Difference of 12 means Benfica, Atletico and Milan are not going to catch us.

Calling the Fat Lady, calling the Fat Lady...

Apart from the winner of Dortmund v Barca tomorrow all the above teams are going to need maximum points to catch us. 2 points for us confirms us in top spot which is useful for avoiding the rest of the top 6 teams until the Semi Final and 2nd place until the Final
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 