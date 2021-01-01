A shortlist of six contenders has been announced for the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.Footballerare the nominees.Voting will take place during the show on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, 17 December.The programme - presented by Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Clare Balding, and broadcast live from MediaCityUK in Salford - will celebrate 12 months of incredible sporting action.Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: "It's a fantastic shortlist. All six have kept us on the edge of our seats this year, showing us how sensational they are."I'm looking forward to reliving each of their successes on the night and finding out who audiences want to be crowned BBC Sport Personality of the Year 2024."The public can vote by phone or online on the night for the main award, with full details announced during the show.Other awards to be announced include Young Sports Personality of the Year, Team and Coach of the Year, Unsung Hero and the Helen Rollason Award.The Lifetime Achievement and World Sport Star awards will also be presented.Voting for the World Sport Star award is still open, but will close at 10:00 GMT on Tuesday, 10 December.