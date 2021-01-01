Poll

Who gets your vote?

Jude Bellingham
Keely Hodgkinson
Luke Littler
Joe Root
Sarah Storey
Alex Yee
Author Topic: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024  (Read 536 times)

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« on: Today at 09:08:30 am »
Sports Personality of the Year shortlist announced

A shortlist of six contenders has been announced for the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Footballer Jude Bellingham, runner Keely Hodgkinson, darts player Luke Littler, cricketer Joe Root, Para-cyclist Sarah Storey and triathlete Alex Yee are the nominees.

Voting will take place during the show on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, 17 December.

The programme - presented by Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Clare Balding, and broadcast live from MediaCityUK in Salford - will celebrate 12 months of incredible sporting action.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: "It's a fantastic shortlist. All six have kept us on the edge of our seats this year, showing us how sensational they are.

"I'm looking forward to reliving each of their successes on the night and finding out who audiences want to be crowned BBC Sport Personality of the Year 2024."

The public can vote by phone or online on the night for the main award, with full details announced during the show.

Other awards to be announced include Young Sports Personality of the Year, Team and Coach of the Year, Unsung Hero and the Helen Rollason Award.

The Lifetime Achievement and World Sport Star awards will also be presented.

Voting for the World Sport Star award is still open, but will close at 10:00 GMT on Tuesday, 10 December.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/ce328g87g9vo
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:10:52 am »
Would love it to be Joe Root but it wont be.

Would quite like to to be Hodgkinson or Yee - two of the best moments from the Olympics and woukd be nice to see it go to unassuming, hard working athletes.

Will probably be the fat Manc manchild or Bellingham though.

And please leave out the personality? As if comments - get them every year and its just the name of the award. :D
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:18:22 am »
Gone for Jo Root, that fat little Manc will probably win it though
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:20:59 am »
Gone for Alex Yee. The way he won that medal was pure grit
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:27:32 am »
Pity Coote didn't make the shortlist.

Littler will probably win it based on his youth opening the sport to another generation of fans. Like him or not he's probably generated more stories in the media over the past 12 months.
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:47:06 am »
Hodgkinson or Yee for me
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:49:02 am »
Went for Luke Littler simply because I don't know who half of them are.
No idea what Joe Root achieved in 2024.
Bellingham on there I assume just because Madrid won the Champions League again.

I've no love for Littler, but it has been an incredible year for him.
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:57:58 am »
Bellingham was one of the top players in the world last season in his debut season for Madrid and won the biggest two honours, obviously him
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:36:03 pm »
Surely has to be Littler? Cant see why any of the others would be anywhere close to him.
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:41:37 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:36:03 pm
Surely has to be Littler? Can’t see why any of the others would be anywhere close to him.

He's not even been the best Luke this year.

Keely Hodgkinson will win it. If Littler wins anything it will be the Young Sports Personality of the Year.
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 10:49:02 am
No idea what Joe Root achieved in 2024.

He became England's highest ever run scorer in tests and further confirmed he's the best batsman in the world.
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:43:29 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:36:03 pm
Surely has to be Littler? Cant see why any of the others would be anywhere close to him.

He doesn't seem too popular on here.  Id like Storey to win, but as long as its not Bell ingham
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:53:03 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:36:03 pm
Surely has to be Littler? Cant see why any of the others would be anywhere close to him.

Because the others play real sports? :P
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:53:29 pm »
Keely for me.
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 12:43:29 pm
He doesn't seem too popular on here.

Because he's a wee c*nt from Manchester that done a front page spread with the rag most likely
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 12:56:23 pm
Because he's a wee c*nt from Manchester that done a front page spread with the rag most likely

Tbf mate, I barely know the lad.
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:12:33 pm »
A crap debate o know but you look at the Olympians nominated and theyre absolute prime specimens. Cant have a lad with a gunt winning this. I enjoy the darts and it is a sport and the skill and nerve the top players have is immense but still, dont think its the pinnacle of sport.

Legs it.
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:50:41 pm »
Hodgkinson should win but it'll be Littler. Much higher profile.

Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:59:06 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 01:12:33 pm
A crap debate o know but you look at the Olympians nominated and theyre absolute prime specimens. Cant have a lad with a gunt winning this. I enjoy the darts and it is a sport and the skill and nerve the top players have is immense but still, dont think its the pinnacle of sport.

Legs it.

Aye but what are they like down the pub? If they're pretty boring then how can they win a personality award? Littler would be better craic.

 :P
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:12:37 pm »
If the winner is chosen by a panel Littler doesn't stand a chance.

This will be the 71st SPOTY and only once has a darts player made the top 3 (Phil Taylor came second 15 years ago)
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:13:46 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 02:12:37 pm
If the winner is chosen by a panel Littler doesn't stand a chance.

This will be the 71st SPOTY and only once has a darts player made the top 3 (Phil Taylor came second 15 years ago)

Littler is different though, he transcends the sport due to his age. I reckon hes higher profile already than Taylor ever was.
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:13:46 pm
Littler is different though, he transcends the sport due to his age. I reckon hes higher profile already than Taylor ever was.

Look at the panel though - Dame Laura Kenny, Iwan Thomas, Ade Adepitan, Nedum Onuoha, Rory Best and Eilidh Barbour were joined by sports journalists Laura Williamson (The Athletic) and Eleanor Crooks (PA Media) as well as Stephanie Hilborne CEO of Women in Sport. Representing the BBC were Director of Sport Alex Kay-Jelski, Head of Sport Content Philip Bernie and Executive Producer Gabby Cook

Not exactly very Darts is it?!
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:21:16 pm »
Is that the best we could do this year, an Olympic year as well?

I rememeber the days this was quite an important event in the television calendar. What happened?
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:40:55 pm »
Littler would be a worthy winner. The boost hes had for his sport has been incredible. Not to mention the amazing success.

Whatever people might think about darts, anything that gets kids off their arses and doing something is very worthwhile. I know he may not look like a prime athlete himself but he may very well inspire a new generation of darts players that change the image of it.
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:49:33 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 02:15:39 pm
Look at the panel though - Dame Laura Kenny, Iwan Thomas, Ade Adepitan, Nedum Onuoha, Rory Best and Eilidh Barbour were joined by sports journalists Laura Williamson (The Athletic) and Eleanor Crooks (PA Media) as well as Stephanie Hilborne CEO of Women in Sport. Representing the BBC were Director of Sport Alex Kay-Jelski, Head of Sport Content Philip Bernie and Executive Producer Gabby Cook

Not exactly very Darts is it?!

The winner is voted for by the public, no? That panel just chose the nominations.
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:52:29 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:36:03 pm
Surely has to be Littler? Cant see why any of the others would be anywhere close to him.

Well, given that Littler isn't even the best British darts player this year (Luke Humpreys is, even if only marginally). 

But of those listed, Keeley Hodgkinson had a top 3-5 *SEASON* of all time, for any athlete, ever.  She was dominant in every single race she ran, run the 6th fastest time ever in a national meet, and was winning major championship races by miles and miles and miles. 

And Alex yee actually won both the 2 big championships in his sport (Olympics and World Series) - whereas Little lost in the World Championship final.
