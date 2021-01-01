The bulk of the money is earned during the journey, so I don't totally agree with that.
maybe i'm misunderstanding you but that's not true on the face of it.
if we won each of the 8 single league format games we earn 17mil euro*
if we qualify for both the round of 16 and then the quarter finals [so, 4 games but don't need to win them all] we'd earn 23.5mil euro.
it's then 15mil euro for getting through to the semis
the earnings change most dramatically by advancing in the competition, not by league stage perforance
*there's also some kind of final position bonus, but thats less than a week of salah's wages per position dropped, so it's pretty lowkey