OK, I'll bite.
First and foremost, quality only counts when it's on the pitch. Peter would certainly make a list of at least two players per position, which I couldn't care less when Morton and Endo remain on the paper. So, here is my take.
Keeper - sorted (best pair in the world)
Defence - without VVD or Konate, we are lacking. Gomez is very good but prone to mistakes. He is excellent choice for a versatile cover across the vack line that no other club has (superb quality in my view!). Quansah is just not there yet (I'd agree with Al regarding a loan considerastion). I think we actually need a LB too.
Midfield - a bit of a dire situation with 4 players for 3 positions. Until now, and thanks to the weather, we couldn't give Gravenbergh a rest. Macca was at risk of burnout before the yellows in the CL and PL (mid-season holiday would be good for him). Elliott is not up to speed yet. Szoboszlai has improved recently, but before that? I think out MFs picked themselves thus far. What happens when the CL playoffs start?
Forwards - just ask yourselves "don't we miss Jota now?", and then ask "why?". Salah's been magnificent carrying the team for a while, and long may it continue. But would you hang your hat on that? If this was just Slot's transitional season, then I'd be fine. But we have a title to win now. I dare say that we don't have a proper No.9 yet and we will eventually buy one that suits Slot's style. It's not gonna be Nunez, nor Gakpo, nor Lucho playing long term there.
EDIT: I consider the above in the context of us playing for both CL and PL. Chelsea don't have that intensity, can fuck Europe all alone and play for the PL only if they sniff a chance.
Goalkeepers agreed.
On defense, we have Trent and Bradley, and Tsimikas and Robbo for both wing back positions. How does that compare to Chelsea's wing backs, I frankly would have all of them over any of Chelsea's wing backs other than Gusto.
In CB, again we have 4 CB's with VVD, Konate, Gomez, and Quansah, which is a very strong 1st choice and back up. Again, who from Chelsea's defence do you take - maybe Colwill but he is dodgy as fuck.
Midfield even discounting Endo who doesn't play as much, you have Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliot. Again very strong 5 there. Chelsea midfield starters are strong too, but not as strong as ours. Not nearly as strong. Outside of Palmer I wouldn't start Lavia, Caicedo, or Fernandez over any of our ones. And I actually don't know who else they have beyond those 4.
And in attack they are stacked no lying, but I don't think any of there strikers beyond Jackson perhaps are above Diaz or Gakpo or Jota, and certainly none of them touch Salah.
You talk about our injuries but we have the depth to manage that. Beyond midfield and LB where I think we need 1 player each we have pretty great 2:1 coverage in all positions. And certainly of a higher quality. And a lot of the injuries we had are soon coming back. Jota, Elliot, and Chiesa are all expected back soon, and Bradley and Konate in January.
In terms of rest, well we just had a weekend off and can rotate the next 2 midweek games.
In terms of the competitions then sure they have an easier run. But ultimately we are a better squad in terms of quality.