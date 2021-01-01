« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1920 on: Today at 07:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:50:45 pm
They have only lost to us and City.

Its also really early in season.

But they have dropped points in 6 games, against Us, City, Arsenal, United, Forrest, and Palace. 2/5ths of their games.

They've also conceded in 12 of their games. 4/5ths of their games so far.

Compare that to us who have dropped points in only 3 games, lost only 1 game, and conceded in 7 games out of 14

It is of course early days, that applies to everyone, but from the sample size of 15 games they have issues in defence, which can cause them to drop points.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 07:00:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:59:51 pm
Carragher wasn't a bad CB, come on now ;D

Plus he didnt win a title.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,450
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 07:00:27 pm »
I'm going to put my neck on the line here

Spurs won't win the league
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,167
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 07:01:19 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 06:44:20 pm
The deadpan reaction to the stupid questions is fantastic


That fucking Manc whine, though

Plus loads of "man"

Aaaaarrrrrrggggghhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,925
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 07:01:22 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:59:51 pm
Carragher wasn't a bad CB, come on now ;D

He was by 2008 (certainly not a good one). Mid 2000s he was a good CB.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,167
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 07:01:35 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:00:27 pm
I'm going to put my neck on the line here

Spurs won't win the league


Bold
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,368
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 07:02:14 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 06:33:46 pm
Salah gets fouled like that every game, gets nothing. It was soft. First one was stupid.

Everywhere though, not just in the box and gets fuck all
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,574
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 07:03:11 pm »
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,855
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 07:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:00:11 pm
But they have dropped points in 6 games, against Us, City, Arsenal, United, Forrest, and Palace. 2/5ths of their games.

They've also conceded in 12 of their games. 4/5ths of their games so far.

Compare that to us who have dropped points in only 3 games, lost only 1 game, and conceded in 7 games out of 14

It is of course early days, that applies to everyone, but from the sample size of 15 games they have issues in defence, which can cause them to drop points.

I think the key for us is not to panic especially after the postponement.

We have three at home in next five and two aways. They could both be tricky due to both teams having new managers!
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,404
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 07:03:57 pm »
Not sure if Chelsea have the squad harmony and experience to grind out results but they have some very good depth in their team (given their spending spree).  Maresca seems to have a set of players he trusts, and that goes a long way for some stability.

I wouldn't count them out, but there's some serious quality in that side.
King Kenny.

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,450
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 07:04:00 pm »
Here's matey
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,574
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 07:04:18 pm »
Salah doesn't get that second penalty, no way. I've seen him wrestled to the floor in the box and not given a pen.
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,510
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 07:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:01:22 pm
He was by 2008 (certainly not a good one). Mid 2000s he was a good CB.
Nope, you're at least two years too early for that.

2008/9 he was still really good. we lost two games and conceded 27 (united and chelsea conceded 24, don't think you'd argue some of their CBs also weren't good)
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,925
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 07:13:07 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:09:57 pm
Nope, you're at least two years too early for that.

2008/9 he was still really good. we lost two games and conceded 27 (united and chelsea conceded 24, don't think you'd argue some of their CBs also weren't good)

We had defensive minded full backs and a peak mascherano and Reina. We had Hyypia and Agger as well and a defensive structure under Rafa. We needed to be a bit more expansive at times, especially at home which cost us.

One of those defeats were when Carrageher refused to play at right back.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 07:21:46 pm »
Estevao is going to look great with some of these Chelsea players next season, dont know why were never interested in making signings like that, £50m going to look like a bargain in a few years.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,855
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 07:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:21:46 pm
Estevao is going to look great with some of these Chelsea players next season, dont know why were never interested in making signings like that, £50m going to look like a bargain in a few years.

Probably offered a 10 year contract
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,510
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 07:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:13:07 pm
We had defensive minded full backs and a peak mascherano and Reina. We had Hyypia and Agger as well and a defensive structure under Rafa. We needed to be a bit more expansive at times, especially at home which cost us.

One of those defeats were when Carrageher refused to play at right back.
he was a twat for that, but he was still a good CB.

skrtel was there too. and i wouldn't say aurelio was defensive. 

but carragher was our main and best CB that season here. played every game. his decline was later
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 07:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:21:46 pm
Estevao is going to look great with some of these Chelsea players next season, dont know why were never interested in making signings like that, £50m going to look like a bargain in a few years.

Fucking hell we barely sign footballers let alone £50m youngsters that will arrive in some point in the future.
disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,457
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 07:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:21:46 pm
Estevao is going to look great with some of these Chelsea players next season, dont know why were never interested in making signings like that, £50m going to look like a bargain in a few years.

I don't think a player like that is ever guaranteed to succeed with a Chelsea. There's always a younger model to come if they aren't perfect straight away.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,335
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 07:24:48 pm »
We would have put 3-4 past Chelsea today with that defense in the first half alone. So would have Arsenal. Now granted they might change the way they play against us and them (and they have) but I just don't think they're at that level yet. But they'll be up there come the end of the season and will probably expect to challenge next time around.
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,401
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1940 on: Today at 07:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:20:04 pm

Youre right, but not long afterwards, Kulusevski should have had a red too.

Spurs rushed their two starting CBs back out of necessity - the ridiculous schedule, the fault of the two governing bodies, is likely to see even more injuries between now and January. Chelsea have incredible depth, which is why they are a real title contender.

Agree.  They are better than most teams and wont really be impacted by the mad schedule.

Their defence, including the keeper, is dodgy, though.
My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,656
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1941 on: Today at 07:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 07:01:35 pm

Bold

Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:00:27 pm
I'm going to put my neck on the line here

Spurs won't win the league
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,800
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1942 on: Today at 07:35:38 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:00:27 pm
I'm going to put my neck on the line here

Spurs won't win the league
Some prediction that!... Need I remind you it's still mathematically possible?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1943 on: Today at 07:43:58 pm »
Not sure why people are writing Chelsea off as they've got shit loads of goals in then which means they'll always be a threat especially compared to Arsenal. And let's be honest if you're a Chelsea fan and watched our performances against Brighton, Palace, Southampton and Newcastle you'd think you could catch us up.
If refs upped their game on Arsenals dead ball situations they'd be in shit street
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,586
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1944 on: Today at 07:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 07:43:58 pm
Not sure why people are writing Chelsea off as they've got shit loads of goals in then which means they'll always be a threat especially compared to Arsenal. And let's be honest if you're a Chelsea fan and watched our performances against Brighton, Palace, Southampton and Newcastle you'd think you could catch us up.
If refs upped their game on Arsenals dead ball situations they'd be in shit street

They also can rest their entire first xi in Europe given how weak that competition is but still think defensively they aren't strong enough.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1945 on: Today at 07:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 07:43:58 pm
Not sure why people are writing Chelsea off as they've got shit loads of goals in then which means they'll always be a threat especially compared to Arsenal. And let's be honest if you're a Chelsea fan and watched our performances against Brighton, Palace, Southampton and Newcastle you'd think you could catch us up.
If refs upped their game on Arsenals dead ball situations they'd be in shit street

We are 4 points ahead with a game in hand. We have dropped points in half as many games as them and lost half as many. They've conceded goals in all but 3 of their matches.

You underestimate how good we have been to be where we are right now. You mention the performances against Brighton, Palace, and Southampton as if we have luckily fell into this position - but we have been as good for our position. By that token look how Chelsea played against Bournemouth, or Brighton, or today even, and not think they are gonna drop points (which they already have in 6/15 matches)

I don't think people should necessarily write them off, but I also don't think we should have any sort of fear or anxiety over them. With over a 3rd of the season gone we have been on another level to them, and that is shown with our current lead ahead of them. 4 points with a game in hand is not an insignificant lead.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:52:30 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1946 on: Today at 07:50:30 pm »
Maresca seems like a good coach but they need to tighten up at the back if they're to seriously challenge.
disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,457
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1947 on: Today at 07:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 07:43:58 pm
If refs upped their game on Arsenals dead ball situations they'd be in shit street

10 points from those 12 while not playing very good is pretty respectable I'd say. If another team does it I feel plenty are pointing out they grind out wins.

I'm pretty certain we've not seen the best of Liverpool this season, far from it. We've still not won more than 4 games straight in the league for over a year too, and I think we'll change that at some point this season.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,434
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 07:51:31 pm »
Chelsea haven't been in a title race for yonks.

Once they think they are, the pressure will increase. More mistakes. More dropped points.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1949 on: Today at 07:57:48 pm »
Are a lot of people writing Chelsea off? I'm certainly not. You've got to think at least a few of those players who've been content to twaddle their way through 8-year-contracts might perk up at the thought of actually having a chance at a title. Of course, that's probably just as likely to make them shit themselves.
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,360
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1950 on: Today at 07:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:44:55 pm
Hmmyou been asleep for a few weeks Pete? :)

Nope, Man City are still our only title rivals ...
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1951 on: Today at 07:59:14 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 07:57:48 pm
Are a lot of people writing Chelsea off? I'm certainly not. You've got to think at least a few of those players who've been content to twaddle their way through 8-year-contracts might perk up at the thought of actually having a chance at a title. Of course, that's probably just as likely to make them shit themselves.

I don't think people are writing them off but I feel too many people (and one would be too many) are shitting themselves over them despite us being fucking great
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,800
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1952 on: Today at 08:02:47 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:51:31 pm
Chelsea haven't been in a title race for yonks.

Once they think they are, the pressure will increase. More mistakes. More dropped points.
Unless they do a Leicester - they didn't know until they held the trophy.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,360
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1953 on: Today at 08:03:14 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:51:31 pm
Chelsea haven't been in a title race for yonks.

Once they think they are, the pressure will increase. More mistakes. More dropped points.

Absolutely. A top 4 finish will be a massive success for them this season, especially with that goalkeeper and that defence. Not to mention that Maresca hasn't exactly won much as a manager ...
Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,384
  • ....mmm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1954 on: Today at 08:06:09 pm »
I see we've entered into the annual 'who should we care about' debate.

All that's missing at the moment is someone to come along and say that Arsenal aren't our business and will bottle it despite winning 16 of their last 18 last season. ;D

We're the most well-rounded team and are in a great position. There are 2-3 teams who wouldn't count themselves out, and we'd be the same in their boots. It's not a league where anyone really win at a canter but it's fucking good eating at the moment.
:D

koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,949
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1955 on: Today at 08:06:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:03:14 pm
Absolutely. A top 4 finish will be a massive success for them this season, especially with that goalkeeper and that defence. Not to mention that Maresca hasn't exactly won much as a manager ...
Expectations change with City being shit. This might be ours and Chelsea's best chance for ages.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,472
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1956 on: Today at 08:06:16 pm »
Is it worth finding Postecoglus post-match interview?
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,360
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1957 on: Today at 08:06:30 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:02:47 pm
Unless they do a Leicester - they didn't know until they held the trophy.

Leicester won it at 81 points.

Chelsea are on course for a 78 points season.

We are on course for a 95 points season ...
