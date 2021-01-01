Not sure why people are writing Chelsea off as they've got shit loads of goals in then which means they'll always be a threat especially compared to Arsenal. And let's be honest if you're a Chelsea fan and watched our performances against Brighton, Palace, Southampton and Newcastle you'd think you could catch us up.

If refs upped their game on Arsenals dead ball situations they'd be in shit street



We are 4 points ahead with a game in hand. We have dropped points in half as many games as them and lost half as many. They've conceded goals in all but 3 of their matches.You underestimate how good we have been to be where we are right now. You mention the performances against Brighton, Palace, and Southampton as if we have luckily fell into this position - but we have been as good for our position. By that token look how Chelsea played against Bournemouth, or Brighton, or today even, and not think they are gonna drop points (which they already have in 6/15 matches)I don't think people should necessarily write them off, but I also don't think we should have any sort of fear or anxiety over them. With over a 3rd of the season gone we have been on another level to them, and that is shown with our current lead ahead of them. 4 points with a game in hand is not an insignificant lead.