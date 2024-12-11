Surely if you have 2 tickets in your account and you've been charged more than the value of 2 tickets then it's a fairly simple conversation with the TO to get a refund of the additional?
You would think so wouldnt you, but this is the very efficient and infamous LFC ticket office you are dealing with.
I have had this happen for every home cup game this season, all our 6 are taken in one lump and then a random adult price ticket is taken, I even cancelled my debit card and got a new one two weeks ago and still an additional random £19 adult ticket payment was taken for the Accrington game.
I have spent hours on live chat and they cant figure out why its happened, last chat I had ended with them asking for my old debit card number and saying they will get back to me !!!