Author Topic: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan  (Read 3374 times)

Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #40 on: December 11, 2024, 05:09:18 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on December 11, 2024, 02:29:49 pm
There is for every gane
A local general sale? Wasnt aware, always thought it was just a local members sale
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #41 on: December 11, 2024, 05:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Kg3192 on December 11, 2024, 05:09:18 pm
A local general sale? Wasnt aware, always thought it was just a local members sale

Cups just have a local general

League games have that same local general sale, but also a local members sale
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:56:28 am »
Spares flying left and right... think that at a point the only ones who doesn't want a ticket will be left out   ;D
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:36:12 am »
Quote from: alx on Yesterday at 09:56:28 am
Spares flying left and right... think that at a point the only ones who doesn't want a ticket will be left out   ;D

The reason why, if you pass any ticket for a cup comp youre not eligible for a final! The club have had loads of seasons to introduce this so I doubt this will ever happen

Loads who dont necessarily understand how it works, will see this game as a chance go but in reality, unless you know someone who has a ticket already there wont be many returns or available on a general members sale
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:59:56 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:36:12 am
The reason why, if you pass any ticket for a cup comp youre not eligible for a final! The club have had loads of seasons to introduce this so I doubt this will ever happen

Loads who dont necessarily understand how it works, will see this game as a chance go but in reality, unless you know someone who has a ticket already there wont be many returns or available on a general members sale

Doubt it, there will be over 5000 available for the starting 2+ sale. Will definitely go to general members sale!

I agree with what you are saying though about the passing off to keep the credits, although if they restricted the finals to those who attended (was forwarded too), the burners would be passed around, etc
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:53:12 am »
Anyone get charged wrongly for this?

I have 2 autocups which should be 50 quid. That's been taken but they've also taken another 20 quid on top of it. No idea why. Have emailed them to rectify it.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:57:36 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 11:53:12 am
Anyone get charged wrongly for this?

I have 2 autocups which should be 50 quid. That's been taken but they've also taken another 20 quid on top of it. No idea why. Have emailed them to rectify it.

Mines is spot on but they took 2 bookings on 1 payment.

You sure you don't have another single using same card details?
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 12:13:47 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 11:57:36 am
Mines is spot on but they took 2 bookings on 1 payment.

You sure you don't have another single using same card details?

Mate of mine got confused by this as well as he managed to get two bookings of 4 together for us. Both bookings on one transaction and we had to do a bit of detective work to figure it out
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 01:03:58 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 11:57:36 am
Mines is spot on but they took 2 bookings on 1 payment.

You sure you don't have another single using same card details?

Yeah I pay for me and someone else and it should therefore be 50 quid. That's been taken but they've also taken a random 20 quid.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 01:06:11 pm »
I need to forward on one of our tickets, when does that option usually become available, only able to distribute at the moment?
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 01:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Yesterday at 01:06:11 pm
I need to forward on one of our tickets, when does that option usually become available, only able to distribute at the moment?

I think itll be the week before
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 01:18:04 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 01:17:35 pm
I think itll be the week before
Thanks
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 02:01:00 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 01:03:58 pm
Yeah I pay for me and someone else and it should therefore be 50 quid. That's been taken but they've also taken a random 20 quid.

Its part of the crowd funding for Mos new contract
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 04:03:10 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:36:12 am
The reason why, if you pass any ticket for a cup comp youre not eligible for a final! The club have had loads of seasons to introduce this so I doubt this will ever happen

Loads who dont necessarily understand how it works, will see this game as a chance go but in reality, unless you know someone who has a ticket already there wont be many returns or available on a general members sale

Yeah, until the attendance is rewarded in cups also, nothing will change.
After the fact is a L2 opponent, KO time is a big factor.

Nevertheless, it's a good oportunity for people to get on the ladder.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 04:14:41 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:36:12 am
The reason why, if you pass any ticket for a cup comp youre not eligible for a final! The club have had loads of seasons to introduce this so I doubt this will ever happen

Loads who dont necessarily understand how it works, will see this game as a chance go but in reality, unless you know someone who has a ticket already there wont be many returns or available on a general members sale

Reckon they'll be at least a couple thousand going to all members personally, Accrington have only taken 4.7k.

Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 08:01:09 pm »
Why am I only seeing hospitality tickets in the FA Cup sale this evening?
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:32:02 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 08:01:09 pm
Why am I only seeing hospitality tickets in the FA Cup sale this evening?
Are you logged in? Have you met the criteria?
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 08:01:09 pm
Why am I only seeing hospitality tickets in the FA Cup sale this evening?

Do you have an ACS ticket already or pending reservation ? I can't see anything other than hospos and I'm in that bracket
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:40:09 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:07:49 am
They're claiming they've processed it once (so 2 tickets totalling to 50 quid) but my bank app says a 50 and a 20 were taken on the same day by 'LFC ticketing Ecom'.

What's my next course of action? I don't think they're going to refund the 20 but I can't accept they've taken it for no reason at all.

Surely if you have 2 tickets in your account and you've been charged more than the value of 2 tickets then it's a fairly simple conversation with the TO to get a refund of the additional?
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:14:43 pm »
Anyone here had their auto cup payment collection bounced inspite of having  more than sufficient funds in their account ? Its happened to me and its the first time and my Debit card details have not changed either .
My Champions League were all collected successfully .
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:11:26 pm »
Yep happened to me as well. Seat was reserved for me in my account and I logged in and paid with the same card that is saved in my account  :duh
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #61 on: Today at 04:06:48 pm »
Whats the availability looking like for all members?
