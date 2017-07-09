Its brilliant when you look out the window and can see straight down the runway About 12 months ago, I took the lad to the airport, we got to see something like 11 go arounds, it was a great laugh.



I'm learning to fly, it gets really bumpy at 20mph winds in a Robin, be grounded today.



Being able to get a 10 day mid winter mini break into key players - specifically Virgil, Mac, Gravy and Mo is a gift that should be snatched up



Once flew in a storm from Islay to Glasgow in what looked like Harry Potter's car, 8 seats and so small you could see through the front windows. Seeing the runway approaching sideways, then watching the pilot flick it straight at the last minute like a handbrake turn, was equally impressive and terrifying. Serious kudos to anyone who does this.Totally. We've got Endo, Harvey, likely Jota plus, dare I say it, Chiesa who can get some minutes off the bench. Defence is probably the only area I'm a bit nervous about, as not having Kostas and Conor at the moment is a pest. But yeah, I'd be sending Mac to Dubai for 4 or 5 days to get some sunshine.