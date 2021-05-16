« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th  (Read 18754 times)

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,420
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #600 on: Today at 09:46:45 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 09:38:32 am
He did make the Wolves game at least so he can always say he got to see Craig Dawson score twice.

That's a shame ... still made up though hahahaha. Remember that fella who supported them for 30 odd years and then showed up for his first game and it got called off when he got in the ground  :D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,514
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #601 on: Today at 09:46:50 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:45:22 am
Thought someone said hes suspended for that too.

No hes cup tied for that one. :D
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #602 on: Today at 09:48:14 am »
We hate 12:30 starts anyway
Logged

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,349
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #603 on: Today at 09:49:11 am »
For people who know about these things, any clue on the likeliest time for the new game or the earliest we could play it. Assume it could only be a weekend if we both went out of the FA Cuo in the 3rd round and played it on 4th round weekend which seems unlikely.

So it will probably be a midweek evening. Think Jan is stacked with League Cup (potentially) and two more European rounds. Obviously European football doesnt concern Everton. Could we play it one of the weeks the CL play off games are scheduled whenever that may be?

Wouldnt want this going beyond March without being played.
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,769
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #604 on: Today at 09:49:18 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 09:43:48 am
Hell probably play against Girona and another midfielder can have a rest.
He's suspended for that game, too. Different set of cards

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,442
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #605 on: Today at 09:50:53 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 09:49:11 am
For people who know about these things, any clue on the likeliest time for the new game or the earliest we could play it. Assume it could only be a weekend if we both went out of the FA Cuo in the 3rd round and played it on 4th round weekend which seems unlikely.

So it will probably be a midweek evening. Think Jan is stacked with League Cup (potentially) and two more European rounds. Obviously European football doesnt concern Everton. Could we play it one of the weeks the CL play off games are scheduled whenever that may be?

Wouldnt want this going beyond March without being played.
Check Page 14 of this thread, Barney laid out the likely options
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,442
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #606 on: Today at 09:51:12 am »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 08:56:39 am
Will likely be rescheduled to one of these dates depending on our league cup results


7/8 Jan League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg
4/5 Feb League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg
11-12 Feb CL knockout round play off first leg
18-19 Feb CL knockout round play off second leg
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,769
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #607 on: Today at 09:51:41 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:46:15 am
Ive heard Everton wanted the game was called off to avoid any suggestion they might walk on through the wind and rain.
;D

Their dreams of beating us have been tossed and blown
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,012
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #608 on: Today at 09:52:43 am »
Shame it's off but the weather would have been a real leveller I think.
Logged

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,349
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #609 on: Today at 09:54:03 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:50:53 am
Check Page 14 of this thread, Barney laid out the likely options

Good man (and thanks Barney).

Hopefully out the way by Feb then, thats not so bad.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,208
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #610 on: Today at 09:54:42 am »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 09:52:43 am
Shame it's off but the weather would have been a real leveller I think.

Yeah definitely. Get to sit back and watch City and Arsenal cope with 40 mph winds away to Palace and Fulham now.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #611 on: Today at 09:56:53 am »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 09:08:21 am
Don't talk out of your arse.

It's blowing a fucking gale here. Trains and buses and people on the motorway are affected. Flights are affected. There is a danger of shite blowing around and injuring people.

If it was just the game then maybe fair enough, but there are many things to consider.



Christmas films for me and the missus today and we get to battle another day!



Mate - Im under 40 miles away from Anfield, whilst the weather is nasty - I remember playing in much worse.

Im also sat in my summer house watching the rain lash the window - occasionally the wind beats against the structure.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,861
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #612 on: Today at 09:59:15 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 09:44:53 am
The rest will be good for us in the long run.

Only if we strengthen the squad in Jan.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,776
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #613 on: Today at 10:01:13 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 09:49:11 am
For people who know about these things, any clue on the likeliest time for the new game or the earliest we could play it. Assume it could only be a weekend if we both went out of the FA Cuo in the 3rd round and played it on 4th round weekend which seems unlikely.

So it will probably be a midweek evening. Think Jan is stacked with League Cup (potentially) and two more European rounds. Obviously European football doesnt concern Everton. Could we play it one of the weeks the CL play off games are scheduled whenever that may be?

Wouldnt want this going beyond March without being played.

It depends how quickly they want to announce it as the Jan / Feb fixtures depends on our progress in two competitions
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #614 on: Today at 10:01:17 am »
Its guaranteed to be midweek before City away now with the Wolves game rumoured to be Friday 14th Feb, can't see it any other way with them trying to fuck us over along with the officials.
Logged

Online Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,514
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #615 on: Today at 10:01:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 09:51:41 am
;D

Their dreams of beating us have been tossed and blown

So youre saying theres a golden sky AND the sweet silver sound of a lark?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,776
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #616 on: Today at 10:03:52 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 10:01:17 am
Its guaranteed to be midweek before City away now with the Wolves game rumoured to be Friday 14th Feb, can't see it any other way with them trying to fuck us over along with the officials.

The Wolves game isnt confirmed.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,407
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #617 on: Today at 10:04:21 am »

We wont get to decide the date of the rearranged game. You can guarantee Everton will push for it to be before the City away game to maximise their chances. Theyll arrange a car boot sale for the midweek before to make sure its not then.

Ill feel better about this if Arsenal drop points but fully expect them to win. It is what it is. Take the rest now and we have a chance to bring in a couple of players in January so that we can cope with injuries down the line. If we dont then its on us rather than bad luck.
Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,817
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #618 on: Today at 10:07:17 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:56:53 am
Mate - Im under 40 miles away from Anfield, whilst the weather is nasty - I remember playing in much worse.

Im also sat in my summer house watching the rain lash the window - occasionally the wind beats against the structure.

Utter nonsense. Even if you are under forty miles away, you still won't have the exact same conditions. It would have been irresponsible for thousands of fans to be travelling around in these conditions, it should have been called off yesterday never mind today.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #619 on: Today at 10:07:58 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:56:53 am
Mate - Im under 40 miles away from Anfield, whilst the weather is nasty - I remember playing in much worse.


How did the 40,000 fans find it when you played in much worse?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,004
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #620 on: Today at 10:09:41 am »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 10:07:17 am
Utter nonsense. Even if you are under forty miles away, you still won't have the exact same conditions. It would have been irresponsible for thousands of fans to be travelling around in these conditions, it should have been called off yesterday never mind today.
Yep 40 miles can make a huge difference. Unless hes a couple of miles from the coast, itll be completely different. You only have to look how thin the amber warning area is to understand that.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:12:02 am by Red_Mist »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,383
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #621 on: Today at 10:14:25 am »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 10:07:17 am
Utter nonsense. Even if you are under forty miles away, you still won't have the exact same conditions. It would have been irresponsible for thousands of fans to be travelling around in these conditions, it should have been called off yesterday never mind today.

Totally agree.

They knew the weather warnings.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,776
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #622 on: Today at 10:15:31 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:14:25 am
Totally agree.

They knew the weather warnings.

I suppose they delay it in case it isnt as bad as predicted but it should have been earlier than 9am.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #623 on: Today at 10:17:40 am »
Disappointed not to play, but at the same time, it's very rare that you get a weekend where you don't have to have anxiety about a game AND still be safe in the knowledge that you'll remain top with points to spare even when not playing
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #624 on: Today at 10:17:50 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:09:41 am
Yep 40 miles can make a huge difference. Unless hes a couple of miles from the coast, itll be completely different. You only have to look how thin the amber warning area is to understand that.

Liverpool to Warrington is 18 miles, one of them is in the amber zone and one of them isn't. 40 miles is enough to make a significant difference in the weather.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,619
  • Dutch Class
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #625 on: Today at 10:18:44 am »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 10:07:17 am
Utter nonsense. Even if you are under forty miles away, you still won't have the exact same conditions. It would have been irresponsible for thousands of fans to be travelling around in these conditions, it should have been called off yesterday never mind today.

For sure it should have been called off yesterday
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,208
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #626 on: Today at 10:19:37 am »
Our gaps and potential gaps in the schedule until March international break are currently:

1/2 Jan - No game
7/8 Jan League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg
4/5 Feb League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg
8/9 Feb FA Cup 4th Round
11-12 Feb CL knockout round play off first leg
18-19 Feb CL knockout round play off second leg
1/2 March FA Cup 5th Round

I find it funny to imagine the conversation:

Everton - Probably best not organise it for New Years Day, how about the 7th or 8th Jan, weve got that free?

Liverpool - Sorry, weve got a cup semi final then.

Everton - Ah. How about Jan 21? Were free.

Liverpool - Sorry, Champions League game.

Everton - 29th?

Liverpool - Sorry, a pesky European game again.

Everton - Really? Thats a lot of games.

Liverpool - Yeah, new format. Sorry, forgot you wont know.

Everton - Ah, how about Feb 8th?

Liverpool - Weve got the FA Cup 4th round. Dont you?

Everton - Probably not. Got a tough draw against Peterborough. Be tough getting through what with the hostile atmosphere.

Liverpool - Are you away then?

Everton - No, why?

Liverpool - No reason. February 11/12?

Everton - Isnt that the European knockouts? Dont fancy your chances in Europe eh?

Liverpool - Thats the playoff. Top 8 wont need to play that.

Everton - Ooh somebodys cocky?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:30 am by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #627 on: Today at 10:21:12 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 09:36:30 am
Honestly if Carlsberg did fixtures.

They'll be fuming over on GOT  ;D

Had a nose on Utd forum and theyre not happy.  All designed (the weather😁) to assist us to the title apparently
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,774
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #628 on: Today at 10:21:49 am »
Honestly happy this is called off. No way can the rescheduled game come at a worse time for us than this weekend early kickoff. We are likely to be more rested and have more available players whenever it comes around. Our players desperately need some rest now, so it's very welcome indeed. Rotate a bit for Girona, smash Fulham, rotate bit more against Southampton nd hopefully have more players available against Spurs.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #629 on: Today at 10:22:45 am »
Decent reminder for anyone saying its just a bit of wind etc safety always needs to come first with this stuff:

https://www.foxestalk.co.uk/topic/134355-remembering-bernard-murphy-and-henry-scotton/
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #630 on: Today at 10:29:24 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:21:12 am
Had a nose on Utd forum and theyre not happy.  All designed (the weather😁) to assist us to the title apparently

If that lot of Tory Mancs stepped out in a slight breeze, it would flatten the poor little princesses. Although no doubt consigned to their mummys basements so they've no conception of what weather is.

Anyway, rest up lads, you've earned it! Let's come back with a couple more fully fit players in the rearranged game.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 