Our gaps and potential gaps in the schedule until March international break are currently:
1/2 Jan - No game
7/8 Jan League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg
4/5 Feb League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg
8/9 Feb FA Cup 4th Round
11-12 Feb CL knockout round play off first leg
18-19 Feb CL knockout round play off second leg
1/2 March FA Cup 5th Round
I find it funny to imagine the conversation:
Everton - Probably best not organise it for New Years Day, how about the 7th or 8th Jan, weve got that free?
Liverpool - Sorry, weve got a cup semi final then.
Everton - Ah. How about Jan 21? Were free.
Liverpool - Sorry, Champions League game.
Everton - 29th?
Liverpool - Sorry, a pesky European game again.
Everton - Really? Thats a lot of games.
Liverpool - Yeah, new format. Sorry, forgot you wont know.
Everton - Ah, how about Feb 8th?
Liverpool - Weve got the FA Cup 4th round. Dont you?
Everton - Probably not. Got a tough draw against Peterborough. Be tough getting through what with the hostile atmosphere.
Liverpool - Are you away then?
Everton - No, why?
Liverpool - No reason. February 11/12?
Everton - Isnt that the European knockouts? Dont fancy your chances in Europe eh?
Liverpool - Thats the playoff. Top 8 wont need to play that.
Everton - Ooh somebodys cocky?