Thanks Terry. Hopefully we'll say goodbye to Goodison in fine style. Pity about Macca being unavailable but I'm encouraged with how Szobozslai has been playing recently. Personally I hope we see an attacking trident of Cody-Diaz-Mo. Bring the battering ram on for the last 15 if the game demands it.



Meanwhile.....



"Obscure Facts about the history of the Liverpool-Everton Derby # 351". Dixie Dean was a Tory.



I recently came across copies of the Liverpool Echo for 1935. In the General Election of that year Dixie spoke from the platforms of a Tory MP in Edge Hill, Liverpool, much to the disgust of his many fans. The Liverpool Labour Party had this published in the Echo on 11 November 1935:



To us and thousands like us he will never again be Dixie Dean prince of centre forwards, but Mr W. Dean political partisan, opponent of the working class and Tory politician.