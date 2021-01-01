One point is that if the match is postponed wouldn't Macallister then serve his suspension against Southampton where he would have been rested anyway?



Back on topic, the Irish Met Board has issued red warnings all the way up to Donegal so if it can affect Wales then it can do Merseyside as well.



Red weather warning has been issued for Anglesey and the east cost of Wales pretty much, amber weather warning for Merseyside right now and I'm pretty sure if that red weather warning is extended further west the match will be called off. We all know the story of the three little pigs and there's a genuine risk of Goodison being blown away by the big bad wolf overnight!Mac Allisters suspension would move to the Fulham game though which is before Southampton