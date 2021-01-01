Also, postponement throws up the pretty high likelihood that it would be played in the last midweek of the season, as that's definitely free and often used for re-scheduled games as we know, Which would therefore be their last game at Woodison, and who knows what it would mean for us and any potential title... sure the police wouldn't be too keen on that. All hypothetical of course
One point is that if the match is postponed wouldn't Macallister then serve his suspension against Southampton where he would have been rested anyway?
Yep. It will be a classic 'twat our players all over the shop but fall down at every slight touch'. Does my fucking head in.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Back on topic, the Irish Met Board has issued red warnings all the way up to Donegal so if it can affect Wales then it can do Merseyside as well.
BBC app says 66 mph at kick off. Thats not playable. Mind you, the bbc app said 14,500mph a few months ago.Other sources say 15 mph gusting to 40mph. Must be I doubt about it going ahead at the moment
Works christmas doo tonight, be rough as chuff for this fucker. Black Sambucca headache, make it an easy watch please Liverpool.
Other sources say 15 mph gusting to 40mph. Must be I doubt about it going ahead at the moment
Once you're talking about those kinds of winds, peoples safety comes into play, with shite flying about.Supposed to be going into town tomorrow for my birthday, can see trains from Manc getting cancelled, I remember it causing chaos last year on the trains, so might jib it off.
Red weather warning has been issued for Anglesey and the east cost of Wales pretty much, amber weather warning for Merseyside right now and I'm pretty sure if that red weather warning is extended further west the match will be called off. We all know the story of the three little pigs and there's a genuine risk of Goodison being blown away by the big bad wolf overnight!Mac Allisters suspension would move to the Fulham game though which is before Southampton
