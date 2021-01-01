« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th

Caston

Reply #280
Today at 01:50:13 pm
Slot has said Grav will start.

Gravenberch, Jones and Sbozo midfield then you would think.
BoRed

Reply #281
Today at 01:52:01 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 01:38:33 pm
Also, postponement throws up the pretty high likelihood that it would be played in the last midweek of the season, as that's definitely free and often used for re-scheduled games as we know,

Which would therefore be their last game at Woodison, and who knows what it would mean for us and any potential title... sure the police wouldn't be too keen on that.

All hypothetical of course


It would probably be played at the start of February if we finish in the top 8 in the CL. The last midweek of the season is kept free for games postponed due to the FA Cup.
BoRed

Reply #282
Today at 01:53:13 pm
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Today at 01:49:09 pm
One point is that if the match is postponed wouldn't Macallister then serve his suspension against Southampton where he would have been rested anyway?

He'd serve it against Fulham.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Reply #283
Today at 02:08:30 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:21:16 pm
Yep. It will be a classic 'twat our players all over the shop but fall down at every slight touch'. Does my fucking head in.

Id forgotten how bad last season was for that. Yes Calvert-Lewis bullied our defenders a bit, but the amount of cheap fouls they win if we tried to match them physically was a disgrace.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Reply #284
Today at 02:09:25 pm
Works christmas doo tonight, be rough as chuff for this fucker. Black Sambucca headache, make it an easy watch please Liverpool.
SamLad

Reply #285
Today at 02:10:41 pm
I fucking HATE these games.

even if we're 3 up late in the game and they can't get near the ball, you can't relax - it could all turn to shit because of them wanting to maim one of ours to big themselves up to the loonies that follow them.

christ we'd get better behaviour playing a prison team.
Terrys chocolate orange

Reply #286
Today at 02:13:48 pm
Fuck the wind.
We are going to twat these fuckers BIG time.
Lisan Al Gaib

Reply #287
Today at 02:15:47 pm
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Today at 01:49:09 pm
One point is that if the match is postponed wouldn't Macallister then serve his suspension against Southampton where he would have been rested anyway?

Back on topic, the Irish Met Board has issued red warnings all the way up to Donegal so if it can affect Wales then it can do Merseyside as well.

Red weather warning has been issued for Anglesey and the east cost of Wales pretty much, amber weather warning for Merseyside right now and I'm pretty sure if that red weather warning is extended further west the match will be called off. We all know the story of the three little pigs and there's a genuine risk of Goodison being blown away by the big bad wolf overnight!

Mac Allisters suspension would move to the Fulham game though which is before Southampton
Piggies in Blankies

Reply #288
Today at 02:22:02 pm
BBC app says 66 mph at kick off. Thats not playable. Mind you, the bbc app said 14,500mph a few months ago.

Other sources say 15 mph gusting to 40mph.


Must be I doubt about it going ahead at the moment
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Reply #289
Today at 02:24:00 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 02:22:02 pm
BBC app says 66 mph at kick off. Thats not playable. Mind you, the bbc app said 14,500mph a few months ago.

Other sources say 15 mph gusting to 40mph.


Must be I doubt about it going ahead at the moment

That sounds wrong ;D

SamLad

Reply #290
Today at 02:26:06 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 02:22:02 pm
BBC app says 66 mph at kick off. Thats not playable. Mind you, the bbc app said 14,500mph a few months ago.

Other sources say 15 mph gusting to 40mph.


Must be I doubt about it going ahead at the moment
and not a single game got postponed.
danm77

Reply #291
Today at 02:26:55 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 02:09:25 pm
Works christmas doo tonight, be rough as chuff for this fucker. Black Sambucca headache, make it an easy watch please Liverpool.

Same here. Xmas do tonight. Ill be hanging tomorrow. A win will soothe the pain, a loss will send me over the edge.
Santas robbed me shorts

Reply #292
Today at 02:28:58 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 02:22:02 pm
BBC app says 66 mph at kick off. Thats not playable. Mind you, the bbc app said 14,500mph a few months ago.

Other sources say 15 mph gusting to 40mph.


Must be I doubt about it going ahead at the moment

Once you're talking about those kinds of winds, peoples safety comes into play, with shite flying about.

Supposed to be going into town tomorrow for my birthday, can see trains from Manc getting cancelled, I remember it causing chaos last year on the trains, so might jib it off.
Fromola

Reply #293
Today at 02:32:26 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 02:28:58 pm
Once you're talking about those kinds of winds, peoples safety comes into play, with shite flying about.

Supposed to be going into town tomorrow for my birthday, can see trains from Manc getting cancelled, I remember it causing chaos last year on the trains, so might jib it off.

Merseyrail usually packs up completely in those conditions as well.
wah00ey

Reply #294
Today at 02:40:24 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:15:47 pm
Red weather warning has been issued for Anglesey and the east cost of Wales pretty much, amber weather warning for Merseyside right now and I'm pretty sure if that red weather warning is extended further west the match will be called off. We all know the story of the three little pigs and there's a genuine risk of Goodison being blown away by the big bad wolf overnight!

Mac Allisters suspension would move to the Fulham game though which is before Southampton
Is Wales now an island?  ;-)
