Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th  (Read 6852 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #240 on: Today at 12:24:36 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 12:23:20 pm
I reckon there's a chance the game will be postponed due to the wind.

Seems red weather warning issued (for down south?) but still, at what point do you say let's postpone
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #241 on: Today at 12:27:06 pm »
Perfect conditions for Mo, Diaz and Gakpo to breeze past their defence.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #242 on: Today at 12:33:00 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:24:36 pm
Seems red weather warning issued (for down south?) but still, at what point do you say let's postpone


They will base it more on how safe it will be for spectators going to and from the ground, already reports of stuff flying around people's gardens.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #243 on: Today at 12:34:25 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:24:36 pm
Seems red weather warning issued (for down south?) but still, at what point do you say let's postpone

Merseyside is in the amber warning area:



Red warning across western coastal areas a little further south:

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #244 on: Today at 12:34:37 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:33:00 pm

They will base it more on how safe it will be for spectators going to and from the ground, already reports of stuff flying around people's gardens.

Yet its not even windy yet.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #245 on: Today at 12:36:00 pm »
Are we going to have a thread for the Everton v Liverpool football match?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #246 on: Today at 12:36:01 pm »
Surely the weather suits us better and how we play , vs them trying to lump it to DCL?

Can't figure out if being called off it good or bad for us... gut feel is that it's not ideal and kicks a grim fixture down the road for us. Better to just get it done with at this stage
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #247 on: Today at 12:36:03 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 12:34:25 pm
Merseyside is in the amber warning area:

Red warning across western coastal areas a little further south:

that could change quickly - better or worse - met isn't an exact science.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #248 on: Today at 12:37:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 12:36:01 pm
Surely the weather suits us better and how we play , vs them trying to lump it to DCL?

Can't figure out if being called off it good or bad for us... gut feel is that it's not ideal and kicks a grim fixture down the road for us. Better to just get it done with at this stage
not if the pitch is a quagmire. hard to move the ball, plus injury risk is high.
tons of rain forecast not just the bad winds.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #249 on: Today at 12:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:44:13 am
Wind wrecks footy, so it's a shite game or no game, but it's only scouse safety so it will probably go ahead. Hope the cuckoo clock blows off and hits Oliver on the head.

 :lmao :lmao
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #250 on: Today at 12:40:20 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 12:36:01 pm
Surely the weather suits us better and how we play , vs them trying to lump it to DCL?

Can't figure out if being called off it good or bad for us... gut feel is that it's not ideal and kicks a grim fixture down the road for us. Better to just get it done with at this stage

Good for us if it gets called off .. weve got significant defensive injuries and were coming off the most intense 10 days of the season on a short recovery

Bad weather is worse for possesion based teams because its harder to pass accurately
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #251 on: Today at 12:43:37 pm »
I think it could help us if it's called off. Never good playing in such strong winds for a possession based team. Everton are physical hoof masters so it'll suit them more.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #252 on: Today at 12:47:22 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:36:00 pm
Are we going to have a thread for the Everton v Liverpool football match?

The answer is blowin' in the wind.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #253 on: Today at 12:50:01 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:47:22 pm
The answer is blowin' in the wind.

Is he your friend though ?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #254 on: Today at 12:54:51 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 12:43:37 pm
I think it could help us if it's called off. Never good playing in such strong winds for a possession based team. Everton are physical hoof masters so it'll suit them more.

Surely the wind grabs a football more in the air than on the ground over short distances, I mean I don't know if we have any scientists in this thread?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #255 on: Today at 12:55:22 pm »
I watched some of the Spurs game last night, the conditions were pretty bad but not as bad as the forecast for us tomorrow.

one thing really caught my eye - a cross came in towards Forster in the Spurs goal, he took a couple of steps toward going for it but suddenly had to backtrack immediately because the wind caught the ball and was blowing it behind him. 

he ended up falling backwards but managed to get a fist on it and knock it away. looked liked it could have been blown in the net.

all this to say: heavy rain and high winds favour nobody, the ball becomes simply unpredictable.  skill advantages can disappear.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #256 on: Today at 01:02:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:55:22 pm
I watched some of the Spurs game last night, the conditions were pretty bad but not as bad as the forecast for us tomorrow.

one thing really caught my eye - a cross came in towards Forster in the Spurs goal, he took a couple of steps toward going for it but suddenly had to backtrack immediately because the wind caught the ball and was blowing it behind him. 

he ended up falling backwards but managed to get a fist on it and knock it away. looked liked it could have been blown in the net.

all this to say: heavy rain and high winds favour nobody, the ball becomes simply unpredictable.  skill advantages can disappear.

I remember an Everton goal vs Bolton [think it was Bolton] match late 2000s it was very windy, think 40mph to 50mph the Everton keeper cleared the ball, the wind got hold of the ball & the ball blew into the Bolton net, it was quite comical but crazy stuff like that can happen in those conditions & winds are going to be worse than that night.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #257 on: Today at 01:03:54 pm »
A draw with no injuries would be great.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #258 on: Today at 01:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape on Today at 01:03:54 pm
A draw with no injuries would be great.
some days it feels like a game with no injuries is a success.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #259 on: Today at 01:08:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:07:40 pm
some days it feels like a game with no injuries is a success.
Against Everton? It really is.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #260 on: Today at 01:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape on Today at 01:03:54 pm
A draw with no injuries would be great.

Narrow defeat so GD isn't damaged badly would be ok too
