I watched some of the Spurs game last night, the conditions were pretty bad but not as bad as the forecast for us tomorrow.



one thing really caught my eye - a cross came in towards Forster in the Spurs goal, he took a couple of steps toward going for it but suddenly had to backtrack immediately because the wind caught the ball and was blowing it behind him.



he ended up falling backwards but managed to get a fist on it and knock it away. looked liked it could have been blown in the net.



all this to say: heavy rain and high winds favour nobody, the ball becomes simply unpredictable. skill advantages can disappear.