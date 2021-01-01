« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #80 on: Today at 03:58:25 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:51:19 pm
62mph winds during the game with 50% chance of rain according the BBC Weather.

Second or third storm of season and no postponements yet.

I think this is the first Amber warning and winds seem 20-30mph stronger.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #81 on: Today at 04:02:34 pm
Just fucking win with no injuries please. A massive game nonetheless
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #82 on: Today at 04:02:46 pm
Need Pickford to proclaim that he'd never make a mistake like Kelleher.  That should assure us a comedy classic.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #83 on: Today at 04:03:55 pm
Their stadium might fall down at this rate, the massive shithole.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #84 on: Today at 04:06:36 pm
On their fans forum they are posting photos of all the awful challenges their players did to ours, forgot about the Kevin Merrilas one!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #85 on: Today at 04:29:46 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:47:13 pm
Great stuff...missed that and Yozzers Brace as didnt get me first proper Derby till 75/76
I thought Bobby Graham got one. Mind you, my memory.....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #86 on: Today at 04:43:28 pm
Oh look another 12.30 KO...that in itself is mega shit.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #87 on: Today at 04:46:28 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:00:33 pm
I hope it isn`t more than just a factor. Amber warnings now and 60-70 mph winds. I fear that it maybe called off ?

If it goes ahead it is going to be a slog

Yeah those conditions will make this extra hard. Sliding tackles and swirling crosses all over the place, a proper dog of a game, just how theyd want it.

Play our biggest 11.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #88 on: Today at 04:48:47 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 04:46:28 pm
Yeah those conditions will make this extra hard. Sliding tackles and swirling crosses all over the place, a proper dog of a game, just how theyd want it.

Play our biggest 110 plus Endo.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #89 on: Today at 04:48:52 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:22:09 am
Would start Endo here to give Grav a break.

Hes also tough.

My thoughts as well, Gravenberch has been outstanding this season but he got caught a number of times in dangerous places by newcastles aggressive press in the 1st half and part of that was fatigue imo.

It really annoys me some of the shit our fans talk about Endo, I've never come away from a game feeling let down by him, he fucking loves the battle, I'd give Endo the first 55 and bring Gravenberch on for the last 35 for his class once the games calmed down.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #90 on: Today at 04:50:27 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 04:48:52 pm
My thoughts as well, Gravenberch has been outstanding this season but he got caught a number of times in dangerous places by newcastles aggressive press in the 1st half and part of that was fatigue imo.

It really annoys me some of the shit our fans talk about Endo, I've never come away from a game feeling let down by him, he fucking loves the battle, I'd give Endo the first 55 and bring Gravenberch on for the last 35 for his class once the games calmed down.
me too. let their players exhaust themselves then pass them to death.

edit:
I've never come away from a game feeling let down by him
completely agree.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #91 on: Today at 04:50:44 pm
Get the result Im hoping for, and Ill be ripping me seat out at the end and taking it with me 😂
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #92 on: Today at 04:51:57 pm
They are a point ahead of Leicester. Apart from wolves game who surrendered we should treat them for what they are. Although caution, they are making a a big thing of this game with flags and banners so they will be rabid. This will be a test of our title credentials more than any other game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #93 on: Today at 04:52:26 pm
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Today at 04:50:44 pm
Get the result Im hoping for, and Ill be ripping me seat out at the end and taking it with me 😂

Between the dry rot and woodworm you wont need to trip the seat out.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #94 on: Today at 04:53:15 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 04:51:57 pm
They are a point ahead of Leicester. Apart from wolves game who surrendered we should treat them for what they are. Although caution, they are making a a big thing of this game with flags and banners so they will be rabid. This will be a test of our title credentials more than any other game.
you had me up to the last sentence - a tad OTT, that imo.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #95 on: Today at 04:53:48 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 04:48:52 pm
My thoughts as well, Gravenberch has been outstanding this season but he got caught a number of times in dangerous places by newcastles aggressive press in the 1st half and part of that was fatigue imo.

It really annoys me some of the shit our fans talk about Endo, I've never come away from a game feeling let down by him, he fucking loves the battle, I'd give Endo the first 55 and bring Gravenberch on for the last 35 for his class once the games calmed down.

Definitely start Endo. A few crunching tackles and he loves a midfield aerial duel and thatll get the mob howling.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #96 on: Today at 04:55:06 pm
We owe them a fucking pasting.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #97 on: Today at 04:56:08 pm
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 04:53:48 pm
Definitely start Endo. A few crunching tackles and he loves a midfield aerial duel and thatll get the mob howling.
I sure as shit don't want them to get any more bloodthirsty than they are already, it transmits to their players.

score 2 early goals, start passing them dizzy, get the crowd to stfu and the place'll be half empty by HT.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #98 on: Today at 05:05:40 pm
anyone know anything about their midfielder Mangala?

he got voted MOTM on the bbc site last night.

I don't think I've ever heard of him, although I really pay them zero attention but for twice a year.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #99 on: Today at 05:07:58 pm
Good name for an Everton player.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #100 on: Today at 05:12:43 pm
We are notoriously bad at GP. Expecting a draw here.
