MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th

Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #40 on: Today at 01:01:32 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:00:33 pm
I hope it isn`t more than just a factor. Amber warnings now and 60-70 mph winds. I fear that it maybe called off ?

If it goes ahead it is going to be a slog

They wont call it off.
thaddeus

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #41 on: Today at 01:18:46 pm
A win there would be one of our results of the season.  Not because Everton are suddenly a good side but because they're always hard work for us even when they're terrible, it's the last derby at Goodison, Macca now out along with our injured players, latest fixture in a brutal run of fixtures, apocalyptic weather etc.

If we can pick up three points here without any serious injuries it will set us up really well.  I'd take a draw without any nonsense (injuries or suspensions) but a win would be a real statement.

I like Darwin but I don't think he's going to get much change out of their grock central defenders so the forward line that ran Real ragged would be my preference.  With Macca out and our injuries in defence the rest of the team largely picks itself as presumably Trent will come in for Quansah.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #42 on: Today at 01:19:44 pm
Thanks Terry, going to be a fucking battle but we cannot let ourselves be dragged down to their level, if we don't we are by far the better team.

Ashley fucking Young still plays for them ffs.
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #43 on: Today at 01:22:34 pm
Play Endo!
disgraced cake

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #44 on: Today at 01:26:06 pm
Strangely excited for this one even though I usually dread derbies. It has a touch of the United game earlier in the season for me but with a bit less pressure on given our lead. That match was clearly a bit of a marker for us in that dropping points would probably have signalled we might struggle to win other big games, but you think about how many times we haven't won at Old Trafford and Goodison and still got great tallies. I think this one is the same, the disaster scenario this weekend would still have us four clear, I hope and think it doesn't come to that, and a win would cap off a great week.

Kelleher
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robbo
Gravenberch
Jones   Szoboszlai
Salah   Diaz   Gakpo

I think the changes should give us a lot more energy, and hopefully quality too. If Trent/Salah play like they did in that second half last night then best of luck to Everton. I'm 100% sure we'll defend better and you have to remember Everton don't have anywhere near the same individual quality as Newcastle. Scoring the first goal might be the hardest but I think we'll find a way through in the end. COME ON REDMEN!!!!!!

Edit: Wouldn't really have a problem with Endo playing, Gravenberch looked off the pace last night but I think better to start him then have Endo see it out. We've got a couple of chances to rest players in two of the next three matches after this so starters just have to give it everything here then should get a bit of rest.
Caps4444

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #45 on: Today at 02:04:21 pm
Its more the danger in getting to the ground and be it a local derby, cant see it being called off? But 60-70mph winds is a possibility. Would we want it called off?
swoopy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #46 on: Today at 02:07:48 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:00:33 pm
I hope it isn`t more than just a factor. Amber warnings now and 60-70 mph winds. I fear that it maybe called off ?

If it goes ahead it is going to be a slog

The grand old lady will certainly be rocking in that. They had a game called off a few years ago when it was windy I remember.
crouch

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #47 on: Today at 02:09:27 pm
Since MacAllister is missing this one and the champions league yet fit thats a pair of fresher legs for the festive season, barring a freak training accident
bornandbRED

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #48 on: Today at 02:13:23 pm
Hate these trips to Mordor. They completely outfought us last year, which doesnt bode well given that the players will only have had 2 and a half days of rest for this one.

That being said, score early and you can see us battering them.

Wouldnt mind seeing Endo for this. Slot has to use him eventually.
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #49 on: Today at 02:18:25 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:13:23 pm
Hate these trips to Mordor. They completely outfought us last year, which doesnt bode well given that the players will only have had 2 and a half days of rest for this one.

That being said, score early and you can see us battering them.

Wouldnt mind seeing Endo for this. Slot has to use him eventually.

They have the same amount of rest.

I would start Endo, Jones and Dom
disgraced cake

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #50 on: Today at 02:21:41 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:13:23 pm
Hate these trips to Mordor. They completely outfought us last year, which doesnt bode well given that the players will only have had 2 and a half days of rest for this one.

That being said, score early and you can see us battering them.

Wouldnt mind seeing Endo for this. Slot has to use him eventually.

I quite like it when games come down to who wants it more - tells you a lot about sides. We've had a great go of it under Slot so far and I know mad things happen in footy but lose to them for the 2nd time in six months wouldn't bode particularly well IMO, there's an absolute chasm in quality between the two sides.

Everton will probably tire themselves in the second half, they had a good go of it last night but aren't used to playing three times in a week, I simply won't accept our wide men not having the best of Young and Mykolenko this time out.
GinKop

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #51 on: Today at 02:36:27 pm
Least enjoyable game of the season. Just get through it, zero injuries and 3 points. Scruffy one off Darwin's arse would be great.
PhilV

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #52 on: Today at 02:38:04 pm
I will accept a 8-0 victory for the better half of Liverpool.  :P :P :P

Legit hope we destroy them, but more importantly I want a win with no injuries as they do enjoy kicking a lump or two out of us.
Statto Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #53 on: Today at 02:47:58 pm
Wonder if the match will get called off, 65-70mph winds with rain are being forecast from 6am all day Saturday
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #54 on: Today at 02:50:54 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:47:58 pm
Wonder if the match will get called off, 65-70mph winds with rain are being forecast from 6am all day Saturday

Think its a huge possibility.

Would be annoying if it is called off though.
exiledintheUSA

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #55 on: Today at 02:51:08 pm
Last minute Darwin winner.

Merry Christmas, Everton.
Caps4444

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #56 on: Today at 02:53:43 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:50:54 pm
Think its a huge possibility.

Would be annoying if it is called off though.

Could be good that we get some rest, Mac misses Fulham and we get some players back?
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #57 on: Today at 02:57:01 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 02:53:43 pm
Could be good that we get some rest, Mac misses Fulham and we get some players back?

Gap gets closed in the meantime and we have to fit in this match under lights next year
Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #58 on: Today at 02:57:20 pm
It won't be good for the optics, it's not getting called off.
SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #59 on: Today at 02:57:43 pm
didn't realize 2 of their goals last night were og's.
swoopy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #60 on: Today at 03:10:52 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:57:43 pm
didn't realize 2 of their goals last night were og's.

And the other two were from set pieces. They're absolute shit.
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #61 on: Today at 03:10:57 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:57:43 pm
didn't realize 2 of their goals last night were og's.

Highlights are interesting.

Wolves had chances but defended terribly from set pieces.
AlphaDelta

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #62 on: Today at 03:12:19 pm
Amber warnings from the Met Office are actually quite rare, they are mostly yellow.

If the winds are as bad as they are predicting I do fear it will be called off, especially as they had a game called off for similar a few years ago.
Fromola

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #63 on: Today at 03:13:42 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:50:54 pm
Think its a huge possibility.

Would be annoying if it is called off though.

Would rather play with a stronger team and in milder weather, but then it'd end up being a night game like last season. And when do you fit it in? Progress in the cups and there's no free midweeks.
Father Ted

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #64 on: Today at 03:14:22 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 03:12:19 pm
Amber warnings from the Met Office are actually quite rare, they are mostly yellow.

If the winds are as bad as they are predicting I do fear it will be called off, especially as they had a game called off for similar a few years ago.

Nah. Theyll make us play in it.

That type of weathers perfect for Dychball too.
FlashingBlade

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #65 on: Today at 03:15:24 pm
So the last Goodison Derby ( subject to the FAC)

Saw my first ever match at Goodison..circa 67/68...the mini Derby , went with all me uncles and cousins...all Blues..we stood in the paddock  or was it the enclosure on the main stand side...jeez me memory..though I can recall we won about 6-2...the joy! and it was to continue for the next 50 odd years.


I have so many good memories at Goodison and they feel like they outweighed the bad...not checked stats...but it feels that way...obv lots of draws and some defeats...but the victories. Oh man!

Obv the stand out is the 5-0...plus the Garry Mac....so so many but also Sports Super trophy....more Reds than Blues that night and only Reds when Trophy presented. ;D

I went to watch the Blues on many occasion but leave that for another  thread..and the cup games v the Mancs!

There was a time it was the friendly Derby and just getting a ticket was all that mattered...anywhere didn't matter. it was fine..but once in mid 90s in upper bullens on me own when we scored and I jumped up the shit I got and real threats, I decided from there on in only in the Liverpool end..the times had changed...but thankfully not the results

It is time for Goodison to go...a lot of Romantic shite will be written about it esp from Blues, but an awful ground to watch a game from..the enclosure and paddock the rake too low and deep...the Street awful and claustrophobic  at the back..the stands so many obstructed views...and the Park end was fucking shite and thats being polite....the top tier main stand was an experience too!

But as I said times change, always a joy beating the Blues , but more out of humor now more than the intense feelings of the past...but in truth what matters more than anything now is the three points.


SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #66 on: Today at 03:16:20 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:10:52 pm
And the other two were from set pieces. They're absolute shit.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:10:57 pm
Highlights are interesting.

Wolves had chances but defended terribly from set pieces.
ah ok, ta.

when I saw the score I thought they'll be comin in to saturday with their tails well up.

not that it matters though - their rabid fans will be screaming at them to maim our lads at every opportunity, as per usual.
Fromola

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #67 on: Today at 03:16:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:57:20 pm
It won't be good for the optics, it's not getting called off.

The game is going to be utterly unwatchable even by Everton standards.

TNT might insist it gets played as well but there won't be any football played in 70 mile winds. Just Everton launching it.
Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #68 on: Today at 03:16:37 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 03:12:19 pm
Amber warnings from the Met Office are actually quite rare, they are mostly yellow.

If the winds are as bad as they are predicting I do fear it will be called off, especially as they had a game called off for similar a few years ago.

Maybe but  the self proclaimed "BEST LEAGUE IN THE WORLD" won;t want a game to be called off because of the wind. They took the piss out of Klopp for saying it;s difficult to play football when it's windy.
Caps4444

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #69 on: Today at 03:17:06 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:13:42 pm
Would rather play with a stronger team and in milder weather, but then it'd end up being a night game like last season. And when do you fit it in? Progress in the cups and there's no free midweeks.

They can play it one of the midweeks when the CL play-offs take place. Ideally not the one before we play City!
Fromola

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #70 on: Today at 03:19:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:16:37 pm
Maybe but  the self proclaimed "BEST LEAGUE IN THE WORLD" won;t want a game to be called off because of the wind. They took the piss out of Klopp for saying it;s difficult to play football when it's windy.

Imagine if it was at Bramley Moore.

Ultimately a decision will be made on safety grounds..40-50 wind speeds is bad but you get on with it. 70+ combined with rain is a safety hazard.
PaulKS

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #71 on: Today at 03:24:45 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:15:24 pm
So the last Goodison Derby ( subject to the FAC)

Saw my first ever match at Goodison..circa 67/68...the mini Derby , went with all me uncles and cousins...all Blues..we stood in the paddock  or was it the enclosure on the main stand side...jeez me memory..though I can recall we won about 6-2...the joy! and it was to continue for the next 50 odd years.


I have so many good memories at Goodison and they feel like they outweighed the bad...not checked stats...but it feels that way...obv lots of draws and some defeats...but the victories. Oh man!

Obv the stand out is the 5-0...plus the Garry Mac....so so many but also Sports Super trophy....more Reds than Blues that night and only Reds when Trophy presented. ;D

I went to watch the Blues on many occasion but leave that for another  thread..and the cup games v the Mancs!

There was a time it was the friendly Derby and just getting a ticket was all that mattered...anywhere didn't matter. it was fine..but once in mid 90s in upper bullens on me own when we scored and I jumped up the shit I got and real threats, I decided from there on in only in the Liverpool end..the times had changed...but thankfully not the results

It is time for Goodison to go...a lot of Romantic shite will be written about it esp from Blues, but an awful ground to watch a game from..the enclosure and paddock the rake too low and deep...the Street awful and claustrophobic  at the back..the stands so many obstructed views...and the Park end was fucking shite and thats being polite....the top tier main stand was an experience too!

But as I said times change, always a joy beating the Blues , but more out of humor now more than the intense feelings of the past...but in truth what matters more than anything now is the three points.

Has the away end always been in the upper/lower bullens, where it is now? Or did it used to be in the Park End?

It's an absolute dump, but still one of my favourite aways every year. They will definitely lose a lot when they move to BMD
red1977

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #72 on: Today at 03:26:47 pm
These Will kick fuck out of Salah because they know refs let fouls go on him.
4pool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #73 on: Today at 03:31:55 pm
Just win.
FlashingBlade

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #74 on: Today at 03:32:20 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 03:24:45 pm
Has the away end always been in the upper/lower bullens, where it is now? Or did it used to be in the Park End?

It's an absolute dump, but still one of my favourite aways every year. They will definitely lose a lot when they move to BMD

Park End terracing was only place we got tickets for then they built that stupid wall ( think as safety precaution)...awful end....once all seated moved to Bullens... but in 60s to 80s' Reds in huge numbers would be allover the ground..inc the Street
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #75 on: Today at 03:33:42 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:31:55 pm
Just win.
no

Just win and end the game with all our men still standing.
Dr. Beaker

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #76 on: Today at 03:37:04 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:32:20 pm
Park End terracing was only place we got tickets for then they built that stupid wall ( think as safety precaution)...awful end....once all seated moved to Bullens... but in 60s to 80s' Reds in huge numbers would be allover the ground..inc the Street
I will always remember Sandy Brown's og as seen from the Park End.
mullyred94

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #77 on: Today at 03:40:27 pm
we are starting to rival those Arsenal fans.
SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #78 on: Today at 03:42:34 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:40:27 pm
we are starting to rival those Arsenal fans.
eh??
