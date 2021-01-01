So the last Goodison Derby ( subject to the FAC)Saw my first ever match at Goodison..circa 67/68...the mini Derby , went with all me uncles and cousins...all Blues..we stood in the paddock or was it the enclosure on the main stand side...jeez me memory..though I can recall we won about 6-2...the joy! and it was to continue for the next 50 odd years.I have so many good memories at Goodison and they feel like they outweighed the bad...not checked stats...but it feels that way...obv lots of draws and some defeats...but the victories. Oh man!Obv the stand out is the 5-0...plus the Garry Mac....so so many but also Sports Super trophy....more Reds than Blues that night and only Reds when Trophy presented.I went to watch the Blues on many occasion but leave that for another thread..and the cup games v the Mancs!There was a time it was the friendly Derby and just getting a ticket was all that mattered...anywhere didn't matter. it was fine..but once in mid 90s in upper bullens on me own when we scored and I jumped up the shit I got and real threats, I decided from there on in only in the Liverpool end..the times had changed...but thankfully not the resultsIt is time for Goodison to go...a lot of Romantic shite will be written about it esp from Blues, but an awful ground to watch a game from..the enclosure and paddock the rake too low and deep...the Street awful and claustrophobic at the back..the stands so many obstructed views...and the Park end was fucking shite and thats being polite....the top tier main stand was an experience too!But as I said times change, always a joy beating the Blues , but more out of humor now more than the intense feelings of the past...but in truth what matters more than anything now is the three points.