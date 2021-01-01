« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th  (Read 958 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:00:33 pm
I hope it isn`t more than just a factor. Amber warnings now and 60-70 mph winds. I fear that it maybe called off ?

If it goes ahead it is going to be a slog

They wont call it off.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:18:46 pm »
A win there would be one of our results of the season.  Not because Everton are suddenly a good side but because they're always hard work for us even when they're terrible, it's the last derby at Goodison, Macca now out along with our injured players, latest fixture in a brutal run of fixtures, apocalyptic weather etc.

If we can pick up three points here without any serious injuries it will set us up really well.  I'd take a draw without any nonsense (injuries or suspensions) but a win would be a real statement.

I like Darwin but I don't think he's going to get much change out of their grock central defenders so the forward line that ran Real ragged would be my preference.  With Macca out and our injuries in defence the rest of the team largely picks itself as presumably Trent will come in for Quansah.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:19:44 pm »
Thanks Terry, going to be a fucking battle but we cannot let ourselves be dragged down to their level, if we don't we are by far the better team.

Ashley fucking Young still plays for them ffs.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:22:34 pm »
Play Endo!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:26:06 pm »
Strangely excited for this one even though I usually dread derbies. It has a touch of the United game earlier in the season for me but with a bit less pressure on given our lead. That match was clearly a bit of a marker for us in that dropping points would probably have signalled we might struggle to win other big games, but you think about how many times we haven't won at Old Trafford and Goodison and still got great tallies. I think this one is the same, the disaster scenario this weekend would still have us four clear, I hope and think it doesn't come to that, and a win would cap off a great week.

Kelleher
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robbo
Gravenberch
Jones   Szoboszlai
Salah   Diaz   Gakpo

I think the changes should give us a lot more energy, and hopefully quality too. If Trent/Salah play like they did in that second half last night then best of luck to Everton. I'm 100% sure we'll defend better and you have to remember Everton don't have anywhere near the same individual quality as Newcastle. Scoring the first goal might be the hardest but I think we'll find a way through in the end. COME ON REDMEN!!!!!!

Edit: Wouldn't really have a problem with Endo playing, Gravenberch looked off the pace last night but I think better to start him then have Endo see it out. We've got a couple of chances to rest players in two of the next three matches after this so starters just have to give it everything here then should get a bit of rest.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:04:21 pm »
Its more the danger in getting to the ground and be it a local derby, cant see it being called off? But 60-70mph winds is a possibility. Would we want it called off?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:00:33 pm
I hope it isn`t more than just a factor. Amber warnings now and 60-70 mph winds. I fear that it maybe called off ?

If it goes ahead it is going to be a slog

The grand old lady will certainly be rocking in that. They had a game called off a few years ago when it was windy I remember.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:09:27 pm »
Since MacAllister is missing this one and the champions league yet fit thats a pair of fresher legs for the festive season, barring a freak training accident
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:13:23 pm »
Hate these trips to Mordor. They completely outfought us last year, which doesnt bode well given that the players will only have had 2 and a half days of rest for this one.

That being said, score early and you can see us battering them.
