Author Topic: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83  (Read 22691 times)

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 08:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 03:01:33 pm
Ive felt flat today. The sheer positivity around the team had been so heightened that a draw in such circumstances feels like a kick in the guts. In the cold light of day I hope we can chill out a little bit and consider the result fair but also not a disaster by any means. Probably too much chat about the keeper in the context of the his season but you only have to look back at the level of chat after Forest to gauge how well were coping with setbacks.

Win on Saturday is all that matters today. Yesterday is done. Wash it out of your skin. Top by 7.
It's the manner of the draw I think, rather than the result.

If we were 3-2 down and snatched a draw, or if they scored their third earlier in the game, then the result doesn't pack such a weighty punch to the gut. But conceding late isn't what we do - it's usually been us snatching last gasp winners or equalisers in recent years. But we haven't conceded a PL goal in the last 15 minutes in any game this season before last night - so it felt like a shock because it was so unexpected.

But the fact that it was a very rare Kelleher error should gives us comfort that it has nothing to do with an inability to see out games, or us losing any control. It was a 1 in a 1000 situation where the free kick is overhit, the flight of the ball looks like it's going out, Kelleher leaves it, Trent leaves his man, and then they score from an impossible angle.

It was a freak anomoly and we'll never concede another goal like that this season (if ever). If we'd been carved open, out fought, or out passed, then there might be cause for concern. But those are the sorts of goals you want to concede if you're going to concede at all, because nothing whatsover about it shows that we have anything to worry about. Trent will follow his marker next time, Kelleher will punch it clear next time, and the opposition certainly won't score another a goal like that against us. Arne will make sure of it.

A draw away against a lively Newcastle side isn't cause for alarm, and certainly doesn't merit some of the kneejerk reactionary bollocks from some of the bedwetters on this site.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 08:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:01:44 pm
Kelleher is brilliant at 1v1's but he does end up flat-footed too often when he sets himself.

This is the 2nd goal.

kel3" border="0

That isn't a great body position to react from. It makes it very hard for him to get small steps in and makes it harder to get his feet out the way to get down to a shot.
A snap shot can show whatever you want it to, all depends when you pause. Weve seen that with various red card challenges. Honestly there is no other goalie in the PL Id choose over Kelleher other than Alisson, even after last night.

Having said that I did think a stronger hand might have helped with the second but thats probably being unfair. Gordon hit it well enough
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 08:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Yesterday at 08:43:05 pm
A snap shot can show whatever you want it to, all depends when you pause. Weve seen that with various red card challenges. Honestly there is no other goalie in the PL Id choose over Kelleher other than Alisson, even after last night.

Having said that I did think a stronger hand might have helped with the second but thats probably being unfair. Gordon hit it well enough


That really isn't true though. Pausing it doesn't change how far apart Kelleher's feet are or that he isn't up on his toes. As I said it means he can use his feet to save the ball really well but it means he is going to struggle to spring.

I agree completely about how good Kelleher is. We couldn't wish for a better number 2. The issue though is that the truly elite keepers simply don't have weaknesses whereas at this stage of his career, Kelleher does.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 09:11:24 pm »
The crazy thing is last night it really felt like a defeat. But now thinking about it. A draw is a fair result and not a bad one either. U cant win all the games, but because of the past years with the cheats. Every draw or even one loss feels like losing the league title its actually crazy
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 09:20:14 pm »
 :lmao

Imagine taking time out of your day to sift through match footage, then pause and take screenshots, and then post a critique of our 2nd keeper. Someone who's been exemplary all season, has numerous clean sheets, has prevented numerous goals with 1 v 1 saves, has saved penalties, won us trophies in previous seasons, always stepped up when needed, and has had us all forgetting that our best keeper in the world is injured.

Then imagine doubling down on the criticism (with yet more screenshots) when no-one agrees with him.

Genuinely embarrassing that people like that support us.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 09:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:51:09 pm
That really isn't true though. Pausing it doesn't change how far apart Kelleher's feet are or that he isn't up on his toes. As I said it means he can use his feet to save the ball really well but it means he is going to struggle to spring.

I agree completely about how good Kelleher is. We couldn't wish for a better number 2. The issue though is that the truly elite keepers simply don't have weaknesses whereas at this stage of his career, Kelleher does.
I cant think of any keeper who hasnt got a weakness even Alisson. Though hes far and away the best there is.

Re the photo, within the next split second he could be up on his toes (not saying he is, but you cant rely on a photo). He probably does save more with his legs at times than Alisson. But there are different styles and they have differing strengths but both are top class. Alisson is top class + out on his own
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 09:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:51:09 pm
That really isn't true though. Pausing it doesn't change how far apart Kelleher's feet are or that he isn't up on his toes. As I said it means he can use his feet to save the ball really well but it means he is going to struggle to spring.

I agree completely about how good Kelleher is. We couldn't wish for a better number 2. The issue though is that the truly elite keepers simply don't have weaknesses whereas at this stage of his career, Kelleher does.

Alisson has made far worse errors than that one last night.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 09:25:44 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 09:23:39 pm
Alisson has made far worse errors than that one last night.
Yes. And no

;D


I just think he collapses a bit which means the shot beats him for the first.  And I dont think Alisson does that.

Fine margins between a really good goalie and a brilliant goalie. That was an example of it.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm »
Just watched some of the game back and we were slightly naive in playing out, particularly in the first half. Think someone mentioned it during the game that we should have been more direct and I agree. Newcastles press was excellent but very rarely did we stick it in behind to beat the press and play to the third line. Might have managed to get Nunez more involved too.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 09:40:05 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm
Just watched some of the game back and we were slightly naive in playing out, particularly in the first half. Think someone mentioned it during the game that we should have been more direct and I agree. Newcastles press was excellent but very rarely did we stick it in behind to beat the press and play to the third line. Might have managed to get Nunez more involved too.

We did go long a few times but the ball never stuck with the forwards. Besides about a 5 minute spell when Mac Allister had those two shots it really was a poor half of football from us.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 09:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 09:25:44 pm
Yes. And no

;D


I just think he collapses a bit which means the shot beats him for the first.  And I dont think Alisson does that.

Fine margins between a really good goalie and a brilliant goalie. That was an example of it.

Personally I thought Van Dijk was more at fault for the first goal. He hardly made an attempt to block the shot and could have been more aggressive.

However you have to look at overall performances and over a period of time. Both Van Dijk and Kelleher have been excellent and have done their bit in getting us to the top of the league.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 09:46:16 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:40:05 pm
We did go long a few times but the ball never stuck with the forwards. Besides about a 5 minute spell when Mac Allister had those two shots it really was a poor half of football from us.
I know there are minimum and maximum pitch sizes but St James always seems fucking massive. A decent long ball doesnt always clear half way.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 10:23:07 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm
Just watched some of the game back and we were slightly naive in playing out, particularly in the first half. Think someone mentioned it during the game that we should have been more direct and I agree. Newcastles press was excellent but very rarely did we stick it in behind to beat the press and play to the third line. Might have managed to get Nunez more involved too.

It wasn't a high press though. Against a high press, there are reasons why it makes sense to go long. There is space in behind and you can turn the opposition. That means even if you lose a header then your midfield players are running onto the ball in space because their midfield has squeezed up to back up the high press.

Newcastle didn't do that it was far more of a highly aggressive mid-block. They didn't squeeze up. They made half-hearted attempts at pressing the keeper and centrebacks. They went tight on Virg and left Gomez as the free man. They were trying to get us to play from the right side of our defence into midfield and were allowing Gomez space to carry the ball into.

They were looking to create passing traps down our right and using the ball into midfield or Gomez's carries as the pressing trigger. They packed the midfield and then jumped all over us. It was similar to what Nuno and Emery did at Anfield. Going long doesn't work because there is no space in behind. That would have meant Schar and Burn gobbling up the headers and us competing for 2nd balls against Tonali, Joelinton and Guimares.

Games like last night and against Villa are where we need a passing metronome at 6. Someone who can drop in get on the ball and draw the opposition out.   
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1133 on: Yesterday at 10:29:22 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 06:51:44 pm
go on then, ill bite.. what could he have done different in regards to Isaks thunderbolt 1st? i dont think 3 keepers on the line where stopping that

This is like doing a ouija board in an abandoned mental asylum youre inviting him in!
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1134 on: Yesterday at 10:30:03 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 09:11:24 pm
The crazy thing is last night it really felt like a defeat. But now thinking about it. A draw is a fair result and not a bad one either. U cant win all the games, but because of the past years with the cheats. Every draw or even one loss feels like losing the league title its actually crazy

If we beat Everton on Saturday then yes, it the Newcastle draw is a good point but if we lose or draw to Everton then its not.

Weird as we shouldve won the game but a draw was a fair result.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1135 on: Yesterday at 10:31:33 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:46:16 pm
I know there are minimum and maximum pitch sizes but St James always seems fucking massive. A decent long ball doesnt always clear half way.

Most grounds these days comply with the UEFA rules for a category 4 Stadium. The majority of pitches are 105m x 68m. That is the size of the pitch at Newcastle. It is the camera angle that makes it look bigger.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1136 on: Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:23:07 pm
It wasn't a high press though. Against a high press, there are reasons why it makes sense to go long. There is space in behind and you can turn the opposition. That means even if you lose a header then your midfield players are running onto the ball in space because their midfield has squeezed up to back up the high press.

Newcastle didn't do that it was far more of a highly aggressive mid-block. They didn't squeeze up. They made half-hearted attempts at pressing the keeper and centrebacks. They went tight on Virg and left Gomez as the free man. They were trying to get us to play from the right side of our defence into midfield and were allowing Gomez space to carry the ball into.

They were looking to create passing traps down our right and using the ball into midfield or Gomez's carries as the pressing trigger. They packed the midfield and then jumped all over us. It was similar to what Nuno and Emery did at Anfield. Going long doesn't work because there is no space in behind. That would have meant Schar and Burn gobbling up the headers and us competing for 2nd balls against Tonali, Joelinton and Guimares.

Games like last night and against Villa are where we need a passing metronome at 6. Someone who can drop in get on the ball and draw the opposition out.   

Thats why we wanted to sign Zubimendi
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1137 on: Yesterday at 10:33:31 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 09:23:39 pm
Alisson has made far worse errors than that one last night.

Yep Alisson made a huge clanger at Arsenal last season. It happens. Kelleher made a great save yesterday from Gordon just before ht. That goes in and the game has probably gone.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1138 on: Yesterday at 10:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:31:33 pm
Most grounds these days comply with the UEFA rules for a category 4 Stadium. The majority of pitches are 105m x 68m. That is the size of the pitch at Newcastle. It is the camera angle that makes it look bigger.
Interesting. Always thought OT and this place were bigger. Both longer than Anfield which comes in at 101.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1139 on: Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:23:07 pm
It wasn't a high press though. Against a high press, there are reasons why it makes sense to go long. There is space in behind and you can turn the opposition. That means even if you lose a header then your midfield players are running onto the ball in space because their midfield has squeezed up to back up the high press.

Newcastle didn't do that it was far more of a highly aggressive mid-block. They didn't squeeze up. They made half-hearted attempts at pressing the keeper and centrebacks. They went tight on Virg and left Gomez as the free man. They were trying to get us to play from the right side of our defence into midfield and were allowing Gomez space to carry the ball into.

They were looking to create passing traps down our right and using the ball into midfield or Gomez's carries as the pressing trigger. They packed the midfield and then jumped all over us. It was similar to what Nuno and Emery did at Anfield. Going long doesn't work because there is no space in behind. That would have meant Schar and Burn gobbling up the headers and us competing for 2nd balls against Tonali, Joelinton and Guimares.

Games like last night and against Villa are where we need a passing metronome at 6. Someone who can drop in get on the ball and draw the opposition out.

They were very aggressive in their pressing of our defence  it was a standout feature of their play, particularly in the first half. Tailed off in the second, but I put that down to tiredness rather than a tactical change.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1140 on: Yesterday at 11:03:50 pm »
I think yesterday's goals were a lot down to the defense being so unfamiliar. The playing out from the back was tedious in the first half as players were constantly seeing their passing options cut out by newcastle's press. Quansah at right back was a failed experiment. He seemed much less awkward once he came back to his natural position. We cant do this sort of thing on that flank because it affects Mo's game as well. He gets the ball with no options to play a 1-2 and that just doesnt help him. Gomez at right back would have been more useful in that half. The first goal was a brilliant piece of skill. You can only applaud that and cant blame anyone for it. The other 2 were down to communication issues at the back. Kelleher should have got a shout.
Overall, some positives to take despite the result because Slot will have a clearer idea of what he can get out of some of his players when they have to do an unfamiliar job.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1141 on: Yesterday at 11:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:23:07 pm
It wasn't a high press though. Against a high press, there are reasons why it makes sense to go long. There is space in behind and you can turn the opposition. That means even if you lose a header then your midfield players are running onto the ball in space because their midfield has squeezed up to back up the high press.

Newcastle didn't do that it was far more of a highly aggressive mid-block. They didn't squeeze up. They made half-hearted attempts at pressing the keeper and centrebacks. They went tight on Virg and left Gomez as the free man. They were trying to get us to play from the right side of our defence into midfield and were allowing Gomez space to carry the ball into.

They were looking to create passing traps down our right and using the ball into midfield or Gomez's carries as the pressing trigger. They packed the midfield and then jumped all over us. It was similar to what Nuno and Emery did at Anfield. Going long doesn't work because there is no space in behind. That would have meant Schar and Burn gobbling up the headers and us competing for 2nd balls against Tonali, Joelinton and Guimares.

Games like last night and against Villa are where we need a passing metronome at 6. Someone who can drop in get on the ball and draw the opposition out.
I didnt say it was a high press, but it was a press that set particular traps when we went into midfield. It wasnt solely down the right either, Grav and McAllister had it nicked off them centrally on a variety of occasions. Our game management didnt suss out that we were being caught time and time again. As I said, we should have gone longer to beat that press. Nunez should be an outlet at such times, slightly more direct with players closer to him to win second balls and flicks. Its not pretty, but if it allows us to get a foothold higher up then it allows VVD and Gomez to squeeze the play higher to relieve pressure. Grav in particular has been outstanding this season at receiving in tight spaces but he had his worst game in a long time last night and wasnt able to get us turned and facing their goal.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1142 on: Yesterday at 11:25:37 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:05:03 pm
I didnt say it was a high press, but it was a press that set particular traps when we went into midfield. It wasnt solely down the right either, Grav and McAllister had it nicked off them centrally on a variety of occasions. Our game management didnt suss out that we were being caught time and time again. As I said, we should have gone longer to beat that press. Nunez should be an outlet at such times, slightly more direct with players closer to him to win second balls and flicks. Its not pretty, but if it allows us to get a foothold higher up then it allows VVD and Gomez to squeeze the play higher to relieve pressure. Grav in particular has been outstanding this season at receiving in tight spaces but he had his worst game in a long time last night and wasnt able to get us turned and facing their goal.
I noticed in the City game we went long to Cody with a fair amount of success up against Walker. Set up a few good moves from it. I noticed it right at the start of last nights game too but cant recall us using it as often. Ive always hated that Rugby type kick for touch thing almost everyone does from a kick off, but with Gakpo on the left with his height it could actually become a good outlet
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1143 on: Yesterday at 11:27:53 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:05:03 pm
I didnt say it was a high press, but it was a press that set particular traps when we went into midfield. It wasnt solely down the right either, Grav and McAllister had it nicked off them centrally on a variety of occasions. Our game management didnt suss out that we were being caught time and time again. As I said, we should have gone longer to beat that press. Nunez should be an outlet at such times, slightly more direct with players closer to him to win second balls and flicks. Its not pretty, but if it allows us to get a foothold higher up then it allows VVD and Gomez to squeeze the play higher to relieve pressure. Grav in particular has been outstanding this season at receiving in tight spaces but he had his worst game in a long time last night and wasnt able to get us turned and facing their goal.

You have said it yourself though mate. The trigger for their press was us passing the ball into midfield. Until we played into midfield they were in a mid-block. They didn't have a high defensive line so there wasn't space in behind. The biggest issue for me was that they won the midfield battle. They outnumbered us with Murphy and Gordon dropping in and being really aggressive pressing our midfield.

Going long would have meant Playing to Schar's and particularly Burn's strengths with the second balls ending up in midfield where we were being outnumbered and outgunned. We had no control and were sucked into playing to their strengths. For me we needed to circulate the ball better, use the width of the pitch and draw their midfield out. The problem was we had too many players who are poor in possession. For a team who wants control and to move a team around Robbo and Quansah is a pretty horrific full-back pairing.

For team that wants to control possession, you are only as good as your weakest link. We had far too many weak links in possession last night. Isak and their midfield 5 could stay very narrow and control the middle of the pitch because Quansah and Robbo were never going to hurt them with ball. 
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1144 on: Yesterday at 11:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Yesterday at 11:25:37 pm
I noticed in the City game we went long to Cody with a fair amount of success up against Walker. Set up a few good moves from it. I noticed it right at the start of last nights game too but cant recall us using it as often. Ive always hated that Rugby type kick for touch thing almost everyone does from a kick off, but with Gakpo on the left with his height it could actually become a good outlet
Agree mate, it doesnt hurt to turn a team round every now and again. Too often the play was infront of Newcastle.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1145 on: Yesterday at 11:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:27:53 pm
You have said it yourself though mate. The trigger for their press was us passing the ball into midfield. Until we played into midfield they were in a mid-block. They didn't have a high defensive line so there wasn't space in behind. The biggest issue for me was that they won the midfield battle. They outnumbered us with Murphy and Gordon dropping in and being really aggressive pressing our midfield.

Going long would have meant Playing to Schar's and particularly Burn's strengths with the second balls ending up in midfield where we were being outnumbered and outgunned. We had no control and were sucked into playing to their strengths. For me we needed to circulate the ball better, use the width of the pitch and draw their midfield out. The problem was we had too many players who are poor in possession. For a team who wants control and to move a team around Robbo and Quansah is a pretty horrific full-back pairing.

For team that wants to control possession, you are only as good as your weakest link. We had far too many weak links in possession last night. Isak and their midfield 5 could stay very narrow and control the middle of the pitch because Quansah and Robbo were never going to hurt them with ball.
Agree almost entirely with this but while I take your point on their centre backs, Nunez should be competing and winning bits and pieces off of long balls. Hes six foot four, strong and relatively athletic. He just doesnt work the line well enough for me. Duvva has mentioned above about searching out Gakpo more with a diagonal long pass, hes decent in the air. Youre right, they werent defending on the half way line, but they were hardly Hyppia and Carragher circa 2004 either.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1146 on: Yesterday at 11:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Yesterday at 11:25:37 pm
I noticed in the City game we went long to Cody with a fair amount of success up against Walker. Set up a few good moves from it. I noticed it right at the start of last nights game too but cant recall us using it as often. Ive always hated that Rugby type kick for touch thing almost everyone does from a kick off, but with Gakpo on the left with his height it could actually become a good outlet

City pressed us high up the pitch though and it was Kelleher going long. Newcastle were quite happy to allow Kelleher to go short and then set passing traps for Gomez and Quansah.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1147 on: Yesterday at 11:46:16 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:36:05 pm
Agree almost entirely with this but while I take your point on their centre backs, Nunez should be competing and winning bits and pieces off of long balls. Hes six foot four, strong and relatively athletic. He just doesnt work the line well enough for me. Duvva has mentioned above about searching out Gakpo more with a diagonal long pass, hes decent in the air. Youre right, they werent defending on the half way line, but they were hardly Hyppia and Carragher circa 2004 either.
This was actually the game last season where Nunez really started to show his strength and hold up play, but that seemed to regress as the season went on perhaps as he lost confidence
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 12:23:08 am »
The tactical decision to play Quansah at right back instead of Gomez was bizarre. Thoughts on that? He really struggled in the first half and was stranded high up the pitch a couple of times.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 12:32:48 am »
Quote from: ... on Today at 12:23:08 am
The tactical decision to play Quansah at right back instead of Gomez was bizarre. Thoughts on that? He really struggled in the first half and was stranded high up the pitch a couple of times.
I presume the thinking is Joe is going to play CB while Ibou is out, so rather than switch they tried it out. Be interesting to see if its tried again
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 12:44:20 am »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 12:32:48 am
I presume the thinking is Joe is going to play CB while Ibou is out, so rather than switch they tried it out. Be interesting to see if its tried again

It really didn't work.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 12:50:35 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:30:03 pm
If we beat Everton on Saturday then yes, it the Newcastle draw is a good point but if we lose or draw to Everton then its not.

Disagree.  You can't simply lump 2 games together and decide afterward whether one of those results is "good" or not.

We were sloppy, and we went behind twice, so it could be seen as a good point.
We were also leading, and conceded an avoidable goal at the death, so it could also be seen as 2 points dropped.

However - Whatever happens on Saturday won't change that point from Newcastle.

We move on, and hopefully use that sense of frustration as a second kick up the arse.  Just like the Forest game.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 12:54:02 am »
I haven't lost it completely but i've been looking up similar results and circumstances from past PL winners.

I know, it doesn't mean anything, but i felt like it would comfort me to know, somehow.

You wouldn't believe what i've just seen Van der Sar do vs West Brom in 2010. Or Joe hart vs Cardiff in 2013.

