Did we ever get a replay of that Diaz foul at the end? Was I just over reacting or was it a pen or at the least a free kick from a decent place



He was fouled outside the area and it continued into the area. He let go then Diaz went down too late. Had he gone down as soon as he got into the area, the ref would have had a decision to make. Diaz probably didnt trust the ref so did the honest thing of carrying on. We need to be more smart when those things happen.As for Kelleher, it was a real misjudgment because it was an easy catch. If there was a forward in the way Id understand it but there wasnt and he was already off his line. You either come and get it there or stay on your line. Kelleher had saved us at 1-0 though and on countless other occasions so it falls into sh*t happens territory for me.If we react the way we did to the Forest game then this becomes an important teaching moment. As I said before, the story of this game is not Kelleher or Nunez but the fact we went away from Slots controlled style to basketball chaos. There are reasons for that (injuries, fatigue, quality of opposition) but that cant happen again with regularity. Slot will digest it and adapt.