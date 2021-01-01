Was Kelleher letting that go one of those coaching things we reckon? Like when they assess the chance of someone actually scoring vs possibly catching and fumbling it?
Think the decision was perfectly understandable at the time, KH. He made a judgement call, and wanted to prevent a possible corner, among a few possibilities. There was almost 0 chance that would result in a goal, but through a freak occurence- in fact, an attempt to just keep the ball in play, it ended up in the backa.As you indicate- it was a calculated, extremely low-risk judgement call.
This doesn't contribute to doubting his judgement at all- for me, to be honest. Just like the Ali/Virg catastrophy at the Emirates last year- one of a few Karius-type clangers from Ali over the years, doesn't diminish confidence in his(or Virgil's while we're at it) judgement.
It was just a freak goal.
Had he misjudged that, while going for it and possibly still conceded- we and the commentator would go something like- "Wtf is Kelleher doing there! He should be on his line!"... "Yeah, Craig[or whatever co-commentator]- Kelleher had no need to go after that ball. Just stay on your line! Huge error that!", etc..