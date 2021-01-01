« previous next »
Losing Bradley and Konate has really stretched us. With Tsimi already injured it means we can't rest Robbo as Joe needs to fill in at centre back, we'll be over playing Trent just back from injury, and we won't be able to give Virg a rest.
Their injuries have had a massive knock on effect.

Real, even when we beat them they still manage to fuck us over, c*nts
I have not seen much vitriol towards last nights performance but to anyone who did go over the top ..

Would you have taken a draw against City and a Win against Newcastle instead .. nah I thought not ;)

Never, at the start of the season, did I think we would have a 2 game cushion by the start of December. Not in a million years to be honest, especially after the clusterfuck that was our transfer window!

We are going to drop points this season, here and there and everywhere, we want to be in all comps then that is what happens. Am personally at peace with the late goal,  shit happens in football.

Am gutted to lose Macca for the bitters though, damnit!
Huge silver lining to this match, in that TAA was rested for 60 minutes.
I did not see minutes 20-60 of the match, but what I saw with TAA there, we basically dominated and it was only a small lapse in judgement that allowed them an equalizer.
The game was a bit open, but when we had the ball we always looked dangerous in no small part due to TAA's presence, and that's always a good form of defence when we are missing so many defenders.
Which means for the winnable derby, we should have him in and Robertson starting, so if we are going to pick up 4 out of 6 points (a very good total given the way these matches showed up in the schedule and with the injuries), the lineup for Everton looks good as of now.
Especially when an off-form Nunez is likely going to be rotated for Diaz as well. So other than Gravenberch maybe needing a rest, it is a pretty good lineup given the situation
In defence of Kelleher, for a split second I thought it was a good idea to let it go too. What happened next was a bit freakish.
In defence of Kelleher, for a split second I thought it was a good idea to let it go too. What happened next was a bit freakish.

There is no need to defend him to be honest. Anyone being critical of him after how he's played for us the last few weeks is a bit of cockhead in all honesty.
Was Kelleher letting that go one of those coaching things we reckon? Like when they assess the chance of someone actually scoring vs possibly catching and fumbling it?
Positives; we didnt get beat, despite a poor first half and its another tough away game ticked off.
There is no need to defend him to be honest. Anyone being critical of him after how he's played for us the last few weeks is a bit of cockhead in all honesty.

That doesn't make sense.

You can objectively criticse that decision, it doesn't take away or affect anything he has done before.
Was Kelleher letting that go one of those coaching things we reckon? Like when they assess the chance of someone actually scoring vs possibly catching and fumbling it?

He's done similar before I think? Although a goal didn't come from it.
That doesn't make sense.

You can objectively criticse that decision, it doesn't take away or affect anything he has done before.

Calling him a "divvy" is slightly ridiculous though. That's why the thread was locked.
Was Kelleher letting that go one of those coaching things we reckon? Like when they assess the chance of someone actually scoring vs possibly catching and fumbling it?
Think the decision was perfectly understandable at the time, KH. He made a judgement call, and wanted to prevent a possible corner, among a few possibilities. There was almost 0 chance that would result in a goal, but through a freak occurence- in fact, an attempt to just keep the ball in play, it ended up in the backa.

As you indicate- it was a calculated, extremely low-risk judgement call.

This doesn't contribute to doubting his judgement at all- for me, to be honest. Just like the Ali/Virg catastrophy at the Emirates last year- one of a few Karius-type clangers from Ali over the years, doesn't diminish confidence in his(or Virgil's while we're at it) judgement.

It was just a freak goal.
Had he misjudged that, while going for it and possibly still conceded- we and the commentator would go something like- "Wtf is Kelleher doing there! He should be on his line!"... "Yeah, Craig[or whatever co-commentator]- Kelleher had no need to go after that ball. Just stay on your line! Huge error that!", etc..
Yesterday was like a lot of the 13/14 high scoring games. No defence, no midfield, no control, but one forward player producing miracles. Basketball football.

To win your tough away games you can't carry that. You need solid team performances. Southampton similar the other week but they haven't got Newcastle's quality.

Tiredness is a big factor but then people are deluded we can go out for 4 trophies and won't need more signings.
Calling him a "divvy" is slightly ridiculous though. That's why the thread was locked.

Ah, didn't see that.
Hah, Liverpool draw and NOW we are top of the news cycle. Marvellous.

But to be fair, we haven't played anyone yet.
He's done similar before I think? Although a goal didn't come from it.
I thought that he was thinking that we could waste half a minute on a goalkick.
He's done similar before I think? Although a goal didn't come from it.

He did it during the Villa game. I think he just misjudged it and wasn't aware of Schar. Defenders were all like statues aswell.
Calling him a "divvy" is slightly ridiculous though. That's why the thread was locked.
Anyone using the word divvy is a divvy.
Did we ever get a replay of that Diaz foul at the end? Was I just over reacting or was it a pen or at the least a free kick from a decent place
Mo was unbelievable last night and Trent made some impression when he came on.

And to have to lock Caoimhe thread immediately after the game says it all. Some of our fans are the biggest knob heads you could meet. End of
Did we ever get a replay of that Diaz foul at the end? Was I just over reacting or was it a pen or at the least a free kick from a decent place

VAR confirmed it was a shirt pull but not for a prolonged period.
Did we ever get a replay of that Diaz foul at the end? Was I just over reacting or was it a pen or at the least a free kick from a decent place

He was fouled outside the area and it continued into the area. He let go then Diaz went down too late. Had he gone down as soon as he got into the area, the ref would have had a decision to make. Diaz probably didnt trust the ref so did the honest thing of carrying on. We need to be more smart when those things happen.

As for Kelleher, it was a real misjudgment because it was an easy catch. If there was a forward in the way Id understand it but there wasnt and he was already off his line. You either come and get it there or stay on your line. Kelleher had saved us at 1-0 though and on countless other occasions so it falls into sh*t happens territory for me.

If we react the way we did to the Forest game then this becomes an important teaching moment. As I said before, the story of this game is not Kelleher or Nunez but the fact we went away from Slots controlled style to basketball chaos. There are reasons for that (injuries, fatigue, quality of opposition) but that cant happen again with regularity. Slot will digest it and adapt.
In defence of Kelleher, for a split second I thought it was a good idea to let it go too. What happened next was a bit freakish.

That's why you never played in goal  ;)
