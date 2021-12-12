« previous next »
PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:10:22 am
They wont change their tactics though.

They will sit deep and go long. Hopefully we have a strong ref.
They will have more in the tank given how easy their game was compared to ours
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
It just looked like a game too far after a tough week. Hopefully they can all recover for Saturday and we can get back on track again. Hard to take at the time, but it's a point more than Arsenal got up there.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Gravenberch looked fucked last night, needs to be on ice till Saturday then rested all of next week.

Nunez - love the lad his work rate is insane but I just don't think he's good enough. Loses the ball needlessly, doesn't know the offside rule and gives away stupid fouls.

Gomez - inconsistency has always been his problem, plays a blinder against City then has a shit show last night. (Wasn't really helped by Quansah who Gordon had on toast all of the first half)

Kelleher - yeah stupid mistake at the end, but if he doesn't save the one on one to keep us only 1-0 down who knows how that game would've ended
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:10:22 am
They wont change their tactics though.

They will sit deep and go long. Hopefully we have a strong ref.

We don't. It's Michael Oliver. Chief of the David Coote fanclub. I expect nothing other than another horrendous performance from him and a couple of injuries to our players.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Before the Madrid game I would have taken a point at Newcastle.

At 2-1 last night Id have bitten your hand off for a point.

At 3-3 I was sick as a dog because we shouldve closed the game out.

Right now Im feeling it was points dropped because of where we were and how other results went but in the cold light of day its no disgrace. Lets not forget how other teams have done against them. Slot and the team wont be overly arsed and if anything itll motivate them to pile into the blueshite on Saturday.

Evertons result last night is absolutely irrelevant. Theyre shite and were the best team in Europe. Hopefully Trent can start.

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
I was wondering what was the foul on Isak that Newcastle's fans have been moaning whole morning. Turns out it is about Quansah's tackle in the box with a very visible contact on a ball.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 08:46:44 am
It's all about perception, isn't it. If we were 3-2 down then got an equalizer at the death we'd be bouncing today. It happened the other way around, so we feel deflated. The result, however, is still the same.

Bottom line is we didn't play particularly well in a tough away game after two draining games against top sides. We didn't lose the game and we're still in a good position.
Indeed! I would have taken a point at most stages of this game barring the last few minutes and of course how they got their equaliser really hurts; I've no idea why he left that!
Yet, IF we can grind our way to a win against the Bitters, it will have been objectively a fantastic fortnight results wise.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:07:00 am
Everton pissing their game doesn't help either.
To be honest, I prefer it when they're a bit cocky and we have something to prove. We owe them one for last season.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Looked like a team that had played Real Madrid and city back to back. Got away with it first half but a point we will take. As soon as I saw Nunez starting up front I knew we would be in trouble. Is he good enough for a title winning team. I dont think so.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:01:50 am
Joelinton, Tonali and Guimaraes is a pretty difficult midfield to face and if you throw in Isak then thats a threat. It was a tough game and a point is fine. I don't take one before the game but after the fact its totally ok.

Especially one of them never gets booked for persistant fouling
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:25:58 am
Especially one of them never gets booked for persistant fouling

Joelinton must have something on refs, he gets away with this every game not even us. Nothing for when he smashed into the back of Szobo down by the corner flag, I'm really happy we didn't pick up any injuries they are a dirty team.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Don't think we'll know how good a point that is until we've played the next few. Coming from behind like that showed great mentality, and throwing it away like that is always going to sting badly. But if we can win the next few it looks a lot better.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:27:07 am
Joelinton must have something on refs, he gets away with this every game not even us. Nothing for when he smashed into the back of Szobo down by the corner flag, I'm really happy we didn't pick up any injuries they are a dirty team.

That looked a foul but wasnt shown again.

The foul for the free kick that led to the equaliser also looked a dive.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:10:22 am
They wont change their tactics though.

They will sit deep and go long. Hopefully we have a strong ref.
Which isn't too bad as they don't carry the same threat im terms of pace as Newcastle do. They don't have Isak and Gordon, that's for sure.
Can't stress how much that extra day helped Newcastle especially as they didn't have a CL game. Everton won't quite have that advantage anymore so its just about how we can setup in midfield.

Problem with Darwin is he isn't contributing as a forward at the moment. Last season he was creating a lot for himself and others, scoring quite a few even if he was missing big chances. That has dropped massively and now he isn't putting away any chances. Diaz has produced better CF performances even if he doesn't quite suit it.

As much as we've wanted him to suceed, Darwin is now 5th choice out of 5, and it's not sustainable if he doesn't fit our play and can't adapt. That is for another time though.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:25:36 am
Indeed! I would have taken a point at most stages of this game barring the last few minutes and of course how they got their equaliser really hurts; I've no idea why he left that!
Yet, IF we can grind our way to a win against the Bitters, it will have been objectively a fantastic fortnight results wise.
Beat the Shite and it will have been an amazing run of results for us. The fixture list looked horrendous, but we've done better than most of us would have expected from such a run of games.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
It's a good point but frustrating to have let two points slip away at the end.

Newcastle are still very much a counter-attacking side which makes us a great target for them.  This season they've beaten Arsenal and Spurs and drawn with us and Man City.  They'll be nowhere near the top four but will always be a tough game for us.

By the law of averages Kelleher was sure to make a mistake eventually.  He had a similar one a few weeks ago (Villa, maybe?) but their stretching player put his shot into the side-netting.  Fine margins but Kelleher has still been fantastic for us.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Hah, Liverpool draw and NOW we are top of the news cycle. Marvellous.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
A point away at St James is decent, especially considering how we played first half. The way we conceded the third goal was obviously a blow, but when all's said and done we are still 7 points ahead in the table with some tough out of the way. We have given ourselves enough of a cushion so that we can drop points like this, which was going to happen eventually.

Just don't play like we did in that first half against Everton.

Away fans sounded incredible by the way, so well in everyone who went.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Win on Saturday, and 7 points from City H, Newcastle A and Everton A is fantastic

Thought the way we turned it on last night after being well off it was extremely encouraging, lets go for them c*nts on Saturday
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
We were second best in the first half and could have gone 2 down. Bounced back nicely in the second half to equalise. Did not punish Newcastle with Gakpo and Nunez chances. Did not defend well enough to allow Gordon to put them ahead again. Fortunate that Isak was just offside. Trent, Szob and Diaz completely changed the dynamics again and we fully deserved to equalise and to then be ahead

Fully expected us to shut up shop and ran the game down like we have done so many times this season. And we would have done so if not for that unfortunate misjudgment. Disappointing because despite our awful first half, we recovered well to take the lead with only a few minutes left. To not be able to get it over the line was a bitter pill to swallow

A point is a point. St James Park on a wet Wednesday evening in December was always going to be a tough place to go to these days. They have underwhelmed a bit this season but with players like Isak, Gordon, Tonali and Guimareas, they are a formidable side. And you can almost be certain that they will more likely turn up especially at home when playing the big boys

To be ahead of 2nd place by 7 points at the start Dec is pretty good. A long, long way to go for us fans to get overly excited about winning the league. Neither should we get our knickers twisted when our lead is cut from 9 to 7. We have exceeded expectations so far and there are plenty of things to be excited especially about by how our team have progressed under Slot. Keep the faith and lets enjoy the ride

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Still can't get over how good Salah was after a quiet first half. Extraordinary talent. Another 10 minutes and he'd have had a hattrick. Terrifying to have to defend against at the moment and he deserved to be the match winner.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
We can't win every game and you don't get much bigger weeks than last week. Football is all about having mostly better quality players than your rivals.
There is a reason Gomez has been in the shadows for quite a few years and Klopp, Slot  and the England manager know he is not top notch but a good stand-in.

I get the loyal fans who think Nunez is still good enough but loyalty doesn't score you goals or win you games at the highest level, I support Liverpool Football Club but players come and go.

Football is such a fine line and we need strikers who have that knack of putting the ball in the net, I think Slot has seen enough and his comment about the man who can win you games is very telling..
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
On a positive note how good were the goals we scored. You can see Slot's influence starting to show with the patterns of play in the second half. Need injured players back really to help with rotation.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
This is a good result if we win the derby, a bad one if we don't. Plenty to be encouraged by in that second half, but hard to make a case for us deserving to win.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 08:46:44 am
It's all about perception, isn't it. If we were 3-2 down then got an equalizer at the death we'd be bouncing today. It happened the other way around, so we feel deflated. The result, however, is still the same.

Bottom line is we didn't play particularly well in a tough away game after two draining games against top sides. We didn't lose the game and we're still in a good position.

Exactly, and weve had a few smash and grabs over the few years over there and while we have got the results they have always been hard work and I certainly wouldnt discount the impact of playing Wednesday, Sunday, Wednesday especially with who those games were against, it showed in the overall performance
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:09:08 am
Exactly, and weve had a few smash and grabs over the few years over there and while we have got the results they have always been hard work and I certainly wouldnt discount the impact of playing Wednesday, Sunday, Wednesday especially with who those games were against, it showed in the overall performance
I think an away derby is pretty much the last game I'd want after a run of 4 insanely intense games in 12 days.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
In the cold light of day I think we can be pretty content with the result. It's a different league this year, we don't need 100 points and a night game at Newcastle, who always raise their game for the big teams, is a fixture you'd look at and think a draw isn't a bad result. Talking to non Liverpool fans in work this morning and everyone is pretty unanimously talking about what a great game it was and what outstanding attacking quality we have, not that it was points dropped and that we should be kicking ourselves.

Opening an 11 point gap on City understandably gets people carried away but it's still so early in the season. So much can happen particularly over this next few weeks when the fixtures are coming thick and fast. We could conceivably enter January with a handful of teams all within touching distance, or we could be 10 points clear. One game at a time.

Winning the league the way we did in 2020 is abnormal. I think everyone hoped we'd leave everyone in the dust after the weekend but it's unlikely. We should be extremely pleased that we have the gap that we do and just focus on winning as many games as possible. Until March, there is no title race.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Win on Saturday and we will forget about these 2 dropped points.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
We've got the best defence in the league but 50% of it was changed and it definitely affected us on a night when we were sub par. Still should have got an undeserved 3 points only for the howler though.
Just hoping we have enough in the tank for the derby.  It's the Evs cup final so we need to be on it from the start
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
We will be better against Everton as Trent will start which means only one squad player in the back 4 rather than two. You cant underestimate the impact of having both Gomez and Quansah on at the same time on the same side of the pitch. We will also have a rested Szob coming in with Harvey as a sub option when legs tire. We will also have Diaz back in for Darwin. So literally better from back to front against weaker, less skilled opposition. What is more we can empty the tank on Saturday knowing we can make mass changes against Girona.

Provided we withstand their opening salvo we should be fine. I do think we should not be afraid to play long to Salah or Diaz at times if they are pressing madly at the start. We did it to great effect against City. Plenty of time once they tire to pop the ball between our midfield players.

I want to see a return to our controlled style of play rather than the mad basketball game we saw last night. Great for the neutrals but bad for our stress levels and the teams energy levels.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:20:41 am
Win on Saturday and we will forget about these 2 dropped points.
Feels like a big if to be honest
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:29:49 am
Feels like a big if to be honest

We have a poor record at Goodison but they arent a great side.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Shit way to lose it at the end but honestly if people think we can just win every single game we play then they are fucking deluded, first dropped points in weeks in a hard away game is a totally acceptable result, especially after a clear drop off after the last 2 high tempo games.

Also love how whenever a shot goes past Kelleher you without fail get muppets saying 'Ali would definitely have saved that'!! No fucker was saving the first but keep beating that drum if it makes you feel better eh 🙄

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Why's the Kelleher thread closed? He made a vital save when were 1-0 down against Gordon that needs to be highlighted more than their third goal.

Still the best backup keeper in the league by far.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 10:46:45 am
Why's the Kelleher thread closed? He made a vital save when were 1-0 down against Gordon that needs to be highlighted more than their third goal.

Still the best backup keeper in the league by far.

Probably because we have fans that become abusive towards players.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
I can't believe the over reaction of some fuckers on here to 2 dropped points.  ::)
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
A disappointing result in the end as we had dragged ourselves into the lead with 10 minutes left. Normally we would have held on for a very important three points but sometimes things don't go your way; on another day their third goal would have missed or Kelleher would have decided to catch or punch the ball.

However the same thing will happen to our rivals and they will drop points in close games. The bigger picture is that we have to keep playing at the same level and if we do then we will not have many games where we drop points. Salah is a "freak" and scores goals that are unbelievable. It would be nice to see Jota return as he converts a lot of his chances. Gakpo and Diaz are playing well. Konate is being missed as we are much stronger when he plays.

So let's get back to winning and keep our advantage over the other chasers. Games like yesterday will happen and the main takeaway is that we got ourselves into a winning position in a tight match and normally we would have won.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Gravenberch is starting to flag now, we really need another option at 6.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:02:42 am
Gravenberch is starting to flag now, we really need another option at 6.

Its literally one game. And a tough one at that against a strong midfield. He wasnt showing many signs of flagging against Coty and Real.No doubt he could do with a rest, and he might not get one against Everton with Mac Allister suspended but as long as we then give Homa well earned breather he should hopefully be fine playing around once a week for the next few.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 11:06:16 am
Its literally one game. And a tough one at that against a strong midfield. He wasnt showing many signs of flagging against Coty and Real.No doubt he could do with a rest, and he might not get one against Everton with Mac Allister suspended but as long as we then give Homa well earned breather he should hopefully be fine playing around once a week for the next few.

And the yellow cards to him and Macca really stopped them being aggressive on anything.
