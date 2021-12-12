We were second best in the first half and could have gone 2 down. Bounced back nicely in the second half to equalise. Did not punish Newcastle with Gakpo and Nunez chances. Did not defend well enough to allow Gordon to put them ahead again. Fortunate that Isak was just offside. Trent, Szob and Diaz completely changed the dynamics again and we fully deserved to equalise and to then be ahead



Fully expected us to shut up shop and ran the game down like we have done so many times this season. And we would have done so if not for that unfortunate misjudgment. Disappointing because despite our awful first half, we recovered well to take the lead with only a few minutes left. To not be able to get it over the line was a bitter pill to swallow



A point is a point. St James Park on a wet Wednesday evening in December was always going to be a tough place to go to these days. They have underwhelmed a bit this season but with players like Isak, Gordon, Tonali and Guimareas, they are a formidable side. And you can almost be certain that they will more likely turn up especially at home when playing the big boys



To be ahead of 2nd place by 7 points at the start Dec is pretty good. A long, long way to go for us fans to get overly excited about winning the league. Neither should we get our knickers twisted when our lead is cut from 9 to 7. We have exceeded expectations so far and there are plenty of things to be excited especially about by how our team have progressed under Slot. Keep the faith and lets enjoy the ride



