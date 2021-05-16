Indeed. Utter shit bags waiting to criticise Nunez. Did he play well? No but most of our players didn't & it wasn't his fault we conceded 3 but they know best.
I get tired of this superfan stuff.
Speaking for myself, I've held back on criticising Nunez, despite never having been sold on him. Now, when he's not scoring this season and he's also throwing in bad performances, some people are finally being critical. Sometimes, as long as it doesn't get personal, that's fair enough.
Honestly the guy is one of the most apologised-for LFC players in history. He gets his name sung when he misses sitters, despite never having built up the credit to deserve that.
I don't dislike him personally or anything (although seeing him laughing and joking with Isak before the second half after a dreadful first 45 was a bit triggering), but I simply don't believe he's good enough and never have. Tonight was atrocious and it's fair enough to say that.