The league is brutal. 9-10 points clear and it looks as though you're running away with it but one bad result - not even a loss - and it's down to 7 points which can easily be overhauled. Arsenal are winning their next 4-5 on the bounce as well so we just have to keep winning.



Said it a few weeks ago but there a naivety and lack of experience in parts of our fanbase about being in time races and winning. The 1 time we did it was a procession.Well have our points gap cut at times but hopefully well also extend it again in other weeks.7 points is still a huge gap and getting a point away at Newcastle is a good result when you consider the collective and in some cases individual performances. Getting a point showed some of qualities when our backs are against the wall.Injuries are also part of every season. Title winners dig in and find a way when its tough due to performance, fitness or availability. We did that tonight and would have walked away with 3 points if not for an individual error by the goalie.