If the bible can be cherry picked as such it upends Gods omniscience and infallibility and calls into question the whole book, really. Why didnt God publish updated editions? Or just get it right in the first place without the whole human sacrifice thing? I have heard many times how the New Testament supersedes the old, yet it is still the old testament that is used to discriminate against gay people.



I wouldnt argue against the bibles historical role in civilisation (which is why I made specific mention to 2024). I would however disagree with any insinuation that without it, society wouldve been devoid of ethics and morality. In fact, religion has been an obstacle to the evolution of ethics and morality throughout history, and that continues today. Society wouldve been very different without the invention of religion, but not necessarily worse.



I'm saying it's not being cherry picked. I'm saying that Christians believe the Bible itself provides an interpretive framework for understanding how to interpret it. For Christians (and the New Testament) the arrival of Jesus massively reshapes the nature of believing in and faithfully following the God of Abraham. So much of the New Testament is devoted to exploring how this is the case. But in the case of the Bible's sexual ethics, Jesus and the apostle Paul affirm the standard Jewish understanding of sexual ethics of the day and Jesus bases his argument for it upon the foundational teaching of Genesis 1-2. This is a position still held to by a majority of christians across the world. You can think what you want about those who hold to a 'traditional sexual ethic' but it doesn't bear scrutiny to suggest it's a product of a hypocritical cherry picked reading of the Bible.Let me be clear, I'm not saying that ethics and morality wouldn't exist without the christian revolution, I'm saying your ethics wouldn't exist without it. That is, what I suspect you believe about the inherent dignity of all human beings, the value of weakness, the importance of the strong serving the weak, the category of consent in sexual activity (ask a powerful roman if he had a category for consent when it came to satisfying his sexual urges!) are the product of the christian revolution. I'm also not saying you can't be moral if you're not a christian. You can absolutely live like the weak matter, all humans have inherent dignity etc if you're not a christian. In fact many non christians live more morally upright lives than many christians. But I am saying that if if you throw the Bible in the bin you have thrown out the foundations for those ethical views, both historically in terms of where they came from and also logically, in terms of what those ideas are based on. And many of them don't seem to make much sense without the christian story, why should the strong serve the weak? Jesus' example provides a powerful reason. But take that away and you might struggle to account for the 'why'.