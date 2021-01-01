« previous next »
Author Topic: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign  (Read 7479 times)

Offline thejbs

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #280 on: Today at 08:03:44 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:36:09 am
It is more nuanced than that though.

I have friends in the LGBQT+ community who oppose the rainbow laces campaign because they see it as tokenism. They see it as compartmentalising the issue. Wear rainbow laces for a day and then tick that off and move on. Take the knee and then tick that off and move on.

It reminds me of going on courses at work. You listen to a load of bollocks about homophobia, racism, and misogyny. The majority tick the box and then go to the pub afterward and exhibit those exact behaviors. It isn't about toeing the line and ticking the box. It is about results not rhetoric. It is about having openly gay footballers. It is about having black and female managers, coaches, and match officials.

Having 100% of players wearing rainbow laces means nothing if behaviors don't change.

I am one of those who see it as often being tokenism. But even token gestures can find resonance. And in all cases where the players refuse, it has been for religious reasons. None are saying hey we support this cause but think this is tokenism.

This should be called out for what it is; institutionalised homophobia. Theres the opinion we should just live and let live or respect peoples choice and religion, but thats a cop out. Their right to religion should be protected, and their right to protest it should be respected and then challenged vociferously, otherwise were saying to our gay family and friends that someones religious choice trumps their sexuality; their rights.

To those who say its their faith and they are not homophobic, have a read of this from BBC just today;

Presbyterian church accused of singling out LGBT people https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c983ed87lnvo

The PCI have been particularly bigoted towards gay people. They broke with the Scottish church because they were too tolerant of gay people. They said theyre welcome to attend church but cannot be members, nor can their children be baptised. If churches can do this with impunity (something that would be illegal elsewhere) then we can absolutely call them out on it.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:14:09 am by thejbs »
Offline thejbs

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #281 on: Today at 08:05:44 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:58:48 am
PS - just want to add my daughter is gay and she is a beautiful, intelligent, fierce-in-the-best-way, young woman. She loves people and loves to hear their story, and she is a massive blessing to my life. She travels, works, has a strong moral compass and sucks the marrow out of life. I wish I cared about things even half as much as her.

This reminds me of one of my closest friends. Her enthusiasm for life and advocacy for others is incredible. I get an energy boost just by living in her orbit. Its class to know people like that.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #282 on: Today at 09:38:18 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:36:09 am
It is more nuanced than that though.

I have friends in the LGBQT+ community who oppose the rainbow laces campaign because they see it as tokenism. They see it as compartmentalising the issue. Wear rainbow laces for a day and then tick that off and move on. Take the knee and then tick that off and move on.

It reminds me of going on courses at work. You listen to a load of bollocks about homophobia, racism, and misogyny. The majority tick the box and then go to the pub afterward and exhibit those exact behaviors. It isn't about toeing the line and ticking the box. It is about results not rhetoric. It is about having openly gay footballers. It is about having black and female managers, coaches, and match officials.

Having 100% of players wearing rainbow laces means nothing if behaviors don't change.



Absolutely bang on - as I said the other day, Jordan Henderson is a prime example of tokenism - says all the right things, but when the Saudis flashed the cash to a multi millionaire, he was quick enough to shit all over the rainbow armband. I just try to do my bit by making sure my kids grow up tolerant and calling out anyone who isn't.
Offline boots

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #283 on: Today at 09:56:59 am »
A lot of the theological debate asumes that the theology is relevent. From an athiests point of view, it isnt. I could not care less what some dusty old book written by men a thousand yrs ago says. It says nothing to me about my life and my experiences. Frankly as far as I am concerned its all bullshit. Neither do I require a moral compass derived from this book. I've never read it. neither have I attended church. Yet, here I am a man who respects his fellow humans. Someone who understands intrinsically that all people are just people. Yet, he we all are again. Discussing a dusty old book. Its influence upon millions and their inherant bigotry and hate. Yet again the obvious is overlooked. This book is hate. Religion is hate. Regardless of its alleged good intentions. I am beginning to tire of my appeasement of the religious. I try to be nice and respectful, but when I see how they promote their hate it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain.

Look at the bishops in their palaces and look at your lifes struggles. But your all too busy hating the vulnerable to notice.
Online The holly and the jillc

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #284 on: Today at 10:11:10 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 09:56:59 am
A lot of the theological debate asumes that the theology is relevent. From an athiests point of view, it isnt. I could not care less what some dusty old book written by men a thousand yrs ago says. It says nothing to me about my life and my experiences. Frankly as far as I am concerned its all bullshit. Neither do I require a moral compass derived from this book. I've never read it. neither have I attended church. Yet, here I am a man who respects his fellow humans. Someone who understands intrinsically that all people are just people. Yet, he we all are again. Discussing a dusty old book. Its influence upon millions and their inherant bigotry and hate. Yet again the obvious is overlooked. This book is hate. Religion is hate. Regardless of its alleged good intentions. I am beginning to tire of my appeasement of the religious. I try to be nice and respectful, but when I see how they promote their hate it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain.

Look at the bishops in their palaces and look at your lifes struggles. But your all too busy hating the vulnerable to notice.

You say this but then you take a kick at religious people despite the fact that various people have said on other post not all religious people think the same thing. I wish people would stop generalising about everything in life. This is part of the part of the problem lumping all sorts of people together even though you will find that some people are not all the same.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #285 on: Today at 10:11:33 am »
You're right Boots, I get my morals from my Mum, from my life experiences and from knowing how I want to be treated. Religion is a way for evil men to control people, influence people and even get them to commit atrocious acts under the banner of "god"

I can't stand the church, grew up on a council estate and we were all poor as fuck, the catholics built a church and a huge 5 bedroom house for the priest, taking the piss. The Priest called me and our kid bastards as my Dad was a catholic, my Ma a protestant and therefore the marriage wasn't legal under god. My dad told him to get out before he knocked him out. Pricks always coming round to poor people with their begging bowls.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #286 on: Today at 10:16:58 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 10:11:33 am
You're right Boots, I get my morals from my Mum, from my life experiences and from knowing how I want to be treated. Religion is a way for evil men to control people, influence people and even get them to commit atrocious acts under the banner of "god"

I can't stand the church, grew up on a council estate and we were all poor as fuck, the catholics built a church and a huge 5 bedroom house for the priest, taking the piss. The Priest called me and our kid bastards as my Dad was a catholic, my Ma a protestant and therefore the marriage wasn't legal under god. My dad told him to get out before he knocked him out. Pricks always coming round to poor people with their begging bowls.
They actually begged rather than took? My nan loathed the local Catholic priest. In those days, front doors were often left unlocked or open and the priest would wander into people's homes and head straight for the storage jar where he knew the lady of the house kept what meagre funds she had for food. He'd help himself without batting an eyelid.
Offline boots

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #287 on: Today at 10:19:13 am »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 10:11:10 am
You say this but then you take a kick at religious people despite the fact that various people have said on other post not all religious people think the same thing. I wish people would stop generalising about everything in life. This is part of the part of the problem lumping all sorts of people together even though you will find that some people are not all the same.

I know. I do not exclude myself from the conflicts of the mind. But I will not apologise for kicking the religious. Its fine, it seems for them to kick everyone else, but if we kick back they bleat.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:26 am by boots »
Online The holly and the jillc

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #288 on: Today at 10:26:54 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:19:13 am
I know. I do not exclude myself from the conflicts of the mind. But I will not apologise for kicking the religious. Its fine, it seems for them to kick everyone else. But if we kick back they bleat.

I don't have a problem with people questioning things about religions that's fair enough, I'm not religious myself either. I just hate seeing everyone getting labelled the same way. As in all things there are nuances in all people and I wish there was more tolerance generally. But it feels like a lot of people want to label people things in a very generalist way and I doubt life is that simple.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #289 on: Today at 10:31:20 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:16:58 am
They actually begged rather than took? My nan loathed the local Catholic priest. In those days, front doors were often left unlocked or open and the priest would wander into people's homes and head straight for the storage jar where he knew the lady of the house kept what meagre funds she had for food. He'd help himself without batting an eyelid.

I was only a kid, so can't remember exactly what went on - I know my Mum told me the twat used to be at my Nan on my dads side after money, my Grandad had died at 56, leaving my Nan with my dad who was 10 and two sisters under 6, she was piss poor and the c*nt still took money from her. I vaguely remember her saying something about him sitting there, drinking tea, eating food and then she had to hand over the money. I was made a Protestant, I stopped believing in God before I stopped believing in Father Christmas.
Offline vblfc

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #290 on: Today at 10:35:16 am »
Some great debate in this thread. Makes me feel the rainbow laces campaign is working.
People/players refusing to participate is exactly what religious people do and is also somehow effective to get the message across. They are, at least, being honest and exposing the problem. 

We (as a human race) are still living in a distant past and have a long way to go to become tolerant/enlightened. Im glad we are openly challenging sacred ideas created thousands of years ago when, for example, the earth was flat. This debate reaffirms the campaign - and we still have a long way to go.
Offline Knight

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #291 on: Today at 10:44:40 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 01:51:11 pm
If the bible can be cherry picked as such it upends Gods omniscience and infallibility and calls into question the whole book, really. Why didnt God publish updated editions? Or just get it right in the first place without the whole human sacrifice thing? I have heard many times how the New Testament supersedes the old, yet it is still the old testament that is used to discriminate against gay people.

I wouldnt argue against the bibles historical role in civilisation (which is why I made specific mention to 2024). I would however disagree with any insinuation that without it, society wouldve been devoid of ethics and morality. In fact, religion has been an obstacle to the evolution of ethics and morality throughout history, and that continues today. Society wouldve been very different without the invention of religion, but not necessarily worse.

I'm saying it's not being cherry picked. I'm saying that Christians believe the Bible itself provides an interpretive framework for understanding how to interpret it. For Christians (and the New Testament) the arrival of Jesus massively reshapes the nature of believing in and faithfully following the God of Abraham. So much of the New Testament is devoted to exploring how this is the case. But in the case of the Bible's sexual ethics, Jesus and the apostle Paul affirm the standard Jewish understanding of sexual ethics of the day and Jesus bases his argument for it upon the foundational teaching of Genesis 1-2. This is a position still held to by a majority of christians across the world. You can think what you want about those who hold to a 'traditional sexual ethic' but it doesn't bear scrutiny to suggest it's a product of a hypocritical cherry picked reading of the Bible.

Let me be clear, I'm not saying that ethics and morality wouldn't exist without the christian revolution, I'm saying your ethics wouldn't exist without it. That is, what I suspect you believe about the inherent dignity of all human beings, the value of weakness, the importance of the strong serving the weak, the category of consent in sexual activity (ask a powerful roman if he had a category for consent when it came to satisfying his sexual urges!) are the product of the christian revolution. I'm also not saying you can't be moral if you're not a christian. You can absolutely live like the weak matter, all humans have inherent dignity etc if you're not a christian. In fact many non christians live more morally upright lives than many christians. But I am saying that if if you throw the Bible in the bin you have thrown out the foundations for those ethical views, both historically in terms of where they came from and also logically, in terms of what those ideas are based on. And many of them don't seem to make much sense without the christian story, why should the strong serve the weak? Jesus' example provides a powerful reason. But take that away and you might struggle to account for the 'why'.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:46:58 am by Knight »
Offline boots

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #292 on: Today at 10:48:15 am »
As I said Jill, I find my appeasement of the religious increasingly difficult to maintain in the current times. I try. But when I see it used to hurt people, i want to lash out at them. I am human, with all the frailties and flaws that entails. I too wish we could all just get on. But I feel it is religion and the religious that hold us back from moving forward. We've come a long way, but current evidence shows that this progression is being eroded slowly, yet steadily. I am beginning to feel that we may need to take some action to protect our liberties from those who wish to control them. 1789 springs to mind increasingly and the current events in the USA only serves to reinforce these thoughts.

When is enough, enough?
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #293 on: Today at 10:57:30 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:44:40 am
. But I am saying that if if you throw the Bible in the bin you have thrown out the foundations for those ethical views, both historically in terms of where they came from and also logically, in terms of what those ideas are based on. And many of them don't seem to make much sense without the christian story, why should the strong serve the weak? Jesus' example provides a powerful reason. But take that away and you might struggle to account for the 'why'.

Morality is innate, it doesn't come from a book
Offline G Richards

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #294 on: Today at 01:34:17 pm »
A Christian worldview would uphold imago dei - we are all made in the image of God. So yes, morality would go way beyond a book. I would take it further than morality too. There is something innate that gives us an appreciation for whatever is true, lovely, noble, right, just, beautiful, etc.

Btw Knight is making a great point about the historic positive influence of Christianity on culture. Good to read, thank you.

The scope of the conversation here is pretty wide, and these things usually dont go well on the interweb! Limiting the following comment to the LGBT community, the Premier League campaign and Guehis response, it is very clear to me that there is no good reason, from a Christian perspective, why the LGBT community should not be fully welcomed and embraced. But of course, people being people will always find ways to include or exclude others. The world is divided in any number of levels, and that goes way beyond Christianity.
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #295 on: Today at 02:41:14 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:34:17 pm
A Christian worldview would uphold imago dei - we are all made in the image of God. So yes, morality would go way beyond a book. I would take it further than morality too. There is something innate that gives us an appreciation for whatever is true, lovely, noble, right, just, beautiful, etc.

Btw Knight is making a great point about the historic positive influence of Christianity on culture. Good to read, thank you.

The scope of the conversation here is pretty wide, and these things usually dont go well on the interweb! Limiting the following comment to the LGBT community, the Premier League campaign and Guehis response, it is very clear to me that there is no good reason, from a Christian perspective, why the LGBT community should not be fully welcomed and embraced. But of course, people being people will always find ways to include or exclude others. The world is divided in any number of levels, and that goes way beyond Christianity.


If you are having a debate on morality with someone who believes in a god, then you've already lost
Offline thejbs

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #296 on: Today at 06:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:44:40 am

Let me be clear, I'm not saying that ethics and morality wouldn't exist without the christian revolution, I'm saying your ethics wouldn't exist without it. That is, what I suspect you believe about the inherent dignity of all human beings, the value of weakness, the importance of the strong serving the weak, the category of consent in sexual activity (ask a powerful roman if he had a category for consent when it came to satisfying his sexual urges!) are the product of the christian revolution. I'm also not saying you can't be moral if you're not a christian. You can absolutely live like the weak matter, all humans have inherent dignity etc if you're not a christian. In fact many non christians live more morally upright lives than many christians. But I am saying that if if you throw the Bible in the bin you have thrown out the foundations for those ethical views, both historically in terms of where they came from and also logically, in terms of what those ideas are based on. And many of them don't seem to make much sense without the christian story, why should the strong serve the weak? Jesus' example provides a powerful reason. But take that away and you might struggle to account for the 'why'.

Ive admitted as much that our ethics would be different but I dont think its fair to say that these things would never have come to pass without Christianity. Its impossible to say how society would be. I will admit that the medieval church encourage scientific exploration and education(as long as you had a penis).

I dont think the bible is in any way required for modern morality or ethics. In fact its occasionally an obstacle to it, as we can see right now.

Humans took care of their sick before the dawn of Christianity. Modern research shows greater degrees of altruism and charity among non-religious children. We arent the only species on this planet who is altruistic and its wrong to suppose that without Christianity wed have no motivation to look after the weak however you define them. In contrast, the Catholic Church, for example, happily take money from the poorest while sitting on vast mountains of wealth.
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #297 on: Today at 09:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 10:57:30 am
Morality is innate

This is extremely debatable.
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #298 on: Today at 10:08:28 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 09:06:11 pm
This is extremely debatable.


Fair comment, my post should have been less certain.
I would say its faer less debatable than it comes from a book.
