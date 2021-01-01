« previous next »
Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #280 on: Today at 08:03:44 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:36:09 am
It is more nuanced than that though.

I have friends in the LGBQT+ community who oppose the rainbow laces campaign because they see it as tokenism. They see it as compartmentalising the issue. Wear rainbow laces for a day and then tick that off and move on. Take the knee and then tick that off and move on.

It reminds me of going on courses at work. You listen to a load of bollocks about homophobia, racism, and misogyny. The majority tick the box and then go to the pub afterward and exhibit those exact behaviors. It isn't about toeing the line and ticking the box. It is about results not rhetoric. It is about having openly gay footballers. It is about having black and female managers, coaches, and match officials.

Having 100% of players wearing rainbow laces means nothing if behaviors don't change.

I am one of those who see it as often being tokenism. But even token gestures can find resonance. And in all cases where the players refuse, it has been for religious reasons. None are saying hey we support this cause but think this is tokenism.

This should be called out for what it is; institutionalised homophobia. Theres the opinion we should just live and let live or respect peoples choice and religion, but thats a cop out. Their right to religion should be protected, and their right to protest it should be respected and then challenged vociferously, otherwise were saying to our gay family and friends that someones religious choice trumps their sexuality; their rights.

To those who say its their faith and they are not homophobic, have a read of this from BBC just today;

Presbyterian church accused of singling out LGBT people https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c983ed87lnvo

The PCI have been particularly bigoted towards gay people. They broke with the Scottish church because they were too tolerant of gay people. They said theyre welcome to attend church but cannot be members, nor can their children be baptised. If churches can do this with impunity (something that would be illegal elsewhere) then we can absolutely call them out on it.
Last Edit: Today at 08:14:09 am by thejbs
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #281 on: Today at 08:05:44 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:58:48 am
PS - just want to add my daughter is gay and she is a beautiful, intelligent, fierce-in-the-best-way, young woman. She loves people and loves to hear their story, and she is a massive blessing to my life. She travels, works, has a strong moral compass and sucks the marrow out of life. I wish I cared about things even half as much as her.

This reminds me of one of my closest friends. Her enthusiasm for life and advocacy for others is incredible. I get an energy boost just by living in her orbit. Its class to know people like that.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #282 on: Today at 09:38:18 am
Absolutely bang on - as I said the other day, Jordan Henderson is a prime example of tokenism - says all the right things, but when the Saudis flashed the cash to a multi millionaire, he was quick enough to shit all over the rainbow armband. I just try to do my bit by making sure my kids grow up tolerant and calling out anyone who isn't.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #283 on: Today at 09:56:59 am
A lot of the theological debate asumes that the theology is relevent. From an athiests point of view, it isnt. I could not care less what some dusty old book written by men a thousand yrs ago says. It says nothing to me about my life and my experiences. Frankly as far as I am concerned its all bullshit. Neither do I require a moral compass derived from this book. I've never read it. neither have I attended church. Yet, here I am a man who respects his fellow humans. Someone who understands intrinsically that all people are just people. Yet, he we all are again. Discussing a dusty old book. Its influence upon millions and their inherant bigotry and hate. Yet again the obvious is overlooked. This book is hate. Religion is hate. Regardless of its alleged good intentions. I am beginning to tire of my appeasement of the religious. I try to be nice and respectful, but when I see how they promote their hate it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain.

Look at the bishops in their palaces and look at your lifes struggles. But your all too busy hating the vulnerable to notice.
