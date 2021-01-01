A lot of the theological debate asumes that the theology is relevent. From an athiests point of view, it isnt. I could not care less what some dusty old book written by men a thousand yrs ago says. It says nothing to me about my life and my experiences. Frankly as far as I am concerned its all bullshit. Neither do I require a moral compass derived from this book. I've never read it. neither have I attended church. Yet, here I am a man who respects his fellow humans. Someone who understands intrinsically that all people are just people. Yet, he we all are again. Discussing a dusty old book. Its influence upon millions and their inherant bigotry and hate. Yet again the obvious is overlooked. This book is hate. Religion is hate. Regardless of its alleged good intentions. I am beginning to tire of my appeasement of the religious. I try to be nice and respectful, but when I see how they promote their hate it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain.



Look at the bishops in their palaces and look at your lifes struggles. But your all too busy hating the vulnerable to notice.