It is more nuanced than that though.
I have friends in the LGBQT+ community who oppose the rainbow laces campaign because they see it as tokenism. They see it as compartmentalising the issue. Wear rainbow laces for a day and then tick that off and move on. Take the knee and then tick that off and move on.
It reminds me of going on courses at work. You listen to a load of bollocks about homophobia, racism, and misogyny. The majority tick the box and then go to the pub afterward and exhibit those exact behaviors. It isn't about toeing the line and ticking the box. It is about results not rhetoric. It is about having openly gay footballers. It is about having black and female managers, coaches, and match officials.
Having 100% of players wearing rainbow laces means nothing if behaviors don't change.
I am one of those who see it as often being tokenism. But even token gestures can find resonance. And in all cases where the players refuse, it has been for religious reasons. None are saying hey we support this cause but think this is tokenism.
This should be called out for what it is; institutionalised homophobia. Theres the opinion we should just live and let live or respect peoples choice and religion, but thats a cop out. Their right to religion should be protected, and their right to protest it should be respected and then challenged vociferously, otherwise were saying to our gay family and friends that someones religious choice trumps their sexuality; their rights.
To those who say its their faith and they are not homophobic, have a read of this from BBC just today;
Presbyterian church accused of singling out LGBT people https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c983ed87lnvo
The PCI have been particularly bigoted towards gay people. They broke with the Scottish church because they were too tolerant of gay people. They said theyre welcome to attend church but cannot be members, nor can their children be baptised. If churches can do this with impunity (something that would be illegal elsewhere) then we can absolutely call them out on it.