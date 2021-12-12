« previous next »
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 01:20:21 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:04:17 pm
It's still linked to what I was implying. The core fix for discrimination is education and systemic changes not PR. For all the solidarity, there is still discrimination.

If one has been discriminated against and continues to be because of his sexual orientation or skin colour, how does PR fix it? I assume you're neither homosexual nor a person of colour so you probably wouldn't understand. These issues are deep seated.
Largely, society has changed and polling before the election showed remarkably high support for gay rights.


Football seems to be the last bastion of intolerance, the last place where its still seen (by some) as acceptable to scream abuse like that.

So I think symbolism really is kind of useful. It highlights the point and brings it to attention again.

We need openly gay footballers, that will help, but we also need to have a safe climate for them
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 01:22:16 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 01:01:17 pm
Itr shows solidarity, now you can answer my question?

We've seen with Henderson that wearing the band means fuck all, its just lip service. he couldn't have done any more damage than if he'd put a band on the centre circle and pissed on it. Remember the photos where the Saudis had greyed out the band? He was still happy to take their coin.

It's education that fixes the issues, I've taught my kids from a young age that there is nothing wrong with being gay, trans, etc. The homophobes are taught that it is wrong by their parents/grandparents/priest/vicar/whatever. homophobes won't change their views just because a player wears a band if they've had it drilled into them from a young age its wrong and they'll just likely call the player any number of insults.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 01:23:13 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 01:20:21 pm
Largely, society has changed and polling before the election showed remarkably high support for gay rights.


Football seems to be the last bastion of intolerance, the last place where its still seen (by some) as acceptable to scream abuse like that.

So I think symbolism really is kind of useful. It highlights the point and brings it to attention again.

We need openly gay footballers, that will help, but we also need to have a safe climate for them

Yes, indeed. 
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 01:32:37 pm
Familiarisation is key. If people spent time with gay folk theyd understand that they are no different to anyone else. Its fear of the unknown which causes these mostly, then there are those that are just mean and you cant help those people. Wifey and I used to be regulars in Compton Arms and Heaven as, in my opinion, the gay community put on great events. When you have positive experiences it helps I guess. I was nervous at first (I was young) but was soon at ease as they were just nice to me. The thing I love most about gay clubs and pubs is the lack off aggression and threatening postures.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 01:40:08 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 12:29:11 pm
Strange which ideas so called "progressives" are willing to chuck in the bin to try to enforce their orthodoxy upon everyone else. Freedom of speech, in the bin; Live and let live, in the bin.

It's no wonder that all around the western world voters are turning away from such a close minded and intransigent outlook on life. Most people are apolitical and basically just want to be left alone to live their lives as they wish and are happy for everyone else to do the same. It used to be the right wing and religious that got on everyone's nerves with their wish to control, that seems to have flipped around now and it's the left who do all the hectoring and labelling.

Eh? I literally espoused his freedom of speech and expression.

Quote
Marc Guehi had every right to take the action he did. But we have every right to call him out on his homophobia and hypocrisy.

Or do you believe freedom of expression and speech is that one should be free to be bigoted without rebuttal?  Live and let live without any morality or ethics in it?!?

Do you have no red lines on live and let live? Is there nothing youd stand up to?
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 01:51:11 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:32:48 am
I cant really engage with every post in here just owing to time but I do have a different perspective to many, and some awareness of the issues, so Ill offer some thoughts to the above.

Carefully distinguishing between Old Testament laws and deciding that some are no longer binding on the behaviour of a Christian has been a topic of Christian consideration and reflection from the very earliest days of the religion. The early Christians had to do this because so much of the ceremonial aspects of the law (temple, sacrifices, priests etc) were dispensed with and early Christians claimed they were completed by and through Jesus (see the book of Hebrews). They were also forced to reckon with many of the cleanliness laws owing to Jesus teaching about what makes one unclean in places like Mark 7, from which they decided that Jesus had declared all foods clean (Mark 7:19). Relatedly, on the basis of what they thought Jesus taught they decided that non Jews were included in their new movement such that it was impossible for Jews to avoid eating with gentiles, see Acts 10-11:18. This had necessary repercussions for what they would and would not eat, again see Acts 10-11:18. So claiming a Christian reading of the Bible has to be ala carte is a mischaracterisation and simplification of what has actually happened and the way the Bible itself provides interpretive tools to help people work their way through these issues.

Meanwhile, our contemporary valuing of diversity, inclusion and equality is downstream of the revolution that the Christian faith brought to the western world. One should be careful of dismissing the bible out of hand on ethical matters because its the reason the western world values the inherent dignity of human life, and the importance of attending to the weak and the vulnerable. In much of our ethics we are still thoroughly Christian. Tom Holland is interesting on this. https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/religion/2016/09/tom-holland-why-i-was-wrong-about-christianity

If the bible can be cherry picked as such it upends Gods omniscience and infallibility and calls into question the whole book, really. Why didnt God publish updated editions? Or just get it right in the first place without the whole human sacrifice thing? I have heard many times how the New Testament supersedes the old, yet it is still the old testament that is used to discriminate against gay people.

I wouldnt argue against the bibles historical role in civilisation (which is why I made specific mention to 2024). I would however disagree with any insinuation that without it, society wouldve been devoid of ethics and morality. In fact, religion has been an obstacle to the evolution of ethics and morality throughout history, and that continues today. Society wouldve been very different without the invention of religion, but not necessarily worse.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 01:53:27 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 01:40:08 pm
Eh? I literally espoused his freedom of speech and expression.

Or do you believe freedom of expression and speech is that one should free to be bigoted without rebuttal?  Live and let live without any moral or ethics in it?!?

Do you have no red lines on live and let live? Is there nothing youd stand up to?

I'm opposed to those who wish to control others thoughts and behaviours when they are harming no one else.

So Blasphemy laws is an example from the religious side which I would opposed vigorously.

The idea that not wearing an armband makes someone bigoted is ridiculous, seeking punishment for such things is the progressives seeking to enact their own version of Blasphemy. Do as we say or else; that's the message and it's one that stems from a totalitarianism mindset.

Just leave people alone to live their lives.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 02:02:07 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 01:53:27 pm
I'm opposed to those who wish to control others thoughts and behaviours when they are harming no one else.

So Blasphemy laws is an example from the religious side which I would opposed vigorously.

The idea that not wearing an armband makes someone bigoted is ridiculous, seeking punishment for such things is the progressives seeking to enact their own version of Blasphemy. Do as we say or else; that's the message and it's one that stems from a totalitarianism mindset.

Just leave people alone to live their lives.

So choosing to not wear an armband because you think homosexuality is wrong is not bigoted? How do you work that out? And do you not see how this can be hurtful to people?

What about someone who is racist? Just leave them to live their own lives? Dont call it out? Or is racism a red line while homophobia is live and let live?

Everyone can reform their opinions and beliefs. I don't think someone should be cancelled or punished, but called out on their ignorance and educated about why it is hurtful and wrong.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 02:08:21 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 02:02:07 pm
So choosing to not wear an armband because you think homosexuality is wrong is not bigoted? How do you work that out?

What about someone who is racist? Just leave them to live their own lives? Dont call it out? Or is racism a red line while homophobia is live and let live?


He didn't say that, that's just your extreme interpretation of him not wearing it, all we actually know is he just didn't want to wear the armband.

Instead of being happy that the vast majority backed the campaign it's telling that the focus is just on the ones that didn't. Which twists the entire campaign from one celebrating diversity into an insidious campaign against non compliance. The totalitarianism of do as we say or else.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 02:11:22 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 01:53:27 pm
I'm opposed to those who wish to control others thoughts and behaviours when they are harming no one else.

So Blasphemy laws is an example from the religious side which I would opposed vigorously.

The idea that not wearing an armband makes someone bigoted is ridiculous, seeking punishment for such things is the progressives seeking to enact their own version of Blasphemy. Do as we say or else; that's the message and it's one that stems from a totalitarianism mindset.

Just leave people alone to live their lives.

Which view, exactly do you think is "harming no one else"? Morsy's refusal to wear the armband has had a direct effect on LGBTQ+ Ipswich fans and probably non-Ipswich fans and the same is true for Guehi's infantile protest.

You don't seem to have a problem with their positions, but you do have a problem with people who think they're probably pricks for having the views they hold. No one here is abusing them, no one here is calling for punishment for them and no one is attempting to control their thoughts. Their thoughts however are clearly controlled by their religion.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 02:13:27 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 02:08:21 pm
He didn't say that, that's just your extreme interpretation of him not wearing it, all we actually know is he just didn't want to wear the armband.

Instead of being happy that the vast majority backed the campaign it's telling that the focus is just on the ones that didn't. Which twists the entire campaign from one celebrating diversity into an insidious campaign against non compliance. The totalitarianism of do as we say or else.

Ah c'mon. He didn't want to wear it and then wrote I love Jesus on it. Tell me, what other reason did he have for it that didn't involve an opposition to homosexuality?

2 captains didn't want to wear it. That's 10% of the teams. And then there's Man Utd having to withdraw a rainbow tracksuit because one player dissented for religious reasons. It didn't matter that a number of his teammates were irked by this decision.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 02:14:47 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 02:11:22 pm
Which view, exactly do you think is "harming no one else"? Morsy's refusal to wear the armband has had a direct effect on LGBTQ+ Ipswich fans and probably non-Ipswich fans and the same is true for Guehi's infantile protest.

You don't seem to have a problem with their positions, but you do have a problem with people who think they're probably pricks for having the views they hold. No one here is abusing them, no one here is calling for punishment for them and no one is attempting to control their thoughts. Their thoughts however are clearly controlled by their religion.

You had someone on here yesterday saying religion should be banned and followers of religions in the UK should be drowned in the sea
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 02:16:42 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 02:11:22 pm
Which view, exactly do you think is "harming no one else"? Morsy's refusal to wear the armband has had a direct effect on LGBTQ+ Ipswich fans and probably non-Ipswich fans and the same is true for Guehi's infantile protest.

You don't seem to have a problem with their positions, but you do have a problem with people who think they're probably pricks for having the views they hold. No one here is abusing them, no one here is calling for punishment for them and no one is attempting to control their thoughts. Their thoughts however are clearly controlled by their religion.

I have a problem with Stonewall deciding I shouldn't have any say regarding my children's future choices in life. I believe in equality for everyone. One of the greatest days in my life was attending my best friends wedding to his husband and seeing their love for one another.

I have a problem with organisations hijacking issues. Calling me a bigot, a homophobe in 3......2.....I'll wait for 1 from you or whoever you refuses to see the distinction that many people have for causes for equality, racism etc but not for organisations who hijack for them for their own ideological purposes.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 02:20:44 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 02:16:42 pm
I have a problem with Stonewall deciding I shouldn't have any say regarding my children's future choices in life. I believe in equality for everyone. One of the greatest days in my life was attending my best friends wedding to his husband and seeing their love for one another.

I have a problem with organisations hijacking issues. Calling me a bigot, a homophobe in 3......2.....I'll wait for 1 from you or whoever you refuses to see the distinction that many people have for causes for equality, racism etc but not for organisations who hijack for them for their own ideological purposes.

If the players were saying they don't believe in the organisation but are 100% supportive of gay rights and channeled their support in other ways, then they wouldn't be called homophobes.  This isn't the case, though. They're saying they're opposed to it on religious grounds ie. they oppose homosexuality.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 02:21:00 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 02:16:42 pm
I have a problem with Stonewall deciding I shouldn't have any say regarding my children's future choices in life. I believe in equality for everyone. One of the greatest days in my life was attending my best friends wedding to his husband and seeing their love for one another.

I have a problem with organisations hijacking issues. Calling me a bigot, a homophobe in 3......2.....I'll wait for 1 from you or whoever you refuses to see the distinction that many people have for causes for equality, racism etc but not for organisations who hijack for them for their own ideological purposes.

Lol ok.

All the best. The gays love you.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 02:33:58 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 12:31:57 pm
Why do I need to respect things I vehemently disagree with ?

That's not what I am saying. You don't have to respect whatever it is you disagree with. But I think we respect that others may think differently. In the case of wearing rainbow armband for example, I am saying I think we should respect someone's choice to wear it, or respect their choice not to wear it.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 02:39:08 pm
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Yesterday at 02:33:58 pm
That's not what I am saying. You don't have to respect whatever it is you disagree with. But I think we respect that others may think differently. In the case of wearing rainbow armband for example, I am saying I think we should respect someone's choice to wear it, or respect their choice not to wear it.

I dont respect their choice not to wear it.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 02:51:53 pm
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Yesterday at 02:33:58 pm
That's not what I am saying. You don't have to respect whatever it is you disagree with. But I think we respect that others may think differently. In the case of wearing rainbow armband for example, I am saying I think we should respect someone's choice to wear it, or respect their choice not to wear it.

I accept their right to do it, I don't respect it.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 03:02:38 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 02:39:08 pm
I dont respect their choice not to wear it.

So you advocate forcing people to wear/comply with things they dont agree with .
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 03:04:31 pm
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Yesterday at 02:51:53 pm
I accept their right to do it, I don't respect it.

Yeah, that's a better way to phrase what I am trying to say.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 03:07:02 pm
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Yesterday at 02:51:53 pm
I accept their right to do it, I don't respect it.

Yes, exactly. And with that right are the consequences that you can be (rightly) criticised and lambasted for the position you take. No one is removing the player's rights or freedoms here.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 03:11:23 pm
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Yesterday at 03:02:38 pm
So you advocate forcing people to wear/comply with things they dont agree with .

No and Im not sure how you got to that conclusion  :o

As I have posted previously people are entitled to hold an opinion and Im entitled to think ill of them for holding that opinion.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 03:17:31 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 03:11:23 pm
No and Im not sure how you got to that conclusion  :o

As I have posted previously people are entitled to hold an opinion and Im entitled to think ill of them for holding that opinion.

Ah OK, I understand now.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 03:21:04 pm
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 03:31:12 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 03:11:23 pm
No and Im not sure how you got to that conclusion  :o

As I have posted previously people are entitled to hold an opinion and Im entitled to think ill of them for holding that opinion.

You are entitled to feel ill of the vast majority of Muslims. You are also entitled to having the term Islamophobe thrown at you. 

I personally think it would be better to be more generous in how i view people, I don't think the majority of these people with these views hold  hatred and or any real ill toward LGBT people.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 03:32:13 pm
It surprised me last night that Guimaraes was allowed to wear the armband.

I expected his murdering overlords to ban them from wearing it.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 03:37:53 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 03:31:12 pm
You are entitled to feel ill of the vast majority of Muslims. You are also entitled to having the term Islamophobe thrown at you. 

I personally think it would be better to be more generous in how i view people, I don't think the majority of these people with these views hold  hatred and or any real ill toward LGBT people.

 ;D
Righto Mark
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 04:27:11 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 01:51:11 pm
If the bible can be cherry picked as such it upends Gods omniscience and infallibility and calls into question the whole book, really. Why didnt God publish updated editions? Or just get it right in the first place without the whole human sacrifice thing? I have heard many times how the New Testament supersedes the old, yet it is still the old testament that is used to discriminate against gay people.

I wouldnt argue against the bibles historical role in civilisation (which is why I made specific mention to 2024). I would however disagree with any insinuation that without it, society wouldve been devoid of ethics and morality. In fact, religion has been an obstacle to the evolution of ethics and morality throughout history, and that continues today. Society wouldve been very different without the invention of religion, but not necessarily worse.

There are passages in the new testament that denounce homosexuality. These are written by Paul for the churches in Greek influenced Europe/turkey.   Christians are not picking and choosing when they embrace the historic consensus on this issue.

On a different note, it would be similar to,  in some broad sense; if there was an armband supporting conversion therapy or on demand trans surgery, many of you wouldn't want to wear it, as understandably you don't feel it leads to human flourishing , even though many of the people affected might feel they have choice but utilize it.  You not wanting to embrace someones freewill choice , doesn't mean you hate them.  I know many will jump at the chance to point out how this analogy doesn't fit, but the point I'm making is, not wanting to support someone's freewill choice, even when they feel they have little choice, doesn't mean you hate them
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 09:20:30 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 04:27:11 pm
There are passages in the new testament that denounce homosexuality. These are written by Paul for the churches in Greek influenced Europe/turkey.   Christians are not picking and choosing when they embrace the historic consensus on this issue.

On a different note, it would be similar to,  in some broad sense; if there was an armband supporting conversion therapy or on demand trans surgery, many of you wouldn't want to wear it, as understandably you don't feel it leads to human flourishing , even though many of the people affected might feel they have choice but utilize it.  You not wanting to embrace someones freewill choice , doesn't mean you hate them.  I know many will jump at the chance to point out how this analogy doesn't fit, but the point I'm making is, not wanting to support someone's freewill choice, even when they feel they have little choice, doesn't mean you hate them
Yeah, not sure I agree 

Quote
Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as tHeyself.

I dont see how any Christian could ignore this and kick off over an armband. Just ignores the basic tenants of Christianity
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 10:09:56 pm
You maybe expected the analogy to be jumped on because it isnt comparable. A simpler analogy would be an armband that supported discrimination based on race or gender. Would any footballer refuse to wear that?

In terms of using the New Testament, its still cherry picked. It rife with misogyny - head coverings; women should not speak in church; wives to be subservient; they shouldnt hold positions higher than a man; no fancy clothes or jewellery.

Divorce is prohibited in the NT, but isnt a problem for modern Christians. Prayer shouldnt be held in public and shouldnt be repetitive (churches missed that memo). Ive not met any Christians whove given everything to the poor as instructed in the NT. Oath swearing is prohibited, yet practiced every day.

But somehow, the homophobia is clung to as immutable.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm
I'm a theology graduate and familiar with Old Testament, New Testament, and the original languages too. My view is the Christian objection to homosexuality based on the Old Testament is erroneous. For lots of reasons. No time to go into it.

The issue for the sincere Christian is whether or not there is a legitimate NT objection. The three main passages to consider would be Romans 1:26-27; 1 Corinthians 6:9 and 1 Timothy 1:10. It gets very detailed and involved, and the English translations from the original Greek have not been consistent over the years either, which adds to the problem.

For what it's worth, Paul writes to condemn a practice called pederasty, which was rife in the ancient world when grown men would exploit young men/boys due to excessive sexual appetite and dominance. It was wrong, and that's what Paul's writings were mostly objecting to.

The key Greek word is arsenokoites, which is a rare word and would not be the usual word that Paul might have selected if he merely wished to say homosexuality. Arsenokoites describes a violation of justice, economic exploitation, and power abuses such as a grown man taking and domineering a young male lover. Much work has been done on this, and I would recommend a book by Matthew Vines called God and the Gay Christian if anyone wants to take a deeper dive.

The core ethic of Christianity is summed up by Jesus himself, because he was asked to say what it is! He said it is to love God and love your neighbor (in all the synoptics, but see Matthew 22:34-40 for a clear reference).

Loving one's neighbor is at the core of the Christian message. It means you put their interests even above your own. If this was applied to the issue in hand, the conclusion would be obvious and simple: the LGBTQ community would be embraced, fully. 
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #271 on: Yesterday at 10:20:29 pm
Forget all these campagins for matches that players have to wear for.. If someone wants to do it in their own time by all means do it. 
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 10:25:43 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm
I'm a theology graduate and familiar with Old Testament, New Testament, and the original languages too. My view is the Christian objection to homosexuality based on the Old Testament is erroneous. For lots of reasons. No time to go into it.

The issue for the sincere Christian is whether or not there is a legitimate NT objection. The three main passages to consider would be Romans 1:26-27; 1 Corinthians 6:9 and 1 Timothy 1:10. It gets very detailed and involved, and the English translations from the original Greek have not been consistent over the years either, which adds to the problem.

For what it's worth, Paul writes to condemn a practice called pederasty, which was rife in the ancient world when grown men would exploit young men/boys due to excessive sexual appetite and dominance. It was wrong, and that's what Paul's writings were mostly objecting to.

The key Greek word is arsenokoites, which is a rare word and would not be the usual word that Paul might have selected if he merely wished to say homosexuality. Arsenokoites describes a violation of justice, economic exploitation, and power abuses such as a grown man taking and domineering a young male lover. Much work has been done on this, and I would recommend a book by Matthew Vines called God and the Gay Christian if anyone wants to take a deeper dive.

The core ethic of Christianity is summed up by Jesus himself, because he was asked to say what it is! He said it is to love God and love your neighbor (in all the synoptics, but see Matthew 22:34-40 for a clear reference).

Loving one's neighbor is at the core of the Christian message. It means you put their interests even above your own. If this was applied to the issue in hand, the conclusion would be obvious and simple: the LGBTQ community would be embraced, fully.

That's my new name for Arsenal fans. :D
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #273 on: Yesterday at 10:31:44 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 09:20:30 pm
Yeah, not sure I agree 

I dont see how any Christian could ignore this and kick off over an armband. Just ignores the basic tenants of Christianity

It's not necessarily the case that if you don't approve of a activity, doesn't mean you hate or don't love the participants.

I'm wary of giving analogies, as people get bogged down in the example and miss the heart of what is being said but people adopt such black and white, analysis it sounds as though they haven't thought things through as fully as they could. Someone not willing to support asisted dying, doesn't mean that they hate the elderly and want them to suffer.  You can think something aught not to be generally encouraged, even if the people desperately want it.  Whilst accepting those individuals can be free to basically do all the things that anyone else can do.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm
I'm a theology graduate and familiar with Old Testament, New Testament, and the original languages too. My view is the Christian objection to homosexuality based on the Old Testament is erroneous. For lots of reasons. No time to go into it.

The issue for the sincere Christian is whether or not there is a legitimate NT objection. The three main passages to consider would be Romans 1:26-27; 1 Corinthians 6:9 and 1 Timothy 1:10. It gets very detailed and involved, and the English translations from the original Greek have not been consistent over the years either, which adds to the problem.

For what it's worth, Paul writes to condemn a practice called pederasty, which was rife in the ancient world when grown men would exploit young men/boys due to excessive sexual appetite and dominance. It was wrong, and that's what Paul's writings were mostly objecting to.

The key Greek word is arsenokoites, which is a rare word and would not be the usual word that Paul might have selected if he merely wished to say homosexuality. Arsenokoites describes a violation of justice, economic exploitation, and power abuses such as a grown man taking and domineering a young male lover. Much work has been done on this, and I would recommend a book by Matthew Vines called God and the Gay Christian if anyone wants to take a deeper dive.



Loving one's neighbor is at the core of the Christian message. It means you put their interests even above your own. If this was applied to the issue in hand, the conclusion would be obvious and simple: the LGBTQ community would be embraced, fully. 

YOur evidence doesn't fit the conclusion, putting aside who is right, for 1 moment

The Christians that openly object to gay sex are derided as homophobes and are hindered from reaching high office see tim farron and kate forbes.  They seemingly do so as they feel, this is God's truth "and the truth will set them free" as the bible teaches.  It is not in Christians/muslims interest to take unpopular stances like this. Guehi and Morsy(who I had never heard of before this week) have been more widely criticised than ever before. The chances of Guehi getting a transfer to a club like LFC have been likely ended by the events of this week.  They have not served themselves by their actions.

It could even be argued the gay affirming christians are the ones serving themselves.

btw

Quote
The core ethic of Christianity is summed up by Jesus himself, because he was asked to say what it is! He said it is to love God and love your neighbor (in all the synoptics, but see Matthew 22:34-40 for a clear reference).

The Greatest Commandment
28 One of the teachers of the law came and heard them debating. Noticing that Jesus had given them a good answer, he asked him, Of all the commandments, which is the most important?

29 The most important one, answered Jesus, is this: Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one.[e] 30 Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.[f] 31 The second is this: Love your neighbor as yourself.[g] There is no commandment greater than these.

Jesus was asked to compare the commandments(i.e. the old testament) when he gave this answer, NOT the core ethic of christianity necessarily!
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #275 on: Yesterday at 11:20:16 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:31:44 pm
It's not necessarily the case that if you don't approve of a activity, doesn't mean you hate or don't love the participants.

I'm wary of giving analogies, as people get bogged down in the example and miss the heart of what is being said but people adopt such black and white, analysis it sounds as though they haven't thought things through as fully as they could. Someone not willing to support asisted dying, doesn't mean that they hate the elderly and want them to suffer.  You can think something aught not to be generally encouraged, even if the people desperately want it.  Whilst accepting those individuals can be free to basically do all the things that anyone else can do.

This is basically hate the sin, not the sinner which is a position that Christians who dislike homosexuality adopt to say they are not homophobic. Its offensive and condescending. Hey, I dont have an issue with you, just your lifestyle is sinful.

Your analogy doesnt fit.  No one would ever infer that someone opposed to assisted dying was in favour of wanting old people to suffer. And youre comparing an ethical argument to an equality movement.

The rainbow laces campaign is specifically about fighting discrimination against gay people. To oppose wearing it is to say you do not support that. Its pretty straightforward. What justification is there to not to oppose discrimination against people for their sexuality?
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #276 on: Yesterday at 11:33:32 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm
I'm a theology graduate and familiar with Old Testament, New Testament, and the original languages too. My view is the Christian objection to homosexuality based on the Old Testament is erroneous. For lots of reasons. No time to go into it.

The issue for the sincere Christian is whether or not there is a legitimate NT objection. The three main passages to consider would be Romans 1:26-27; 1 Corinthians 6:9 and 1 Timothy 1:10. It gets very detailed and involved, and the English translations from the original Greek have not been consistent over the years either, which adds to the problem.

For what it's worth, Paul writes to condemn a practice called pederasty, which was rife in the ancient world when grown men would exploit young men/boys due to excessive sexual appetite and dominance. It was wrong, and that's what Paul's writings were mostly objecting to.

The key Greek word is arsenokoites, which is a rare word and would not be the usual word that Paul might have selected if he merely wished to say homosexuality. Arsenokoites describes a violation of justice, economic exploitation, and power abuses such as a grown man taking and domineering a young male lover. Much work has been done on this, and I would recommend a book by Matthew Vines called God and the Gay Christian if anyone wants to take a deeper dive.

The core ethic of Christianity is summed up by Jesus himself, because he was asked to say what it is! He said it is to love God and love your neighbor (in all the synoptics, but see Matthew 22:34-40 for a clear reference).

Loving one's neighbor is at the core of the Christian message. It means you put their interests even above your own. If this was applied to the issue in hand, the conclusion would be obvious and simple: the LGBTQ community would be embraced, fully.

Really insightful post.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #277 on: Today at 02:34:56 am
^ great post that. The stuff you can learn on here is great.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #278 on: Today at 03:36:09 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:20:16 pm
This is basically hate the sin, not the sinner which is a position that Christians who dislike homosexuality adopt to say they are not homophobic. Its offensive and condescending. Hey, I dont have an issue with you, just your lifestyle is sinful.

Your analogy doesnt fit.  No one would ever infer that someone opposed to assisted dying was in favour of wanting old people to suffer. And youre comparing an ethical argument to an equality movement.

The rainbow laces campaign is specifically about fighting discrimination against gay people. To oppose wearing it is to say you do not support that. Its pretty straightforward. What justification is there to not to oppose discrimination against people for their sexuality?

It is more nuanced than that though.

I have friends in the LGBQT+ community who oppose the rainbow laces campaign because they see it as tokenism. They see it as compartmentalising the issue. Wear rainbow laces for a day and then tick that off and move on. Take the knee and then tick that off and move on.

It reminds me of going on courses at work. You listen to a load of bollocks about homophobia, racism, and misogyny. The majority tick the box and then go to the pub afterward and exhibit those exact behaviors. It isn't about toeing the line and ticking the box. It is about results not rhetoric. It is about having openly gay footballers. It is about having black and female managers, coaches, and match officials.

Having 100% of players wearing rainbow laces means nothing if behaviors don't change.

