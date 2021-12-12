I'm a theology graduate and familiar with Old Testament, New Testament, and the original languages too. My view is the Christian objection to homosexuality based on the Old Testament is erroneous. For lots of reasons. No time to go into it.



The issue for the sincere Christian is whether or not there is a legitimate NT objection. The three main passages to consider would be Romans 1:26-27; 1 Corinthians 6:9 and 1 Timothy 1:10. It gets very detailed and involved, and the English translations from the original Greek have not been consistent over the years either, which adds to the problem.



For what it's worth, Paul writes to condemn a practice called pederasty, which was rife in the ancient world when grown men would exploit young men/boys due to excessive sexual appetite and dominance. It was wrong, and that's what Paul's writings were mostly objecting to.



The key Greek word is arsenokoites, which is a rare word and would not be the usual word that Paul might have selected if he merely wished to say homosexuality. Arsenokoites describes a violation of justice, economic exploitation, and power abuses such as a grown man taking and domineering a young male lover. Much work has been done on this, and I would recommend a book by Matthew Vines called God and the Gay Christian if anyone wants to take a deeper dive.



The core ethic of Christianity is summed up by Jesus himself, because he was asked to say what it is! He said it is to love God and love your neighbor (in all the synoptics, but see Matthew 22:34-40 for a clear reference).



Loving one's neighbor is at the core of the Christian message. It means you put their interests even above your own. If this was applied to the issue in hand, the conclusion would be obvious and simple: the LGBTQ community would be embraced, fully.