It's still linked to what I was implying. The core fix for discrimination is education and systemic changes not PR. For all the solidarity, there is still discrimination.
If one has been discriminated against and continues to be because of his sexual orientation or skin colour, how does PR fix it? I assume you're neither homosexual nor a person of colour so you probably wouldn't understand. These issues are deep seated.
Largely, society has changed and polling before the election showed remarkably high support for gay rights.
Football seems to be the last bastion of intolerance, the last place where its still seen (by some) as acceptable to scream abuse like that.
So I think symbolism really is kind of useful. It highlights the point and brings it to attention again.
We need openly gay footballers, that will help, but we also need to have a safe climate for them