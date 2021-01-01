« previous next »
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:04:17 pm
It's still linked to what I was implying. The core fix for discrimination is education and systemic changes not PR. For all the solidarity, there is still discrimination.

If one has been discriminated against and continues to be because of his sexual orientation or skin colour, how does PR fix it? I assume you're neither homosexual nor a person of colour so you probably wouldn't understand. These issues are deep seated.
Largely, society has changed and polling before the election showed remarkably high support for gay rights.


Football seems to be the last bastion of intolerance, the last place where its still seen (by some) as acceptable to scream abuse like that.

So I think symbolism really is kind of useful. It highlights the point and brings it to attention again.

We need openly gay footballers, that will help, but we also need to have a safe climate for them
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 01:01:17 pm
Itr shows solidarity, now you can answer my question?

We've seen with Henderson that wearing the band means fuck all, its just lip service. he couldn't have done any more damage than if he'd put a band on the centre circle and pissed on it. Remember the photos where the Saudis had greyed out the band? He was still happy to take their coin.

It's education that fixes the issues, I've taught my kids from a young age that there is nothing wrong with being gay, trans, etc. The homophobes are taught that it is wrong by their parents/grandparents/priest/vicar/whatever. homophobes won't change their views just because a player wears a band if they've had it drilled into them from a young age its wrong and they'll just likely call the player any number of insults.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 01:20:21 pm
Largely, society has changed and polling before the election showed remarkably high support for gay rights.


Football seems to be the last bastion of intolerance, the last place where its still seen (by some) as acceptable to scream abuse like that.

So I think symbolism really is kind of useful. It highlights the point and brings it to attention again.

We need openly gay footballers, that will help, but we also need to have a safe climate for them

Yes, indeed. 
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Familiarisation is key. If people spent time with gay folk theyd understand that they are no different to anyone else. Its fear of the unknown which causes these mostly, then there are those that are just mean and you cant help those people. Wifey and I used to be regulars in Compton Arms and Heaven as, in my opinion, the gay community put on great events. When you have positive experiences it helps I guess. I was nervous at first (I was young) but was soon at ease as they were just nice to me. The thing I love most about gay clubs and pubs is the lack off aggression and threatening postures.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:29:11 pm
Strange which ideas so called "progressives" are willing to chuck in the bin to try to enforce their orthodoxy upon everyone else. Freedom of speech, in the bin; Live and let live, in the bin.

It's no wonder that all around the western world voters are turning away from such a close minded and intransigent outlook on life. Most people are apolitical and basically just want to be left alone to live their lives as they wish and are happy for everyone else to do the same. It used to be the right wing and religious that got on everyone's nerves with their wish to control, that seems to have flipped around now and it's the left who do all the hectoring and labelling.

Eh? I literally espoused his freedom of speech and expression.

Quote
Marc Guehi had every right to take the action he did. But we have every right to call him out on his homophobia and hypocrisy.

Or do you believe freedom of expression and speech is that one should be free to be bigoted without rebuttal?  Live and let live without any morality or ethics in it?!?

Do you have no red lines on live and let live? Is there nothing youd stand up to?
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:32:48 am
I cant really engage with every post in here just owing to time but I do have a different perspective to many, and some awareness of the issues, so Ill offer some thoughts to the above.

Carefully distinguishing between Old Testament laws and deciding that some are no longer binding on the behaviour of a Christian has been a topic of Christian consideration and reflection from the very earliest days of the religion. The early Christians had to do this because so much of the ceremonial aspects of the law (temple, sacrifices, priests etc) were dispensed with and early Christians claimed they were completed by and through Jesus (see the book of Hebrews). They were also forced to reckon with many of the cleanliness laws owing to Jesus teaching about what makes one unclean in places like Mark 7, from which they decided that Jesus had declared all foods clean (Mark 7:19). Relatedly, on the basis of what they thought Jesus taught they decided that non Jews were included in their new movement such that it was impossible for Jews to avoid eating with gentiles, see Acts 10-11:18. This had necessary repercussions for what they would and would not eat, again see Acts 10-11:18. So claiming a Christian reading of the Bible has to be ala carte is a mischaracterisation and simplification of what has actually happened and the way the Bible itself provides interpretive tools to help people work their way through these issues.

Meanwhile, our contemporary valuing of diversity, inclusion and equality is downstream of the revolution that the Christian faith brought to the western world. One should be careful of dismissing the bible out of hand on ethical matters because its the reason the western world values the inherent dignity of human life, and the importance of attending to the weak and the vulnerable. In much of our ethics we are still thoroughly Christian. Tom Holland is interesting on this. https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/religion/2016/09/tom-holland-why-i-was-wrong-about-christianity

If the bible can be cherry picked as such it upends Gods omniscience and infallibility and calls into question the whole book, really. Why didnt God publish updated editions? Or just get it right in the first place without the whole human sacrifice thing? I have heard many times how the New Testament supersedes the old, yet it is still the old testament that is used to discriminate against gay people.

I wouldnt argue against the bibles historical role in civilisation (which is why I made specific mention to 2024). I would however disagree with any insinuation that without it, society wouldve been devoid of ethics and morality. In fact, religion has been an obstacle to the evolution of ethics and morality throughout history, and that continues today. Society wouldve been very different without the invention of religion, but not necessarily worse.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:40:08 pm
Eh? I literally espoused his freedom of speech and expression.

Or do you believe freedom of expression and speech is that one should free to be bigoted without rebuttal?  Live and let live without any moral or ethics in it?!?

Do you have no red lines on live and let live? Is there nothing youd stand up to?

I'm opposed to those who wish to control others thoughts and behaviours when they are harming no one else.

So Blasphemy laws is an example from the religious side which I would opposed vigorously.

The idea that not wearing an armband makes someone bigoted is ridiculous, seeking punishment for such things is the progressives seeking to enact their own version of Blasphemy. Do as we say or else; that's the message and it's one that stems from a totalitarianism mindset.

Just leave people alone to live their lives.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:53:27 pm
I'm opposed to those who wish to control others thoughts and behaviours when they are harming no one else.

So Blasphemy laws is an example from the religious side which I would opposed vigorously.

The idea that not wearing an armband makes someone bigoted is ridiculous, seeking punishment for such things is the progressives seeking to enact their own version of Blasphemy. Do as we say or else; that's the message and it's one that stems from a totalitarianism mindset.

Just leave people alone to live their lives.

So choosing to not wear an armband because you think homosexuality is wrong is not bigoted? How do you work that out? And do you not see how this can be hurtful to people?

What about someone who is racist? Just leave them to live their own lives? Dont call it out? Or is racism a red line while homophobia is live and let live?

Everyone can reform their opinions and beliefs. I don't think someone should be cancelled or punished, but called out on their ignorance and educated about why it is hurtful and wrong.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:02:07 pm
So choosing to not wear an armband because you think homosexuality is wrong is not bigoted? How do you work that out?

What about someone who is racist? Just leave them to live their own lives? Dont call it out? Or is racism a red line while homophobia is live and let live?


He didn't say that, that's just your extreme interpretation of him not wearing it, all we actually know is he just didn't want to wear the armband.

Instead of being happy that the vast majority backed the campaign it's telling that the focus is just on the ones that didn't. Which twists the entire campaign from one celebrating diversity into an insidious campaign against non compliance. The totalitarianism of do as we say or else.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:53:27 pm
I'm opposed to those who wish to control others thoughts and behaviours when they are harming no one else.

So Blasphemy laws is an example from the religious side which I would opposed vigorously.

The idea that not wearing an armband makes someone bigoted is ridiculous, seeking punishment for such things is the progressives seeking to enact their own version of Blasphemy. Do as we say or else; that's the message and it's one that stems from a totalitarianism mindset.

Just leave people alone to live their lives.

Which view, exactly do you think is "harming no one else"? Morsy's refusal to wear the armband has had a direct effect on LGBTQ+ Ipswich fans and probably non-Ipswich fans and the same is true for Guehi's infantile protest.

You don't seem to have a problem with their positions, but you do have a problem with people who think they're probably pricks for having the views they hold. No one here is abusing them, no one here is calling for punishment for them and no one is attempting to control their thoughts. Their thoughts however are clearly controlled by their religion.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 02:08:21 pm
He didn't say that, that's just your extreme interpretation of him not wearing it, all we actually know is he just didn't want to wear the armband.

Instead of being happy that the vast majority backed the campaign it's telling that the focus is just on the ones that didn't. Which twists the entire campaign from one celebrating diversity into an insidious campaign against non compliance. The totalitarianism of do as we say or else.

Ah c'mon. He didn't want to wear it and then wrote I love Jesus on it. Tell me, what other reason did he have for it that didn't involve an opposition to homosexuality?

2 captains didn't want to wear it. That's 10% of the teams. And then there's Man Utd having to withdraw a rainbow tracksuit because one player dissented for religious reasons. It didn't matter that a number of his teammates were irked by this decision.
