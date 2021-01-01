I cant really engage with every post in here just owing to time but I do have a different perspective to many, and some awareness of the issues, so Ill offer some thoughts to the above.



Carefully distinguishing between Old Testament laws and deciding that some are no longer binding on the behaviour of a Christian has been a topic of Christian consideration and reflection from the very earliest days of the religion. The early Christians had to do this because so much of the ceremonial aspects of the law (temple, sacrifices, priests etc) were dispensed with and early Christians claimed they were completed by and through Jesus (see the book of Hebrews). They were also forced to reckon with many of the cleanliness laws owing to Jesus teaching about what makes one unclean in places like Mark 7, from which they decided that Jesus had declared all foods clean (Mark 7:19). Relatedly, on the basis of what they thought Jesus taught they decided that non Jews were included in their new movement such that it was impossible for Jews to avoid eating with gentiles, see Acts 10-11:18. This had necessary repercussions for what they would and would not eat, again see Acts 10-11:18. So claiming a Christian reading of the Bible has to be ala carte is a mischaracterisation and simplification of what has actually happened and the way the Bible itself provides interpretive tools to help people work their way through these issues.



Meanwhile, our contemporary valuing of diversity, inclusion and equality is downstream of the revolution that the Christian faith brought to the western world. One should be careful of dismissing the bible out of hand on ethical matters because its the reason the western world values the inherent dignity of human life, and the importance of attending to the weak and the vulnerable. In much of our ethics we are still thoroughly Christian. Tom Holland is interesting on this. https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/religion/2016/09/tom-holland-why-i-was-wrong-about-christianity



If the bible can be cherry picked as such it upends Gods omniscience and infallibility and calls into question the whole book, really. Why didnt God publish updated editions? Or just get it right in the first place without the whole human sacrifice thing? I have heard many times how the New Testament supersedes the old, yet it is still the old testament that is used to discriminate against gay people.I wouldnt argue against the bibles historical role in civilisation (which is why I made specific mention to 2024). I would however disagree with any insinuation that without it, society wouldve been devoid of ethics and morality. In fact, religion has been an obstacle to the evolution of ethics and morality throughout history, and that continues today. Society wouldve been very different without the invention of religion, but not necessarily worse.