There was a lot of intolerance of people of faith on here earlier, very vitriolic in quite a few instances. Is that good intolerance or bad intolerance and who decides?



Should religious people have the right not to tolerate those people, do they get to decide which is good and bad intolerance? Or is it atheists who get to decide which is good and bad intolerance?



Live and let live is the only way to avoid perpetual conflict between groups unless one group eventually asserts dominance over all other world views. Down that road lies fascism.



I'm an atheist. I would defend anyone's right to follow whichever religion they decide to. Most of my family and friends do. But I will absolutely not tolerate anyone who uses their religion to be a bigot. Religion is a choice, sexuality is not.If any Christian chooses to be a homophobic bigot because of a vague line in Leviticus, I'll call them out on it as, if nothing else, it is rank hypocrisy. All the other inconvenient shit in Leviticus is left out. Marc Guehi cuts his hair and beard. He plays football on the sabbath and wears mixed fabric clothing. I hope he doesn't eat pork, seafood or animal fat. Surely he always stands up when an elderly person enters a room? He won't want to ever get a tattoo either...Honestly, a book that is concerned about how people plant their seeds is not a fit moral guide in 2024. It's all utterly bonkers. If you read the bible, you can see that the only way for christians to incorporate it into modern life is for it to be a-la-carte. But if you're choosing to ignore sins such as eating pork but keeping the bits about gay people, that is a choice and should be called out as homophobia.Bigotry shouldn't be allowed to go unchallenged. While superficially a positive statement, Live and Let Live is appeasement to intolerance and bigotry. It removes accountability for hatred and allows it to permeate. It has to be balanced with a social responsibility and ethics. 'Hate the sin not the sinner' is one particular vile road down which Live and Let live takes us.Marc Guehi had every right to take the action he did. But we have every right to call him out on his homophobia and hypocrisy. Live and Let Live is a cop-out.