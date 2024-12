I'm an atheist. I would defend anyone's right to follow whichever religion they decide to. Most of my family and friends do. But I will absolutely not tolerate anyone who uses their religion to be a bigot. Religion is a choice, sexuality is not.



If any Christian chooses to be a homophobic bigot because of a vague line in Leviticus, I'll call them out on it as, if nothing else, it is rank hypocrisy. All the other inconvenient shit in Leviticus is left out. Marc Guehi cuts his hair and beard. He plays football on the sabbath and wears mixed fabric clothing. I hope he doesn't eat pork, seafood or animal fat. Surely he always stands up when an elderly person enters a room? He won't want to ever get a tattoo either...



Honestly, a book that is concerned about how people plant their seeds is not a fit moral guide in 2024. It's all utterly bonkers. If you read the bible, you can see that the only way for christians to incorporate it into modern life is for it to be a-la-carte. But if you're choosing to ignore sins such as eating pork but keeping the bits about gay people, that is a choice and should be called out as homophobia.



Bigotry shouldn't be allowed to go unchallenged. While superficially a positive statement, Live and Let Live is appeasement to intolerance and bigotry. It removes accountability for hatred and allows it to permeate. It has to be balanced with a social responsibility and ethics. 'Hate the sin not the sinner' is one particular vile road down which Live and Let live takes us.



Marc Guehi had every right to take the action he did. But we have every right to call him out on his homophobia and hypocrisy. Live and Let Live is a cop-out.



I can’t really engage with every post in here just owing to time but I do have a different perspective to many, and some awareness of the issues, so I’ll offer some thoughts to the above.Carefully distinguishing between Old Testament laws and deciding that some are no longer binding on the behaviour of a Christian has been a topic of Christian consideration and reflection from the very earliest days of the religion. The early Christians had to do this because so much of the ‘ceremonial’ aspects of the law (temple, sacrifices, priests etc) were dispensed with and early Christians claimed they were completed by and through Jesus (see the book of Hebrews). They were also forced to reckon with many of the ‘cleanliness laws’ owing to Jesus’ teaching about what makes one unclean in places like Mark 7, from which they decided that Jesus had ‘declared all foods clean’ (Mark 7:19). Relatedly, on the basis of what they thought Jesus taught they decided that non Jews were included in their new movement such that it was impossible for Jews to avoid eating with gentiles, see Acts 10-11:18. This had necessary repercussions for what they would and would not eat, again see Acts 10-11:18. So claiming a Christian reading of the Bible has to be ‘ala carte’ is a mischaracterisation and simplification of what has actually happened and the way the Bible itself provides interpretive tools to help people work their way through these issues.Meanwhile, our contemporary valuing of diversity, inclusion and equality is downstream of the revolution that the Christian faith brought to the western world. One should be careful of dismissing the bible out of hand on ethical matters because it’s the reason the western world values the inherent dignity of human life, and the importance of attending to the weak and the vulnerable. In much of our ethics we are still thoroughly Christian. Tom Holland is interesting on this. https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/religion/2016/09/tom-holland-why-i-was-wrong-about-christianity