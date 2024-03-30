« previous next »
Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 06:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 03:40:25 pm
Live and let live has sadly gone out of fashion, at least on here.


Unlimited tolerance must lead to the disappearance of tolerance. If we extend unlimited tolerance even to those who are intolerant, if we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed, and tolerance with them. [...] We should therefore claim, in the name of tolerance, the right not to tolerate the intolerant.

― Karl R. Popper, The Open Society and Its Enemies - Volume One: The Spell of Plato
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 06:40:00 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 06:35:21 pm

Unlimited tolerance must lead to the disappearance of tolerance. If we extend unlimited tolerance even to those who are intolerant, if we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed, and tolerance with them. [...] We should therefore claim, in the name of tolerance, the right not to tolerate the intolerant.

― Karl R. Popper, The Open Society and Its Enemies - Volume One: The Spell of Plato


Bit of a slippery slope, that argument. 
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 06:54:51 pm »
The alternative is Frottage on Question Time. That was a far steeper slope.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 07:07:52 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 06:35:21 pm

Unlimited tolerance must lead to the disappearance of tolerance. If we extend unlimited tolerance even to those who are intolerant, if we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed, and tolerance with them. [...] We should therefore claim, in the name of tolerance, the right not to tolerate the intolerant.

― Karl R. Popper, The Open Society and Its Enemies - Volume One: The Spell of Plato

Playing devil's advocate here, but don't the intolerant have the right to be intolerant ?
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 07:29:06 pm »
Listening to the radio here and that Pat Nevin has spoke a bit of common nouse . Something like it is down to the individual to ' choose ' want they want to wear and not being told what to do. He spoke about taking the knee thing too. He's absolutely spot on !
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 07:33:30 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 06:35:21 pm

Unlimited tolerance must lead to the disappearance of tolerance. If we extend unlimited tolerance even to those who are intolerant, if we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed, and tolerance with them. [...] We should therefore claim, in the name of tolerance, the right not to tolerate the intolerant.

― Karl R. Popper, The Open Society and Its Enemies - Volume One: The Spell of Plato


There was a lot of intolerance of people of faith on here earlier, very vitriolic in quite a few instances. Is that good intolerance or bad intolerance and who decides?

Should religious people have the right not to tolerate those people, do they get to decide which is good and bad intolerance? Or is it atheists who get to decide which is good and bad intolerance?

Live and let live is the only way to avoid perpetual conflict between groups unless one group eventually asserts dominance over all other world views. Down that road lies fascism.

Live and let live is the only way out of perpetual conflict is such a diverse society as ours.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 08:23:18 pm »
The actions have nothing to do with its against my religion. Religion is just a cowardly excuse to be cover homophobia.
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 09:29:08 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 07:33:30 pm
Live and let live is the only way out of perpetual conflict is such a diverse society as ours.

Live and let live is the message of the rainbow campaign.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 09:51:24 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 09:29:08 pm
Live and let live is the message of the rainbow campaign.

If that's the case then people can wear the armband, not wear the armband or place a message of love on the armband and everything is all hunky dory?
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:36:41 pm »
A holocaust survivor once said to me that he was too slow to leave Germany at an event. He said watch the news carefully, things go backwards as well as forwards.  That has always stuck with me and I can see society becoming more intolerant of gay people and other minorities as the pendulum swings towards the right.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm »
Worlds pretty full of hatred right now and loads of excuses why you should be allowed not only to express but push hatred

Its mental to me some people can look at me and hate me because of my skin being a different colour to theirs or hate another person because they have a different sexuality to them. Just let people live ffs

Quite frightening how people actually wish harm on people for pretty much nothing.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 11:25:53 pm »
Quote from: RAWKs Christmas Sock Robber on Yesterday at 05:57:43 pm
Yep, there's alot of things in the Bible. Funny how only certain bit get cherry picked though.
Reminds me of this from The West Wing
https://youtu.be/3CPjWd4MUXs?si=xkAxte4nRVNUQFUF
 from 1:20

The core teaching of Jesus is to love God and love your neighbor.
He summarized all the Law and Prophets in that simple statement.

If it was applied, there would be no issue here. The LGBT community would be fully welcomed and included.

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #212 on: Today at 08:34:51 am »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 06:35:21 pm

Unlimited tolerance must lead to the disappearance of tolerance. If we extend unlimited tolerance even to those who are intolerant, if we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed, and tolerance with them. [...] We should therefore claim, in the name of tolerance, the right not to tolerate the intolerant.

― Karl R. Popper, The Open Society and Its Enemies - Volume One: The Spell of Plato


As interesting as this quote is (and it is), it reminds me of a Terry Pratchett quote from one of his books about "expecting the unexpected". He goes on to say that if you expect the unexpected, then the unexpected is no longer unexpected and is actually expected. Thus it should be expect the expected. Or something like that. Pretty sure it was Rincewind (proper wizard, none of this harry potter bullshit wizardry).

I like mr poppers quote, after all why should i tolerate nazi's in the name of tolerance? Has tolerance encouraged intolerance in our current society? It is an interesting thought experiment which will amuse me for days now.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #213 on: Today at 10:29:59 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 07:33:30 pm
There was a lot of intolerance of people of faith on here earlier, very vitriolic in quite a few instances. Is that good intolerance or bad intolerance and who decides?

Should religious people have the right not to tolerate those people, do they get to decide which is good and bad intolerance? Or is it atheists who get to decide which is good and bad intolerance?

Live and let live is the only way to avoid perpetual conflict between groups unless one group eventually asserts dominance over all other world views. Down that road lies fascism.

Live and let live is the only way out of perpetual conflict is such a diverse society as ours.

I'm an atheist. I would defend anyone's right to follow whichever religion they decide to. Most of my family and friends do. But I will absolutely not tolerate anyone who uses their religion to be a bigot. Religion is a choice, sexuality is not.

If any Christian chooses to be a homophobic bigot because of a vague line in Leviticus, I'll call them out on it as, if nothing else, it is rank hypocrisy. All the other inconvenient shit in Leviticus is left out. Marc Guehi cuts his hair and beard. He plays football on the sabbath and wears mixed fabric clothing. I hope he doesn't eat pork, seafood or animal fat. Surely he always stands up when an elderly person enters a room? He won't want to ever get a tattoo either... 

Honestly, a book that is concerned about how people plant their seeds is not a fit moral guide in 2024. It's all utterly bonkers. If you read the bible, you can see that the only way for christians to incorporate it into modern life is for it to be a-la-carte. But if you're choosing to ignore sins such as eating pork but keeping the bits about gay people, that is a choice and should be called out as homophobia.

Bigotry shouldn't be allowed to go unchallenged. While superficially a positive statement, Live and Let Live is appeasement to intolerance and bigotry. It removes accountability for hatred and allows it to permeate. It has to be balanced with a social responsibility and ethics. 'Hate the sin not the sinner' is one particular vile road down which Live and Let live takes us.

Marc Guehi had every right to take the action he did. But we have every right to call him out on his homophobia and hypocrisy. Live and Let Live is a cop-out.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #214 on: Today at 11:07:20 am »
I dont think anyone has a 'right' to be homophobic. Regardless of their beliefs. Beliefs are exactly that, beliefs. A belief is not a fact or a certainty. It is an assumed feeling of how things may be. Based upon a variety of circumstances which the believer assumes as real but without foundation in fact. Basically some bloke in a church said so, which is no different to some bloke in a pub.

I have little patience for the religious of any persuation asides from those peaceful or benign ones. Yet I have known good christians who are genuine good people.

From my perspective, I view religious homophobia as an excuse to hide behind the vague to persecute a minority. I will not tolerate it and will confront it.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #215 on: Today at 11:22:35 am »
The point of the campaign is not to promote homosexuality, but to oppose and fight discrimination based on sexuality. By not wearing it for religious reasons you're basically saying:

1. You're fine with gay people being discriminated against.
2. You think gay people should be discriminated against.

These are your beliefs, even if you're using religion as the reason.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #216 on: Today at 11:29:16 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:22:35 am
The point of the campaign is not to promote homosexuality, but to oppose and fight discrimination based on sexuality. By not wearing it for religious reasons you're basically saying:

1. You're fine with gay people being discriminated against.
2. You think gay people should be discriminated against.

These are your beliefs, even if you're using religion as the reason.

Correct.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #217 on: Today at 11:32:48 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:29:59 am
I'm an atheist. I would defend anyone's right to follow whichever religion they decide to. Most of my family and friends do. But I will absolutely not tolerate anyone who uses their religion to be a bigot. Religion is a choice, sexuality is not.

If any Christian chooses to be a homophobic bigot because of a vague line in Leviticus, I'll call them out on it as, if nothing else, it is rank hypocrisy. All the other inconvenient shit in Leviticus is left out. Marc Guehi cuts his hair and beard. He plays football on the sabbath and wears mixed fabric clothing. I hope he doesn't eat pork, seafood or animal fat. Surely he always stands up when an elderly person enters a room? He won't want to ever get a tattoo either... 

Honestly, a book that is concerned about how people plant their seeds is not a fit moral guide in 2024. It's all utterly bonkers. If you read the bible, you can see that the only way for christians to incorporate it into modern life is for it to be a-la-carte. But if you're choosing to ignore sins such as eating pork but keeping the bits about gay people, that is a choice and should be called out as homophobia.

Bigotry shouldn't be allowed to go unchallenged. While superficially a positive statement, Live and Let Live is appeasement to intolerance and bigotry. It removes accountability for hatred and allows it to permeate. It has to be balanced with a social responsibility and ethics. 'Hate the sin not the sinner' is one particular vile road down which Live and Let live takes us.

Marc Guehi had every right to take the action he did. But we have every right to call him out on his homophobia and hypocrisy. Live and Let Live is a cop-out.

I cant really engage with every post in here just owing to time but I do have a different perspective to many, and some awareness of the issues, so Ill offer some thoughts to the above.

Carefully distinguishing between Old Testament laws and deciding that some are no longer binding on the behaviour of a Christian has been a topic of Christian consideration and reflection from the very earliest days of the religion. The early Christians had to do this because so much of the ceremonial aspects of the law (temple, sacrifices, priests etc) were dispensed with and early Christians claimed they were completed by and through Jesus (see the book of Hebrews). They were also forced to reckon with many of the cleanliness laws owing to Jesus teaching about what makes one unclean in places like Mark 7, from which they decided that Jesus had declared all foods clean (Mark 7:19). Relatedly, on the basis of what they thought Jesus taught they decided that non Jews were included in their new movement such that it was impossible for Jews to avoid eating with gentiles, see Acts 10-11:18. This had necessary repercussions for what they would and would not eat, again see Acts 10-11:18. So claiming a Christian reading of the Bible has to be ala carte is a mischaracterisation and simplification of what has actually happened and the way the Bible itself provides interpretive tools to help people work their way through these issues.

Meanwhile, our contemporary valuing of diversity, inclusion and equality is downstream of the revolution that the Christian faith brought to the western world. One should be careful of dismissing the bible out of hand on ethical matters because its the reason the western world values the inherent dignity of human life, and the importance of attending to the weak and the vulnerable. In much of our ethics we are still thoroughly Christian. Tom Holland is interesting on this. https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/religion/2016/09/tom-holland-why-i-was-wrong-about-christianity

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #218 on: Today at 11:48:55 am »
Interesting post Knighty
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #219 on: Today at 11:52:12 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:32:48 am


Meanwhile, our contemporary valuing of diversity, inclusion and equality is downstream of the revolution that the Christian faith brought to the western world. One should be careful of dismissing the bible out of hand on ethical matters because its the reason the western world values the inherent dignity of human life, and the importance of attending to the weak and the vulnerable. In much of our ethics we are still thoroughly Christian.

Are you suggesting that without 'Christian faith' we would all have no ethics/morals and/or not value human life?

That's what it reads like you are saying.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #220 on: Today at 11:54:41 am »
Lets all take lessons from Tom Holland.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #221 on: Today at 12:11:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:54:41 am
Lets all take lessons from Tom Holland.

When he said Jesus was a socialist?
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #222 on: Today at 12:23:19 pm »
I really like Tom Holland. He's funny, cleaver and knows how to write a good book. However, if his toast pops up perfectly done in the morning he will credit it to the miraculous hand of Jesus.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #223 on: Today at 12:27:08 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 12:23:19 pm
I really like Tom Holland. He's funny, cleaver and knows how to right a good book. However, if his toast pops up perfectly done in the morning he will credit it to the miraculous hand of Jesus.

Really?  Ive never really noticed that in him, The podcast he did on Christianity last Crimbo was excellent and not at all pious or preachy.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #224 on: Today at 12:29:11 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:29:59 am
I'm an atheist. I would defend anyone's right to follow whichever religion they decide to. Most of my family and friends do. But I will absolutely not tolerate anyone who uses their religion to be a bigot. Religion is a choice, sexuality is not.

If any Christian chooses to be a homophobic bigot because of a vague line in Leviticus, I'll call them out on it as, if nothing else, it is rank hypocrisy. All the other inconvenient shit in Leviticus is left out. Marc Guehi cuts his hair and beard. He plays football on the sabbath and wears mixed fabric clothing. I hope he doesn't eat pork, seafood or animal fat. Surely he always stands up when an elderly person enters a room? He won't want to ever get a tattoo either... 

Honestly, a book that is concerned about how people plant their seeds is not a fit moral guide in 2024. It's all utterly bonkers. If you read the bible, you can see that the only way for christians to incorporate it into modern life is for it to be a-la-carte. But if you're choosing to ignore sins such as eating pork but keeping the bits about gay people, that is a choice and should be called out as homophobia.

Bigotry shouldn't be allowed to go unchallenged. While superficially a positive statement, Live and Let Live is appeasement to intolerance and bigotry. It removes accountability for hatred and allows it to permeate. It has to be balanced with a social responsibility and ethics. 'Hate the sin not the sinner' is one particular vile road down which Live and Let live takes us.

Marc Guehi had every right to take the action he did. But we have every right to call him out on his homophobia and hypocrisy. Live and Let Live is a cop-out.

Strange which ideas so called "progressives" are willing to chuck in the bin to try to enforce their orthodoxy upon everyone else. Freedom of speech, in the bin; Live and let live, in the bin.

It's no wonder that all around the western world voters are turning away from such a close minded and intransigent outlook on life. Most people are apolitical and basically just want to be left alone to live their lives as they wish and are happy for everyone else to do the same. It used to be the right wing and religious that got on everyone's nerves with their wish to control, that seems to have flipped around now and it's the left who do all the hectoring and labelling.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #225 on: Today at 12:30:00 pm »
Respect works both ways. Respect people's decision to wear or not wear, to take the knee or not take the knee, to sing the national anthem or not sing it.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #226 on: Today at 12:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Today at 12:30:00 pm
Respect works both ways. Respect people's decision to wear or not wear, to take the knee or not take the knee, to sing the national anthem or not sing it.

Why do I need to respect things I vehemently disagree with ?
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #227 on: Today at 12:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 12:27:08 pm
Really?  Ive never really noticed that in him, The podcast he did on Christianity last Crimbo was excellent and not at all pious or preachy.

No he's certainly not pious or preachy, but there's a reason '"Do you know why?", "Is it Christianity Tom?", "It is."' has become a catchphrase on The Rest Is History.  ;D
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #228 on: Today at 12:36:43 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 12:34:41 pm
No he's certainly not pious or preachy, but there's a reason '"Do you know why?", "Is it Christianity Tom?", "It is."' has become a catchphrase on The Rest Is History.  ;D

 ;D
I haven't listened in a while, they are funny.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
