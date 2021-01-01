« previous next »
Online Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #120 on: Today at 01:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Today at 01:16:58 pm
I feel like you might never have had a job if you are confused by the thought that religious people and gay people can work side-by-side.

Well not really. 2 people in my team (Out of eight people) are gay and we all get along well very very well. Touchwood.
We go out for drinks, we eat together, we share a pizza. If offered, I take a scoop of ice cream from their cup. I dont see them as any different to the remaining 5.

But in a game like football, I think it will be an harrowing experience simply because some fans cannot accept that. And this is what I want to understand.
Which exactly is why, I am confused.
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Today at 01:09:22 pm
I think what he is saying is  ... There is a difference between ...

My religion prohibits me from .....
My religion prohibits you from .....

I dont think practicing religion is the issue. Its also not the personal beliefs that comes out of it.

And because of the nature of the issue, we havent yet seen a situation where a religious player and an openly gay player are playing together on the same team, at the same level, in the same game. Atleast I cannot recall.

It is a sensitive issue that requires open discussion and open acceptance. I do see the pros and cons of both sides of the argument. Which is why I am confused and I dont know how to approach this.

SMs post was prerty clear
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:06:34 pm
Does being yourself not include being able to practice your religion without interference then?

No one is preventing them from practicing their religion.

Quote
we havent yet seen a situation where a religious player and an openly gay player are playing together on the same team, at the same level, in the same game. Atleast I cannot recall. 

This statement shows us why we need the campaign . Footballers openly display their religion on the pitch in Britain, Gays clearly dont display their sexuality on the pitch.



Online Kelvinlfc

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 01:29:52 pm
SMs post was prerty clear
No one is preventing them from practicing their religion.

This statement shows us why we need the campaign . Footballers openly display their religion on the pitch in Britain, Gays clearly dont display their sexuality on the pitch.

You are probably not considered a practicing muslim / whatever if you are endorsing or supporting a cause which is banned by your religion
Online AndyMuller

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:33:05 pm »
Religion needs banning.
Online Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 01:29:52 pm
This statement shows us why we need the campaign . Footballers openly display their religion on the pitch in Britain, Gays clearly dont display their sexuality on the pitch.

Wait. Why should gays display their sexuality on the pitch the way footballers display their religion on the pitch?
Isnt religious display and political displays banned?
Hell didnt the FA fine someone who showed a message in memory of his dead friend/cousin a couple of years ago?
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:36:56 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:33:05 pm
Religion needs banning.

What would you like to do with all the religious folk?

What Pol Pot and Mao did perhaps?
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on Today at 01:33:04 pm
You are probably not considered a practicing muslim / whatever if you are endorsing or supporting a cause which is banned by your religion

There was a Muslim woman on TV criticising Gruehi and Morsy.  These two are cherry picking like most pious people.


The Quran states only God can judge. Morsy aint God.
The Bible probably says stuff about loving neighbours, kindness  etc too
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Today at 01:09:22 pm
we havent yet seen a situation where a religious player and an openly gay player are playing together on the same team

Surely in the women's game this is somewhat common. Especially in places like France where you have a lot of players of Algerian, Senegalese et al heritage and a lot of women who are openly gay.
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:43:54 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:41:35 pm
Surely in the women's game this is somewhat common. Especially in places like France where you have a lot of players of Algerian, Senegalese et al heritage and a lot of women who are openly gay.

Think we were talking about British football

France has dropped the campaign
Online mattD

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on Today at 01:33:04 pm
You are probably not considered a practicing muslim / whatever if you are endorsing or supporting a cause which is banned by your religion

Mo is a devout Muslim yet committed to the cause. So what's the excuse? Why all the pious religiosity when these same Muslim or Christian players have happily sponsored something that is genuinely troubling, i.e. gambling. I assumed that isn't consistent with their faith either?

Although I'm not surprised clubs like Man Utd bow to such intolerance though, their media, supporters and owners are dirty filthy Tories.

It's clear what this is. Homophobia.

Simple as that.
