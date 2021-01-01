« previous next »
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:12:39 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 09:53:55 pm
I think it can be politically difficult for some footballers (even if they believe in a cause).

Mo salah says very little on issues like this (or at all) due him being an icon in Egypt and the government being somewhat wild, any opinions could put him at odds with the government which is very different to being at odds with our government.

Now, I have no idea what Mos thoughts are on this issue, but its an example of where it can be difficult for players.

On Guhei its seemingly not a black and white issue. He could have not worn the arm band, they werent forced too. But maybe thats not a point he wanted to make? Its quite likely complex, so we might be better to suspend judgment until we know more.

Suspend judgement?


The very idea.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:20:39 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 09:53:55 pm
I think it can be politically difficult for some footballers (even if they believe in a cause).

Mo salah says very little on issues like this (or at all) due him being an icon in Egypt and the government being somewhat wild, any opinions could put him at odds with the government which is very different to being at odds with our government.

Now, I have no idea what Mos thoughts are on this issue, but its an example of where it can be difficult for players.

On Guhei its seemingly not a black and white issue. He could have not worn the arm band, they werent forced too. But maybe thats not a point he wanted to make? Its quite likely complex, so we might be better to suspend judgment until we know more.

Mosy plays for Egypt, that might be difficult, Gruel plays for England and said the following
 You gave me the armband, as a Christian I dont believe in your cause, but I will put it on but Morsy didnt put it on because he said it was against his religion but more seems to be being said about Marc than him.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:47:26 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 10:20:39 am
Mosy plays for Egypt, that might be difficult, Gruel plays for England and said the following
 You gave me the armband, as a Christian I dont believe in your cause, but I will put it on but Morsy didnt put it on because he said it was against his religion but more seems to be being said about Marc than him.

Cheers. I think that there is far less reason to suspend judgement then. He could just have not worn the armband. They werent forced to and were given the choice. This no makes him seems like a hypocrite as well as bigoted . There is no reason why you cant love Jesus and gay people. He seems to have forgotten the basic principles of Christianity
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:56:06 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 10:20:39 am
Mosy plays for Egypt, that might be difficult, Gruel plays for England and said the following
 You gave me the armband, as a Christian I dont believe in your cause, but I will put it on but Morsy didnt put it on because he said it was against his religion but more seems to be being said about Marc than him.
But he didnt just do that (in bold) . He wrote a Jesus message on it which is potentially implying something else (in my view).
More probably should have been said about that than has been (again - in my view).
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #84 on: Today at 11:03:32 am »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 06:26:28 pm
Talk about totally missing the point. Anyone not wearing the anti-homophobic rainbow is a homophobe. And if that'd be you then yes, you're homophobic. If it was any of our players he should be told to leave the club.

We could fuck off the players who shit out of wearing an armband in Qatar,that should lighten the wage bill.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #85 on: Today at 11:08:35 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 11:03:32 am
We could fuck off the players who shit out of wearing an armband in Qatar,that should lighten the wage bill.

Yes, we should have. Unfortunately money talks.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:09:00 am »
Quote
Manchester United players abandoned the clubs plans to wear an Adidas jacket in support of the LGBTQ+ community ahead of Sundays Premier League match against Everton after Noussair Mazraoui refused to join the initiative.
Players will wear adverts for gambling etc however.. double standards
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:10:34 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 10:47:26 am
Cheers. I think that there is far less reason to suspend judgement then. He could just have not worn the armband. They werent forced to and were given the choice. This no makes him seems like a hypocrite as well as bigoted . There is no reason why you cant love Jesus and gay people. He seems to have forgotten the basic principles of Christianity

Im guessing here a bit, but as Gruel doesn't write slogans on other armbands, it could be that religious crap about "Hate the sin, love the sinner."
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:13:42 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 11:10:34 am
Im guessing here a bit, but as Gruel doesn't write slogans on other armbands, it could be that religious crap about "Hate the sin, love the sinner."
Possibly.

Also Ive got mixed up between Gruel and Guehi as well.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:15:42 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 11:13:42 am
Possibly.

Also Ive got mixed up between Gruel and Guehi as well.

Its Guehi, I got it more wrong than you
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #90 on: Today at 11:30:38 am »
What a weak little club Manchester United are.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #91 on: Today at 11:32:31 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:30:38 am
What a weak little club Manchester United are.

Just let the dissident not wear it.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #92 on: Today at 11:38:38 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 11:15:42 am
Its Guehi, I got it more wrong than you
Im now so confused! ;D
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #93 on: Today at 11:39:36 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:30:38 am
What a weak little club Manchester United are.

Not sure we should be clambering on a high horse over any of this, after all we sold Jordan Henderson to Saudi. Don't think he took all his rainbow paraphernalia with him.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #94 on: Today at 11:42:12 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:30:38 am
What a weak little club Manchester United are.

Not sure we can crow about this one - no idea how an idea like this would go down if we decided to do similar
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #95 on: Today at 11:52:28 am »
It's all bollox really. If footballers really gave a hoot about equal rights they would have worn rainbow armbands at the sportwashing world cup. They aren't fooling me with this stuff now.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #96 on: Today at 11:54:38 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:39:36 am
Not sure we should be clambering on a high horse over any of this, after all we sold Jordan Henderson to Saudi. Don't think he took all his rainbow paraphernalia with him.

Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:42:12 am
Not sure we can crow about this one - no idea how an idea like this would go down if we decided to do similar

Very weird replies.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #97 on: Today at 11:55:05 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:39:36 am
Not sure we should be clambering on a high horse over any of this, after all we sold Jordan Henderson to Saudi. Don't think he took all his rainbow paraphernalia with him.

'We' didn't do any such thing
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #98 on: Today at 11:55:50 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 11:15:42 am
Its Guehi, I got it more wrong than you

I was going to say, isn't gruel some disgusting food  ;)
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #99 on: Today at 11:56:47 am »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 09:44:58 am
However when it is brought into football, gammons want to 'keep politics out of football' when it's the rainbow campaign but demand every c*nt and their dog wear a poppy or get out of the country.
they're not my demographic, but i have to stick up for 'gammons' here.

maybe its just where I read things/social media (ie im not reading the mail), but the people i've seen celebrating the Ipswich guy are exclusively young males. with the bulk of them appearing to be religious
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #100 on: Today at 12:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:55:50 am
I was going to say, isn't gruel some disgusting food  ;)
In that case can I claim it was an autocorrect ?

Just looked it up, its porridge, I like porridge.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #101 on: Today at 12:02:15 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:54:38 am
Very weird replies.

My quote was nothing like the other - I think all players should support the campaign.  I also think that if we asked our entire team to wear a rainbow jacket there would be at least one exception
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 12:02:15 pm
My quote was nothing like the other - I think all players should support the campaign.  I also think that if we asked our entire team to wear a rainbow jacket there would be at least one exception

That's fine, we can criticise the club for being weak as fuck if they do something similar. Not sure what hypotheticals have to do with Manchester United being piss weak but there you go.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:06:31 pm »
It's just all quite grim.

For United, why not just let the rest of the squad wear the jacket and let him wear whatever the fuck he wants? Why lose the whole message and support and collaboration with their LGBTQ+ supporters club just because Mazraoui isn't into it? Perhaps we would have the same situation with our squad, who knows? But if we did I would certainly hope that the team/club would step in and ensure the rest of the team carried on.

With Guehi/Morsy, they should have just refused to wear it and then the clubs should have appointed another captain for these games. Not hard.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #104 on: Today at 12:06:34 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:50:52 am
Some of the replies on here show precisely why pride and the rainbow laces campaign exist and are necessary. Imagine thinking your choice to believe in sky fairies could ever trump someones right to be themselves without bigotry, abuse or prejudice.

And there is simply no comparison to the annual poppy fascism that only exists because the daily mail and the sun got behind it.
Does being yourself not include being able to practice your religion without interference then? Because that's also quite an important issue most of the world over. It's not like the players who are uncomfortable with wearing the armband/laces are calling for violence or abuse against LGBTQ people. Does anyone remotely think they are?
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #105 on: Today at 12:08:47 pm »
Hang on, what have I missed about this relating to United? I've only read about Ipswich and Palace.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #106 on: Today at 12:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Today at 12:08:47 pm
Hang on, what have I missed about this relating to United? I've only read about Ipswich and Palace.

The club had planned to wear rainbow training jackets before a game, Mazraoui refused so the club abandoned the idea

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #107 on: Today at 12:13:39 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 02:01:51 pm
I've just turned 40, I have lived in London for over a decade and it's now my home. I am from Liverpool. Throughout my 20's and 30's I had many existing friends and made a lot of new friends, I even had quite a few mates who were or are religious. None of them have ever expressed religious objections to LGBTQ+ people. So it's unusual for me.

I moved from Liverpool to Northern Ireland and such people definitely exist over here. There were protests when civil partnerships for same sex couples were first introduced. However, it's improved significantly since then. Whether that's because there's genuinely more acceptance or whether it's because they've realised their spitting the dummy has no effect, IDK.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #108 on: Today at 12:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:06:34 pm
Does being yourself not include being able to practice your religion without interference then? Because that's also quite an important issue most of the world over. It's not like the players who are uncomfortable with wearing the armband/laces are calling for violence or abuse against LGBTQ people. Does anyone remotely think they are?

Fair, but if your religion prohibits homosexuality and gambling and you then decide you'll take a stand against something that supports homosexuality but will happily continue wearing a shirt that promotes gambling then you're sort of fair game.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #109 on: Today at 12:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 12:10:40 pm
The club had planned to wear rainbow training jackets before a game, Mazraoui refused so the club abandoned the idea



Ah OK, thanks.
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #110 on: Today at 12:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:06:34 pm
Does being yourself not include being able to practice your religion without interference then? Because that's also quite an important issue most of the world over. It's not like the players who are uncomfortable with wearing the armband/laces are calling for violence or abuse against LGBTQ people. Does anyone remotely think they are?

Where has anybody said that they're calling for Violence or Abuse against LGBTQ+ people? That's not the only form of discrimination.
