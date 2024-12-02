« previous next »
Author Topic: Reform thread?  (Read 1572 times)

Reform thread?
« on: December 2, 2024, 01:08:35 pm »
Is there one of these? Is one of these allowed?


Time will tell!
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #1 on: December 4, 2024, 02:19:28 pm »
Personally think it's better to have one UK politics thread, else you have 4 versions of the same conversation...
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #2 on: December 4, 2024, 02:24:37 pm »
Reform are c*nts. Thread over :)
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #3 on: December 4, 2024, 02:58:33 pm »
I thought this was a thread about that Ste loon.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #4 on: December 4, 2024, 03:23:31 pm »
Bunch of grifters, racists and pricks - some members and leaders are all three.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #5 on: December 4, 2024, 07:06:28 pm »
Breath of fresh air. Jokes. They are dangerous, distracting their supporters with immigration whilst hiding nutty views that would decimate workers rights and make us slaves to big business. We just have to hope labour succeed with immigration and the economy to hold them off.

Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #6 on: December 4, 2024, 07:07:15 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on December  4, 2024, 02:58:33 pm
I thought this was a thread about that Ste loon.
Im so loved 🥰
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #7 on: December 5, 2024, 09:58:22 am »
Looking at the patterns across the rest of the world I really worry about these in 2029.   The latest is Romania which follows the pattern of seemingly disproportionate influence from the wild west that is social media.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgq18w507dko
Authorities in Romania have revealed details of what appears to be a major attempt to interfere in the countrys presidential elections using the social media platform TikTok, and with a series of cyber-attacks.

Romania's domestic intelligence service says there are signs the effort was "co-ordinated by a state-sponsored actor".

Calin Georgescu, a far-right Nato-sceptic who has previously praised Vladimir Putin, was almost unknown in Romania until he won the first round of voting in the presidential elections two weeks ago.

Now Romanian intelligence says his sudden and surprise surge in popularity is down to a "highly organised" and "guerrilla" campaign on social media, sharing identical messaging and using influencers.

A lot of those involved with Reform UK are the same grifters that were behind Brexit.  They know the buttons to press for our electorate and will be supported by all manners of malevolent forces within and beyond our own borders.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #8 on: December 5, 2024, 10:40:02 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on December  5, 2024, 09:58:22 am
Looking at the patterns across the rest of the world I really worry about these in 2029.  The latest is Romania which follows the pattern of seemingly disproportionate influence from the wild west that is social media.

A lot of those involved with Reform UK are the same grifters that were behind Brexit.  They know the buttons to press for our electorate and will be supported by all manners of malevolent forces within and beyond our own borders.

They will be a huge threat in the next GE.  Especially, if Labour do not deliver any tangible benefits, to people's lives.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #9 on: December 7, 2024, 03:55:29 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on December  4, 2024, 02:19:28 pm
Personally think it's better to have one UK politics thread, else you have 4 versions of the same conversation...
agreed
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #10 on: December 8, 2024, 11:21:25 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on December  5, 2024, 09:58:22 am
Looking at the patterns across the rest of the world I really worry about these in 2029.

Agreed, one big problem is that the Tories are the natural bulwark against Far Right fringe parties doing well, and they themselves seem totally directionless and out of ideas. With F'rage acting as the Member for Mar-A-Lago in the Commons & unofficial US ambassador to the UK, able to get big photo ops with the US President, I honestly think Badenoch as Tory leader is going to struggle to get much of the spotlight for herself, especially if the Tory leadership just try to chase Nigel to the Right.

I'm not sure Reform can overcome the advantages that big parties have in a FPTP system to win the keys to No 10 in 2029 (not quite as simple as winning a head to head Presidential race), but they'll likely do better than before and signal the Right of UK politics evolving into a very dark place that probably won't stay locked out of power forever.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #11 on: December 8, 2024, 11:31:21 am »
Reform, right now, are to the Tories what SDP were to Labour. Labour survived that in the end but the question is whether the Tories form some kind of pact with Reform.

The scale of their incompetence of 14 years in government was so bad that they won't be trusted again and frankly Labour are widely unpopular as well and won this year because people were so desperate to get rid of the Tories.

Reform are effectively the opposition now.  Labour have to make improvements over the economy and immigration..immigration is basically destroying liberalism all over the west now in electoral terms. UK this year the exception because it was the Tories who failed do badly on it.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #12 on: December 8, 2024, 11:34:30 am »
Quote from: Fromola on December  8, 2024, 11:31:21 am
Reform, right now, are to the Tories what SDP were to Labour. Labour survived that in the end but the question is whether the Tories form some kind of pact with Reform.

The scale of their incompetence of 14 years in government was so bad that they won't be trusted again and frankly Labour are widely unpopular as well and won this year because people were so desperate to get rid of the Tories.

Reform are effectively the opposition now.  Labour have to make improvements over the economy and immigration..immigration is basically destroying liberalism all over the west now in electoral terms. UK this year the exception because it was the Tories who failed do badly on it.

Reform are the opposition, with a handful of MPs? Odd take.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #13 on: December 8, 2024, 01:07:07 pm »
They're all c*nts.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #14 on: December 8, 2024, 01:12:57 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on December  8, 2024, 11:34:30 am
Reform are the opposition, with a handful of MPs? Odd take.

They currently have so much social media influence though and can basically lie and parrot whatever they want with immigration the cause of everything apparently. This was exactly the same reason people voted for Brexit.

We're playing by different rules these days and unfortunately not sure these soundbites and the work Labour are doing really connect with social media. These local elections next year are going to be interesting.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #15 on: December 8, 2024, 01:38:00 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on December  8, 2024, 11:34:30 am
Reform are the opposition, with a handful of MPs? Odd take.

Not necessarily. The main job of any party in opposition is to make noise, to criticise the government and (at times) explain what they'd do instead. Sure, having more MPs is supposed to help get that exposure - the Loyal Opposition gets the full 6 PM questions, get more short money and also get official Shadow Cabinet members to be wheeled out on TV to respond to government decisions - but it's not really much use in itself since the Opposition can't generally advance legislation and no amount of MPs let you veto the actions of a government with a healthy (& disciplined) majority. Even the perks of 17 Parliamentary Opposition Days and the ability to call a VoNC are generally irrelevant unless government backbenches are feeling rebellious.

Whatever your views on F'rage it's impossible to deny he can capture the media spotlight and generate headlines, and unlike the Tories he's part of that stripe of the Right that has all the momentum at the moment, and the money. Musk is going to Tweet some random pro-Reform gibberish periodically and even the Guardian is going to whack a headline about it near the top of their homepage for all to see. Pictures of F'rage gladhanding Trump at frequent functions in the White House are going to be circulating across the web whilst Badenoch barely seems like she'd be welcome at most Conservative Clubs around the UK (for both the obvious reason and the fact she barely scraped into the final two with the MPs & only just got over the line with the membership).
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #16 on: December 8, 2024, 02:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on December  8, 2024, 01:38:00 pm
Not necessarily. The main job of any party in opposition is to make noise, to criticise the government and (at times) explain what they'd do instead. Sure, having more MPs is supposed to help get that exposure - the Loyal Opposition gets the full 6 PM questions, get more short money and also get official Shadow Cabinet members to be wheeled out on TV to respond to government decisions - but it's not really much use in itself since the Opposition can't generally advance legislation and no amount of MPs let you veto the actions of a government with a healthy (& disciplined) majority. Even the perks of 17 Parliamentary Opposition Days and the ability to call a VoNC are generally irrelevant unless government backbenches are feeling rebellious.

Whatever your views on F'rage it's impossible to deny he can capture the media spotlight and generate headlines, and unlike the Tories he's part of that stripe of the Right that has all the momentum at the moment, and the money. Musk is going to Tweet some random pro-Reform gibberish periodically and even the Guardian is going to whack a headline about it near the top of their homepage for all to see. Pictures of F'rage gladhanding Trump at frequent functions in the White House are going to be circulating across the web whilst Badenoch barely seems like she'd be welcome at most Conservative Clubs around the UK (for both the obvious reason and the fact she barely scraped into the final two with the MPs & only just got over the line with the membership).

The Reform MPs are high profile, all over social media and the politics shows, asking questions in parliament. I couldn't name you 5 people in the shadow cabinet. A lot of thd high profile Tories lost their seats or quit parliament. The Tories are too discredited by their own record to tackle Labour on the economy and immigration which are the hot button issues along with the health service.


Plus Frottage creates more noise and has higher profile than Badenoch.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #17 on: December 8, 2024, 02:14:21 pm »
Reform are like Brexit. A loud but vague, incoherent promise of utopia that is scant on detail or practicality but is an "idea" that it doesn't matter how economically or logistically incoherent they are, people find it persuasive and latch on to it as their silver bullet.

They have no immigration plan bar "net zero" soundbites, they have no strategy for an ageing population/increasing tax burden on workers, the booming pension costs, declining birthrates, a very low skilled unemployed base or how they fill 100k's vacancies in skilled sectors/industries. All while giving massive unfunded tax cuts across the board and all questions that Frottage has no answers for.

But that is the rub, in power they would have no intention of going "net zero" on immigration (Frottage has already rowed back on that) as they know  severely rolling back immigration likely requires a painful, costly and radical 15-20 year plan not a few years in Govt.

Plus I bet my house that if in power and when they do fail (and they will) the "lefty lawyers", "woke civil service" or "labour deep state" will be the scapegoat and ala Trump & all fascists their answer will be "give us more power" for a further authoritarian power grab.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #18 on: December 8, 2024, 07:46:32 pm »
If they do a deal with the Tories where Tories get a free run at the southern Lib Dem seats while reform get a free run at labour held Northern seats it'll make it difficult for labour. Question is how likely any sort of deal is. I imagine if come the next election reform and the tories are posting similar vote share then a deal may be done
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #19 on: December 8, 2024, 09:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on December  8, 2024, 07:46:32 pm
If they do a deal with the Tories where Tories get a free run at the southern Lib Dem seats while reform get a free run at labour held Northern seats it'll make it difficult for labour. Question is how likely any sort of deal is. I imagine if come the next election reform and the tories are posting similar vote share then a deal may be done

If they're both polling in the 20s in a few years then they'd need to come to arrangement with our voting system. But Labour/Tories and Reform all polling similar in their 20s would leave a real lottery for a general election.

The Tories have no momentum or strategy at the moment though and could drop further, whereas Labour will be judged more on how they govern (so far not good after being left a real shit sandwich). Reform will make a lot of noise offering cheap, easy and unpractical solutions, much like Brexit campaign did.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #20 on: December 9, 2024, 07:50:26 am »
They will clock anywhere between 50-90 seats in the next election, easy, if things continue as they are.

Up to you Labour, to stop it. Best deliver.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #21 on: December 9, 2024, 08:47:15 am »
The natural home for anyone who blames everything/everyone but themselves for their own inadequacies. I actually hate saying that as it sounds pompous, uncaring and sneering. But the more I see of Reform voters, the more thats the common denominator. As well as that blame factor, and lets spell it out, its often migrants or people who dont look like themselves who get that blame, theres a lack of kindness, of empathy and community. Its all about them. Hence you can lump the idea of being woke into the mix. The predominantly right wing newspapers know this, so will (as theyve done for decades) continue to spread the hate and the carefully calibrated and targeted misinformation. And Reform voters will lap it up and go see, were right.

As said above, a huge amount depends on whether Labour can deliver on their promises. The trouble is, even if people start to feel better off, and public services begin to recover, those same rags will tell them theyre not and they havent. Labours task is huge.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #22 on: December 9, 2024, 09:22:51 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on December  9, 2024, 08:47:15 am
The natural home for anyone who blames everything/everyone but themselves for their own inadequacies. I actually hate saying that as it sounds pompous, uncaring and sneering. But the more I see of Reform voters, the more thats the common denominator. As well as that blame factor, and lets spell it out, its often migrants or people who dont look like themselves who get that blame, theres a lack of kindness, of empathy and community. Its all about them. Hence you can lump the idea of being woke into the mix. The predominantly right wing newspapers know this, so will (as theyve done for decades) continue to spread the hate and the carefully calibrated and targeted misinformation. And Reform voters will lap it up and go see, were right.

As said above, a huge amount depends on whether Labour can deliver on their promises. The trouble is, even if people start to feel better off, and public services begin to recover, those same rags will tell them theyre not and they havent. Labours task is huge.

Even if Labour do get things on an even keel, and bearing in mind a decade and a half if Tory mismanagement and looting, a section of the public will accept that as the norm and will be easily convinced that there is an alternative which gives them a better deal.
« Reply #23 on: December 9, 2024, 10:22:55 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on December  9, 2024, 09:22:51 am
Even if Labour do get things on an even keel, and bearing in mind a decade and a half if Tory mismanagement and looting, a section of the public will accept that as the norm and will be easily convinced that there is an alternative which gives them a better deal.

This is the bind Labour are in and im not sure how they get out of, blaming the Tories hasnt really worked to date and will work even less as the parliament progresses so the only option is to fix things, but even if they do fix things, people are financially better off, NHS waiting lists are halved lets say and 1.5 million homes are built that would be a monumental achievement but still doesnt get people back to where they are a few years ago.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #24 on: December 9, 2024, 10:56:56 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on December  9, 2024, 09:22:51 am
Even if Labour do get things on an even keel, and bearing in mind a decade and a half if Tory mismanagement and looting, a section of the public will accept that as the norm and will be easily convinced that there is an alternative which gives them a better deal.
I see you've been following the US election!

A successful term by Labour is realistically going to consist of remedying some of the mistakes by the Tories and showing a degree of competence.  Similar to the Democrats who, despite the hyperbole from the MAGA crowd, did a better job than almost any other party around the world over that timeframe.  That competence ultimately counted for nothing as managed decline for swathes of society is managed decline whichever way it's dressed up.

The Tories moved further to the right with slogans like "Stop the boats" but, short of torpedoing dinghies off the coast of Dover, it was never going to be enough to satisfy people that were thinking of voting Reform UK.  Labour aren't going to be the party that brings those voters back into the mainstream but they can hopefully dissuade too many more people from taking the leap.

So far Labour have mildly appeased the public sector whilst alienating pensioners and farmers.  If anything that's hardened the core voter bases of Labour and Tories.  I don't really see Reform parking their tanks on Labour's lawn over public sector voters but they will certainly be going hard after working class voters so Labour need to make a compelling case for being the party of workers.
« Reply #25 on: December 9, 2024, 05:33:25 pm »
Musk will be using Twitter (among other means) to push for Reform. I know the £80m donation has been denied, but he doesn't need to use hard cash to influence the next election. Frottage would be a good plant for the likes of Musk wanting influence and deregulation in the UK.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #26 on: December 10, 2024, 11:12:52 am »
So, four different conversations with four people I've known for years.

None of them reactionary, none of them racist, none of them xenophobic, none of them particularly arsed about politics.

All have explained the following to me;

1. There are 'no go' areas for the Police in 'various' UK cities
2. Road signs have been changed from English into <insert random language here>
3. Millions of people are coming into the UK every week illegally
4. These people are all young men and are joining gangs and all have been criminals in their past countries
5. Nigel Frottage is the only fella who is likely to be able to sort out the mess
6. All 'these' people should be deported.


Several of those claims are untrue (I've seen them before and explained where they came from) - cue other people I've spoken to saying "No point talking to him, he's an apologist 'for them'"

It's concerning because those not politically active seem to be failling hook,line and sinker for the Reform lies being shoved out there.

I've seen a few of them (and others) now sharing stuff on Facebook about the invasion and saying we should be rid of the ECHR as it's "the worst thing the country has done and means that rapists are free to remain out of jail and in the country") - I've also seen them posting and re-posting the 'Stop foreign aid and give that money to vunerable pensioners - share if you agree that some criminal shouldn't be getting their money"


So we have

1. Outright lies
2. Misinformation
3. The 'Brexit NHS Bus' - Mark II (Give the money to the NHS, not Europe / Give the money to Pensioners/Not immigrants)
4. Brexit - Mark II (Get out of the EU / Get out of the ECHR)


It's kind of weird (to me) that the people that are going for all this AREN'T the far-right or bigots or racists or scumbags. Just normal average people that seem to believe any old shite from good ol' Nigel.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #27 on: December 10, 2024, 11:22:31 am »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on December 10, 2024, 11:12:52 am
So, four different conversations with four people I've known for years.

None of them reactionary, none of them racist, none of them xenophobic, none of them particularly arsed about politics.

All have explained the following to me;

1. There are 'no go' areas for the Police in 'various' UK cities
2. Road signs have been changed from English into <insert random language here>
3. Millions of people are coming into the UK every week illegally
4. These people are all young men and are joining gangs and all have been criminals in their past countries
5. Nigel Frottage is the only fella who is likely to be able to sort out the mess
6. All 'these' people should be deported.


Several of those claims are untrue (I've seen them before and explained where they came from) - cue other people I've spoken to saying "No point talking to him, he's an apologist 'for them'"

It's concerning because those not politically active seem to be failling hook,line and sinker for the Reform lies being shoved out there.

I've seen a few of them (and others) now sharing stuff on Facebook about the invasion and saying we should be rid of the ECHR as it's "the worst thing the country has done and means that rapists are free to remain out of jail and in the country") - I've also seen them posting and re-posting the 'Stop foreign aid and give that money to vunerable pensioners - share if you agree that some criminal shouldn't be getting their money"


So we have

1. Outright lies
2. Misinformation
3. The 'Brexit NHS Bus' - Mark II (Give the money to the NHS, not Europe / Give the money to Pensioners/Not immigrants)
4. Brexit - Mark II (Get out of the EU / Get out of the ECHR)


It's kind of weird (to me) that the people that are going for all this AREN'T the far-right or bigots or racists or scumbags. Just normal average people that seem to believe any old shite from good ol' Nigel.

There was a royal mail union rep interviewed in the Guardian a few weeks back praising Reform. My Dad was in Royal Mail for years and a union rep and thought he should be sacked on the spot. It would be laughable if it wasn't so terrifying. People are scared because life is really quite tough at the moment, and to be fair the world is scary. I find it astonishing that someone who is part of a union could in anyway countenance a Frottage led party leading this country. How can this man not know what Frottage thinks and who funds him and how clearly he will NOT be supportive of unions, or workers rights, or really give one tiny fuck about working class people?

Then the one that gets me is when they say "he seems a good fella for a pint" or "he's the only one who has the answers". What's the basis for this? He seems an obnoxious, odious turd to me, even without the politics, and nothing he says is in anyway realistic. It's fantasy, but of course we know that the whole world is wide open to this shit right now.

I'm convinced it's social media, and a lot of us don't see the volume of it due to our "bubble". It's not only the traditional places where this shit is fed to people now, it's whatsapp groups and signal and shit like that. Unfortunately, Russia and the fascists are just plain better at getting their propaganda out than the left. It's how they control the masses. I can be a bit of a fatalist at times but I'm convinced these will get elected in 5 years.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #28 on: December 10, 2024, 11:35:59 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on December 10, 2024, 11:22:31 am
There was a royal mail union rep interviewed in the Guardian a few weeks back praising Reform. My Dad was in Royal Mail for years and a union rep and thought he should be sacked on the spot. It would be laughable if it wasn't so terrifying. People are scared because life is really quite tough at the moment, and to be fair the world is scary. I find it astonishing that someone who is part of a union could in anyway countenance a Frottage led party leading this country. How can this man not know what Frottage thinks and who funds him and how clearly he will NOT be supportive of unions, or workers rights, or really give one tiny fuck about working class people?

Then the one that gets me is when they say "he seems a good fella for a pint" or "he's the only one who has the answers". What's the basis for this? He seems an obnoxious, odious turd to me, even without the politics, and nothing he says is in anyway realistic. It's fantasy, but of course we know that the whole world is wide open to this shit right now.

I'm convinced it's social media, and a lot of us don't see the volume of it due to our "bubble". It's not only the traditional places where this shit is fed to people now, it's whatsapp groups and signal and shit like that. Unfortunately, Russia and the fascists are just plain better at getting their propaganda out than the left. It's how they control the masses. I can be a bit of a fatalist at times but I'm convinced these will get elected in 5 years.

The far right, nefarious actors (Russia, Saudi, China etc) and fascist billionaires figured out long ago how effective flooding social media and manipulating algorithms to sow public discord and spread their messages was, whilst liberals and the left were complaining to a bent ref.

Frottage to me has always been a privileged posh twat that's never done a hand's turn in his life but lower/working class Brits getting suckered in by slippery, plummy accented toffs pointing the finger at scapegoats whilst they pick their pocket has never gone out of fashion.

Quote from: Jólaköttur on December 10, 2024, 11:12:52 am
So, four different conversations with four people I've known for years.

None of them reactionary, none of them racist, none of them xenophobic, none of them particularly arsed about politics

Everyone likes to think they're the 'average, ordinary working man on the street' representative of Britain but if you're sharing and posting far right/fascist memes online then I don't think you count as "politically non-active".
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #29 on: December 10, 2024, 11:43:52 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on December 10, 2024, 11:22:31 am
There was a royal mail union rep interviewed in the Guardian a few weeks back praising Reform. My Dad was in Royal Mail for years and a union rep and thought he should be sacked on the spot. It would be laughable if it wasn't so terrifying. People are scared because life is really quite tough at the moment, and to be fair the world is scary. I find it astonishing that someone who is part of a union could in anyway countenance a Frottage led party leading this country. How can this man not know what Frottage thinks and who funds him and how clearly he will NOT be supportive of unions, or workers rights, or really give one tiny fuck about working class people?

Then the one that gets me is when they say "he seems a good fella for a pint" or "he's the only one who has the answers". What's the basis for this? He seems an obnoxious, odious turd to me, even without the politics, and nothing he says is in anyway realistic. It's fantasy, but of course we know that the whole world is wide open to this shit right now.

I'm convinced it's social media, and a lot of us don't see the volume of it due to our "bubble". It's not only the traditional places where this shit is fed to people now, it's whatsapp groups and signal and shit like that. Unfortunately, Russia and the fascists are just plain better at getting their propaganda out than the left. It's how they control the masses. I can be a bit of a fatalist at times but I'm convinced these will get elected in 5 years.

I'm starting to see some of this shite in my SM streams - I guess because people I know are liking and sharing it?

Had to bite my tongue as a few people have been sharing some pretty fucking crap stuff

When 'normal' people are talking about Reform and their bollocks then it's time to be concerned as there is no defence against it - once they 'like' something once then they are going to get an avalanche of bollocks day after day after day.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #30 on: December 10, 2024, 11:45:59 am »
Quote from: Alvador on December 10, 2024, 11:35:59 am
Everyone likes to think they're the 'average, ordinary working man on the street' representative of Britain but if you're sharing and posting far right/fascist memes online then I don't think you count as "politically non-active".


Well. Previously politically inactive.

They (from what they've said) still think they aren't politically active but that people need to 'stand up' to 'these people'

I argued quite a lot, but could see I didn't win one argument.

"We'll have to agree to disagree" was where the first three ended. I couldn't even be arsed on the last one.

I just shrugged and went 'Ok'
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:16:29 pm »
That great patriot Nigel Frottage is in talks to donations from foreign billionaires

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1kez8d2dygo

Hopefully people now start to see him for what he actually is
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #32 on: Today at 06:31:08 pm »
I wouldn't worry about Musk. He'll soon lose interest when Trump fucks him off in a couple of months. There are no government subsidies in the UK worth having.
« Reply #33 on: Today at 06:46:05 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 06:31:08 pm
I wouldn't worry about Musk. He'll soon lose interest when Trump fucks him off in a couple of months. There are no government subsidies in the UK worth having.

Oh Im not overly worried about it right now, as I said before I think it will end up backfiring on Frottage, foreign billionaire, pretty much a member of a foreign government, mates with Putin, pays minimal taxes in the UK, its going to lead to a lot of questions for Frottage.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:11:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:16:29 pm
That great patriot Nigel Frottage is in talks to donations from foreign billionaires

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1kez8d2dygo

Hopefully people now start to see him for what he actually is

And any political party is ultimately in thrall to its main donors. With Reform it's going to be the billionaire class, yet they'll be standing as the anti-elites and friend of the working man - just like the Trump con.

It's just more Thatcherism on steroids with the likes of Nick Candy.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on December  9, 2024, 05:33:25 pm
Musk will be using Twitter (among other means) to push for Reform. I know the £80m donation has been denied, but he doesn't need to use hard cash to influence the next election. Frottage would be a good plant for the likes of Musk wanting influence and deregulation in the UK.

How many people will be left on Twitter by 2029?

And how many of those left will be right wing nutters that will vote Reform/Tory anyway?
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 09:26:32 pm
How many people will be left on Twitter by 2029?

And how many of those left will be right wing nutters that will vote Reform/Tory anyway?

If nothing else it will be quite funny to hear the Tories hypocritically complain about wealthy foreigners making political donations when theyve been in the pockets of similar people for years.
