red1977
surfer

Football Italia Draft Final: red1977 vs surfer

Football Italia Draft Final: red1977 vs surfer
December 2, 2024, 12:26:32 pm


Player evaluation: only performances from the 1992-93 season onwards are to be evaluated (including domestic cup and European Cup competitions).

Choose your winner!

__________________________________________Final: red1977 vs surfer___________________________________________

red1977                                      V                                           surfer



Re: Football Italia Draft Final: red1977 vs surfer
December 2, 2024, 12:38:42 pm
I've gone red, I think Gattuso is one of the best Serie A midfielders of all time, I love me a proper hard fucker, everywhere is even / cancels eachother out and none Real Ronaldo is a real vote no go.

Very close though, would be an incredible match to watch.
Re: Football Italia Draft Final: red1977 vs surfer
December 2, 2024, 09:04:29 pm
Lads, my vote can't be bought...  :D
Re: Football Italia Draft Final: red1977 vs surfer
December 2, 2024, 09:17:32 pm
I should vote for Red. After all he beat the best side in the Draft in the opening game so his team must have something about them.
Re: Football Italia Draft Final: red1977 vs surfer
December 2, 2024, 09:34:11 pm
Ok...
Re: Football Italia Draft Final: red1977 vs surfer
December 2, 2024, 09:37:50 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December  2, 2024, 09:17:32 pm
I should vote for Red. After all he beat the best side in the Draft in the opening game so his team must have something about them.

But you won't. Because you're a good person who definitely doesn't remember who cost you the last draft.

Every day's a new day.
Re: Football Italia Draft Final: red1977 vs surfer
December 2, 2024, 09:47:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on December  2, 2024, 09:04:29 pm
Lads, my vote can't be bought...  :D

Of course not, it's all mine. Plz.

Sorry red, it's a final .
Re: Football Italia Draft Final: red1977 vs surfer
December 2, 2024, 09:52:40 pm
This is what we needed in final for years...a bit of begging.  :D
Re: Football Italia Draft Final: red1977 vs surfer
Yesterday at 06:56:04 am
Its slipping away!!. Where's my wife when I need her.
Re: Football Italia Draft Final: red1977 vs surfer
Yesterday at 07:12:12 am
Voted for surfer. I think his front three will make the difference. I like red's team too, but both Perisic and Candreva are defensively suspect and I think Savicevic and Ronaldo, overlapped by Oddo and Favalli, will exploit that. And while Gattuso and Emerson are able to cover for them, this will only open up the midfield for Stankovic to run in behind Il Fenomeno.
Re: Football Italia Draft Final: red1977 vs surfer
Yesterday at 08:53:05 am
So who's picking up Baggio?
Re: Football Italia Draft Final: red1977 vs surfer
Yesterday at 10:32:50 am
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 08:53:05 am
So who's picking up Baggio?

I think surfer's team would be quite compact when defending, his defenders compliment each other well and his wing-backs were a consistent 7 out of 10 each game players. Of course, when caught on the break, it's only natural Baggio and Hamsik would punish them. But in fact I don't see surfer's team being on the front foot often, his team is not built to play like that imo. I favour him to win it because his system and front three are more capable to exploit the weaknesses (mentioned before) of the opposing side.
Re: Football Italia Draft Final: red1977 vs surfer
Yesterday at 11:41:06 am
With Baggio as the 10 / SS either a centre half steps out or a mid drops deep otherwise he gets on the ball in space a lot. I'ts a midfield two so they don't have the personnel for a midfielder to keep tabs on him.

If Baggio pulls a centre half out then it can become a back two if the wingbacks are not tucked in, With Baggio deeper and my midfield 3 he is heavily out numbered in midfield, So with respect, he won't win the midfield battle. He has more width with wing backs and wide forwards, but neither of his wide forwards want to play wide, Savicevic played centre and the preening one in serie A did too. So to my mind your going to get Savicevic going to look for the ball more centrally where Gattusso or Emerson can pick him up. The two Ronaldo's are a big problem because of their quality and to be honest its some strike force and I can't see my team keeping them quiet and thats the big strength for Surfers team imo. but they will both want to play through the middle so the width advantage is up for debate, unless Ronaldo and Savicevic stay disciplined, if they do then it's a problem because the space is there behind Pericic and Candreva although both did play wing back in Serie A, but are more wingers than anything.

Anyway, thats my tuppence. Usually I don't add to much to any debate during voting because everyone knows their stuff here and my opinion will do little to change things, but its good to look at it a bit more tactically rather than just vote for the team with the best players man for man which I find my self doing quite a bit  :)
Re: Football Italia Draft Final: red1977 vs surfer
Yesterday at 02:05:38 pm
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 10:32:50 am


Yep, well observed.

Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 11:41:06 am




It's all good, love hearing the thinking behind the team construction and match-ups.
Re: Football Italia Draft Final: red1977 vs surfer
Today at 01:25:30 am
BUMP!
