With Baggio as the 10 / SS either a centre half steps out or a mid drops deep otherwise he gets on the ball in space a lot. I'ts a midfield two so they don't have the personnel for a midfielder to keep tabs on him.If Baggio pulls a centre half out then it can become a back two if the wingbacks are not tucked in, With Baggio deeper and my midfield 3 he is heavily out numbered in midfield, So with respect, he won't win the midfield battle. He has more width with wing backs and wide forwards, but neither of his wide forwards want to play wide, Savicevic played centre and the preening one in serie A did too. So to my mind your going to get Savicevic going to look for the ball more centrally where Gattusso or Emerson can pick him up. The two Ronaldo's are a big problem because of their quality and to be honest its some strike force and I can't see my team keeping them quiet and thats the big strength for Surfers team imo. but they will both want to play through the middle so the width advantage is up for debate, unless Ronaldo and Savicevic stay disciplined, if they do then it's a problem because the space is there behind Pericic and Candreva although both did play wing back in Serie A, but are more wingers than anything.Anyway, thats my tuppence. Usually I don't add to much to any debate during voting because everyone knows their stuff here and my opinion will do little to change things, but its good to look at it a bit more tactically rather than just vote for the team with the best players man for man which I find my self doing quite a bit