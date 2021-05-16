I hid my phone at the other end of the house so that my mental alarm wouldn't wake me for kick-off at 3am local time.



It worked to an extent - I woke at sunup (5.30am) and went and retrieved my phone and went back to bed to read.



I was unusually calm about the whole thing - nocturnal score checks usually get my heart racing, it's incredibly unhealthy I'm sure - maybe it's because we've got a bit of a buffer I figured no result would be cause for alarm. But deep down I think I knew we would win. We are just an incredibly reliable team these days.



I'm going to remain emotionally uninvested in this season as far as possible - but if we achieve glory you can be sure I'm going to cash in on the last 17 years of sleep derivation since moving back to the worst time zone on Earth.