MoTM : TAA (his passing and defending top class). Honourable Mentions : They all contributed, everyone.First half, first 20 minutes, excellent. Could have/should have been three/four goals up. VVD hitting the post and missing an open goal with another header. Mo, hasn't got a right foot from a sublime TAA lazer pass. TAA hasn't got a left foot. After that, 115 had a lot of possession didn't do much with it. This fucking around with it at the back is not doing my heart any favours either.Second half, sat in. VVD had another brain fart, Kelleher got him and us out of shit street. Bless. What's the deal with the 115 players putting their arms around the referee? Isn't that a bookable offence? Salah, pen slotted. Heaven.I wish we would hit the target more often with our shooting and heading. Poor finishing could have killed us today.I'm too twatted and happy to write more.Three more points and top of the pile.Happy Days.