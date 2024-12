We cruised past the "greatest" team that the league has seen in 30 years as if they were glued to the floor. They are reminding me a little of our best team who were brilliant on their day but suddenly grew old overnight because they were a little old. Anyway we totally dominated the match, tactically were outstanding, delivered whenever asked and should have won by four or five. Winning the battle everywhere on the pitch to the point Pep aged a couple of years this evening. Well done lads keep it going as it's very early days yet and we will have our own hiccups so let's see how we perform when that happens. Just delighted with the team as they are proving to be better than we could ever have hoped