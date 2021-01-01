« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)

Clayton Bigsby

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:19:48 pm
Kelleher, we need to convince him to stay somehow.
Irishred1

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:20:19 pm
Hilarious watching Walker jogging back with his hand up about 5 times for runs that were clearly onside
keyop

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:20:41 pm
City are done, and I can see plenty more teams taking points off them this season.

They look totally lost, and none of them wanted the ball today or were willing to step up for their team. Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, Walker, Foden, and De Bruyne are all shadows of their former selves. Haaland is shite without the ball and offers absolutely nothing to the team. Savinho, Nunes, Lewis and Doku are bang average. Grealish offers them nothing, and without Rodri they crumble under the slightest pressure. Glorious stuff.

As for Guardiola - sarcastically applauding our fans, whilst holding up 6 fingers for the titles they've cheated away from the rest of the league. What a horrible fraud of a man he is, and the sooner him and that plastic club come crashing down, the better it will be for football.
Red_Mist

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:20:43 pm
Loved the way the subs came on with 20 mins still to go and there was no drop off in performance. In fact the opposite, Quansah and Nuñez were on it from the moment they came on. City had had a little spell just before, and it was snuffed out with the fresh legs.
jacobs chains

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:21:03 pm
Best all round performance this season. City weren't a threat at all. We were just better all over the pitch.
Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:21:40 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:01:46 pm

Oh, let him have some fun. We all know he hates Anfield. We have laughed at him plenty over the years. He looked very resigned to being out of the title.

That being said, he wouldn't be smiling if we had put those chances away. It should have been 4, at least.
hes a manager - really shouldnt be rising to the crowd.


Anyhoo, maybe I was a bit harsh
Clayton Bigsby

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:21:42 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:18:01 pm
Mo was asked about Anfield and was it more special because it's possibly his last game against City there. He said that it was something that had been on his mind and mumbled something that sounded like "yeah probably" (in relation to it being his last game). Then when the interviewever said that Mo was MOTM, Virg asked who voted for him. Interviewer said it was Neville. Virg asked "not Carra?" and Mo says, "no, that guy wouldn't have voted for me" with a contemptuous tone. Seems there's some ill-feeling there.

These players read and watch everything about them. I'm not surprised if there is I'll feeling. It's not affecting their performances though
19th Nervous Title

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:21:44 pm
Thought Szoboszlai was MOM, but when you see the replays of Mo's pass to Gakpo.
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:22:03 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 06:21:40 pm
hes a manager - really shouldnt be rising to the crowd.


Anyhoo, maybe I was a bit harsh

I like it when they react, it means we've won  ;D
WestieRed

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:23:27 pm
Arne loving it! I love him too!

Hes falling for Anfield big time! What a man! Win us the League mate
Hazell

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:24:10 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:18:38 pm
I think it's because everyone has been focused on Man City as the barometer for 2nd and they've been so bad in recent weeks, Chelsea and Arsenal have easily passed them

Yeah maybe. And still a long way to go but at least it's in out hands.
Samie

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:24:14 pm
https://xcancel.com/xGPhilosophy/status/1863280366351446073

Quote
Liverpool (3.53) 2-0 (0.80) Man City
Hymer Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:24:16 pm
Lovely. I really really enjoyed that, best all over the park. Well done Redmen. That performance will have some some bottoms twitching now  :) :)
Robinred

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:24:28 pm
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on Today at 06:21:44 pm
Thought Szoboszlai was MOM, but when you see the replays of Mo's pass to Gakpo.

Hes got some engine for sure. My MoM was Lucho, but to be honest, there were so many who were excellent.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:25:01 pm
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 06:18:37 pm
I know. Won 11 out of 13 and we're only 9 ahead. Annoying

Second are on 25 points from 13, just under 2 points per game. We cant really expect anyone in second to have fewer than that at this stage.
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:25:09 pm
Pep showing 6 fingers up to the Kop... looked like 115 to me. ;D
(or 6 games since he won?)
WorldChampions

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:25:11 pm
Studge knows. "Show him the money!"
killer-heels

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:25:57 pm
He is nuts, is Sturridge ;D
Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:26:11 pm
Arsenal dont play into Sunday either so we could ramp up the pressure on them
SantaAtHeart

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:26:27 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 06:21:40 pm
hes a manager - really shouldnt be rising to the crowd.


Anyhoo, maybe I was a bit harsh

The one that springs to mind is Shearer in 2009 (I think). We were comprehensively beating Newcastle, the crowd started singing "You should've stayed on the telly" and he laughs and waves to the crowd

That's how you handle it. What the fraud did today was very Mourinho

Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:26:48 pm
Arne is just so incredibly calm.

Consummate professional
stockdam

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:26:53 pm
A big shoutout to our midfield who worked very hard. Mac Allister and Gravenberch were very effective without being flashy.

Szoboszlai was brilliant and was so cool on the ball. When City tried to crowd him he stayed calm and played the right pass.

Jones coming on kept the intensity up and it was nice to see Harvey back.

Its time to evaluate Gravenberchs season so far. We were told to wait until he plays against good players. Well he had a very solid game today and is yet to have a poor (or average) game in his new position. Hes been brilliant.

Mo Salah.what a player.
Knight

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:27:31 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 06:25:01 pm
Second are on 25 points from 13, just under 2 points per game. We cant really expect anyone in second to have fewer than that at this stage.

Yeah I dont know in what world we expect to be more than 9 ahead after 13 games. If youd told me wed have won 11 from 13 before the season started Id have expected to be 3-5 ahead.
masher

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:27:34 pm
It was a complete performance, yes City are in a very poor moment but even then they are City with quality players and they did not have a sniff. We on the other hand could have scored another 2/3 goals easily.

What a team, what a manger.
Hymer Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:28:14 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:20:41 pm
City are done, and I can see plenty more teams taking points off them this season.

They look totally lost, and none of them wanted the ball today or were willing to step up for their team. Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, Walker, Foden, and De Bruyne are all shadows of their former selves. Haaland is shite without the ball and offers absolutely nothing to the team. Savinho, Nunes, Lewis and Doku are bang average. Grealish offers them nothing, and without Rodri they crumble under the slightest pressure. Glorious stuff.

As for Guardiola - sarcastically applauding our fans, whilst holding up 6 fingers for the titles they've cheated away from the rest of the league. What a horrible fraud of a man he is, and the sooner him and that plastic club come crashing down, the better it will be for football.

I thought the six fingers was a nod to our Champions league haul or more likely the number of fingers on the Mancs hands
Waka

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:28:41 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:25:57 pm
He is nuts, is Sturridge ;D

Clearly trying to seperate himself from normal pundits. He is standing out
The holly and the jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:29:05 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 06:25:11 pm
Studge knows. "Show him the money!"

He and the club should just compromise, he is worth the risk the way he looks after himself.
TomDcs

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:29:27 pm
We are winning this league, not that City were the barometer this season, but we just ooze calmness and quality all over the place.

And Mikel, you can shove your warning up your arse, we know what we are doing thanks :lmao
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:29:53 pm
Some of you really need to stop crapping your pants. Settle for a draw? Fuck that!

Up the Reds!
Darren G

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:30:03 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 06:21:42 pm
These players read and watch everything about them. I'm not surprised if there is I'll feeling. It's not affecting their performances though

Obviously. I know Mo won't give a damn about what Carra or any other pundit's opinion is. I was a bit surprised by the level of disdain if anything (not that I disagree with it when it comes to Carragher).
rscanderlech

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:30:19 pm
Lads, its Man City.
Caligula?

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12" Salah 78" (p)
Today at 06:30:37 pm
Pep being sort of gratious in defeat in his post-match interview, saying we deserved to win and the 6 finger thing was just some banter. Seems unusually relaxed.
markedasred

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:30:49 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 06:28:14 pm
I thought the six fingers was a nod to our Champions league haul or more likely the number of fingers on the Mancs hands
No pep, it's not six now, that's your seventh game in a row lost.
Cruiser

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:31:07 pm
Brilliant performance, totally overpowered them. Good time to play them too ;)

Delighted where we are, but not euphoric. Just keeping my feet on the ground. It's just seems all too good  8)
Red_Mist

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:31:13 pm
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 06:18:37 pm
I know. Won 11 out of 13 and we're only 9 ahead. Annoying
Dont worry, 9s loads at the start of December. City are lucky they havent got 2 fewer with that 90+ minute winner they got, against Wolves was it? otherwise I think it is what it isand its pretty good!
RyanBabel19

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:31:55 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:18:01 pm
Mo was asked about Anfield and was it more special because it's possibly his last game against City there. He said that it was something that had been on his mind and mumbled something that sounded like "yeah probably" (in relation to it being his last game). Then when the interviewever said that Mo was MOTM, Virg asked who voted for him. Interviewer said it was Neville. Virg asked "not Carra?" and Mo says, "no, that guy wouldn't have voted for me" with a contemptuous tone. Seems there's some ill-feeling there. 

Seems?

Carra decided to have a pop after Mos last interview, of course Salah has ill feeling, who can blame him

Carragher sold his soul to skysports long ago
DelTrotter

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:32:10 pm
Carragher is such a prick.

Keane put him in his place, good to see
keyop

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:32:16 pm
Magix

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:33:21 pm
Nice that we conserved some energy in the second half sitting back and absorbing pressure, resting on our solid defensive shape.
Red_Mist

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
Today at 06:33:36 pm
