Author Topic: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024  (Read 1189 times)

Offline literally anything else please?

RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« on: November 30, 2024, 12:04:48 am »
Voting will remain open until 23:59:59 GMT on Saturday 11th January.

The Rules

Games must have a 2024 UK release date.  Please check your release dates if you are unsure.
Please post both the game AND the console (PS4/PS5/Switch/PC/XBONE.)
You can list as many games as you like but only the top 5 will score points and they must be in order.
Collections/re-issues are frowned upon without sufficient justification. Re-issuing a game on a new console (eg a Wii U game re-issued on the Switch) is fine unless it's basically a port that hasn't been updated. I leave it up to your discretion.
Lists can be amended/changed right up to the closing date.

Scoring

People's top 5 games will score as inversely, ie 5-4-3-2-1

Discussion

Discussion is encouraged. Feel free to post any magazine, newspaper, record store, or website Top 10's, Top 50's, etc, on here as they may help jog our memories, feel free to discuss any games you are disappointed in this year.

P.S Noita doesn't count Andy!
Offline Riquende

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #1 on: November 30, 2024, 02:22:02 am »
For once I have actually played a game released in the latest calendar year so my free PC copy of Star Wars: Outlaws is my #1 and nets a whopping 5 points.

Who doesn't love going for street food with Nix (turn off the minigame first)?



Online stoa

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #2 on: November 30, 2024, 10:27:23 pm »
Not sure how people see the 1.0-release of an Early Access game, but I'll include those in my list due to having no other choices.

Top-placed for me is Satisfactory. I bought it during Early Access, but didn't play it a lot. With slightly over 200 hours it's now one of my top games on Steam in terms of playing hours. And those are actual playing hours, because I don't just leave my games open when I'm doing something else or overnight like others seem to do who then have thousands of hours. It's just a fascinating little game, that runs well for me and has an active community.

In second place I would put Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut. The original was only on Playstation, but the Director's Cut was released on Steam this year and on PS. I really liked the fighting mechanics and it's a good little game.

Third is Dragon's Dogma 2. I played the first one, but never really got into it. The second one did a much better job even though I didn't finish it.

Fourth is Rail Route. Another Early Access game that went 1.0 this year. Addictive little nerdy game, if you like railroad planning.


Honourable mentions go to Farming Simulator 25 and Stalker 2. Haven't played the first one a lot since it was released, but I'll definitely play it more in the future once more mods are coming and I'm back in the mood for farming. Stalker 2 might still make my list, if they keep up fixing the bugs and AI. I have played it a bit and I could see it becoming one of my top games in 2024, but not there to make that call yet. It might change until the January deadline...
Offline Jólaköttur

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #3 on: December 1, 2024, 09:25:31 pm »
Farming Sim 25
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #4 on: December 2, 2024, 12:06:24 pm »
Astro Bot, PS5.




It's not even close.
Offline Zlen

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #5 on: December 2, 2024, 01:14:16 pm »
Haven't played a single new game this year.
Spent my entire year switching between PES 2021 and Diablo 4.
Embarassing really.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #6 on: December 3, 2024, 06:23:48 am »
Prince of Persia the Lost Crown is one of only two 2024 games Ive actually played yet, but was excellent.
Thank Goodness Youre Here is my runner up. Really funny little game on the Switch, very surreal British humour.

Ive got Astrobot and the newest Zelda to play but havent got round to either yet!

Offline has gone odd

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #7 on: December 3, 2024, 04:46:46 pm »
Backlog as far as the eye can see for games, rinsed FFXIV a lot and Mr Driller's Drill land on Switch haha.

2025, hmm well nothing grabbed me too much, no PS5 so might have to be Star Wars Outlaws for me. Very nice, if not massively buggy game. Crashed multiple times to the point the PC wouldn't boot until I unplugged the SSD it was installed to!

Have not done anything on MSFS 2024 bar fly a copter around my hometown, but there is more game in there, from what I can tell.
Offline macca007

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #8 on: December 4, 2024, 11:31:28 am »
Only had limited gaming time this year and I've gone back to replay games from previous years (currently back on the witcher after a glitch stopped me doing a quest in a dlc and got too pissed off with it. Especially after sailing round fucking skellige doing all the question marks on the map).

Only game that I've wanted has been black myth wukong but can't justify 70 notes at release. Waiting for it to be half price till I buy.

Edit :In fact I've lied. Just looked and Helldivers 2 was released this year. Although that had some messing about by the devs at times. Could go from spectacular to outright unplayable
Offline AndyMuller

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #9 on: December 4, 2024, 11:34:29 am »
Yeah I haven't touched a 2024 game unfortunately.

Been plugging away at the backlog.
Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #10 on: December 4, 2024, 11:41:26 am »
Quote from: Zlen on December  2, 2024, 01:14:16 pm
Haven't played a single new game this year.
Spent my entire year switching between PES 2021 and Diablo 4.
Embarassing really.

Same, I did post about Baulders Gate 3 but realised that was 2023.

I've played Helldivers (not a lot), Borderlands three, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Day of Defeat Source and Total War Warhammer three.
Offline classycarra

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #11 on: December 4, 2024, 12:11:38 pm »
i use backloggd.com to keep track of the games I've played (and what I have to play in the backlog) - bit like letterboxd for games.

apparently the only games I've played that qualify are God of War Valhalla (the expansion to Ragnarok) and MLB The Show 24 - both were good to be fair, but sunk a lot of hours into MLB but stopped Valhalla immediately after completing it

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #12 on: December 4, 2024, 06:38:20 pm »
Feel like I've only played a few. Thank Goodness You're Here a highlight. Still time yet though.
Offline SP

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #13 on: December 4, 2024, 07:03:33 pm »
Balatro.
Offline LiverLuke

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #14 on: December 5, 2024, 01:07:24 pm »
Astrobot by a good distance.
Offline BER

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #15 on: December 5, 2024, 07:48:06 pm »
1 - FFVII Rebirth
2 - Shadow of the Erdtree
3 - Astro Bot

I'm usually a at least a year behind besides a few exceptions. My favourite top three for a few years I'd reckon.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #16 on: December 6, 2024, 07:21:58 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on December  4, 2024, 06:38:20 pm
Feel like I've only played a few. Thank Goodness You're Here a highlight. Still time yet though.

Id love it if this won game of the year ;D
Offline Craig Mac

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #17 on: December 6, 2024, 09:58:39 pm »
1. Balatro
2. Balatro
3. Balatro
4. Balatro
5. Balatro

Honourable mention- Balatro
Offline gazzalfc

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #18 on: December 7, 2024, 04:37:02 pm »
Astrobot and FF7 Rebirth.

The new Indiana Jones may be up there
Offline ScottScott

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #19 on: December 12, 2024, 11:16:40 am »
Haven't played much from 2024 but from what I have played I have:

1. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Xbox Series X)
2. Balatro (Mobile)
3. Call of Duty - Black Ops 6 (Xbox Series X)
4. STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X)
5. Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Xbox Series X)


Indiana Jones is the best game I've played in years, it is fantastic. I'm delighted everyone will be able to play it as well because it is that good. Edited to add the console and to add Balatro into the mix. What a game that is, it has become an addiction
Online SantaAtHeart

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #20 on: December 12, 2024, 04:39:06 pm »
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Offline ToneLa

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #21 on: December 14, 2024, 08:44:05 pm »
Online stoa

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #22 on: December 14, 2024, 09:38:27 pm »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on December 12, 2024, 04:39:06 pm
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Has no option to change the language in-game so should be immediately disqualified. Utter disgrace in the year 2024...;)
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #23 on: December 16, 2024, 02:22:11 pm »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on December 12, 2024, 04:39:06 pm
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle


Keep seeing all the chat about this game then anxiously checking for PS5 release dates :lmao
Offline Bread

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #24 on: December 16, 2024, 11:02:50 pm »
1. Metaphor: ReFantazio (5 points)
2. Astro Bot (4 points)
3. Persona 3 Reload (3 points)
4. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (2 points)
5. Silent Hill 2 (1 point)

Year of the JRPG babyyyy. Didn't even get to mention FF7 Rebirth.

Disappointment of the year: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. What a colossal pile of shite.
Offline emergency exit

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #25 on: December 17, 2024, 02:07:20 pm »
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Hades II (Early Access) were the only two new games that I played this year, but both were excellent.

Definitely want to give Indiana Jones a go over the holidays with everyone raving about it. I wonder how well it holds up on the Steamdeck.
Offline has gone odd

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #26 on: December 19, 2024, 09:29:58 am »
Well I got on board with Indy Jones and the Great Circle, it is amazing, easily the best game from the past several years. Next is Star Wars Outlaws, then MSFS 2024.
Offline literally anything else please?

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:25:39 am »
I've only played a few games myself this year so only have a short list;
1) Black Myth: Wukong
2) Metaphor: ReFantazio
