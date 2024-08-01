« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024  (Read 27 times)

Offline leinad

RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« on: Today at 12:04:48 am »
Voting will remain open until 23:59:59 GMT on Saturday 11th January.

The Rules

Games must have a 2024 UK release date.  Please check your release dates if you are unsure.
Please post both the game AND the console (PS4/PS5/Switch/PC/XBONE.)
You can list as many games as you like but only the top 5 will score points and they must be in order.
Collections/re-issues are frowned upon without sufficient justification. Re-issuing a game on a new console (eg a Wii U game re-issued on the Switch) is fine unless it's basically a port that hasn't been updated. I leave it up to your discretion.
Lists can be amended/changed right up to the closing date.

Scoring

People's top 5 games will score as inversely, ie 5-4-3-2-1

Discussion

Discussion is encouraged. Feel free to post any magazine, newspaper, record store, or website Top 10's, Top 50's, etc, on here as they may help jog our memories, feel free to discuss any games you are disappointed in this year.

P.S Noita doesn't count Andy!
Online Riquende

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:22:02 am »
For once I have actually played a game released in the latest calendar year so my free copy of Star Wars: Outlaws is my #1 and nets a whopping 5 points.

Who doesn't love going for street food with Nix (turn off the minigame first)?



