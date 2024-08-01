Voting will remain open until 23:59:59 GMT on Saturday 11th January.



The Rules



Games must have a 2024 UK release date. Please check your release dates if you are unsure.

Please post both the game AND the console (PS4/PS5/Switch/PC/XBONE.)

You can list as many games as you like but only the top 5 will score points and they must be in order.

Collections/re-issues are frowned upon without sufficient justification. Re-issuing a game on a new console (eg a Wii U game re-issued on the Switch) is fine unless it's basically a port that hasn't been updated. I leave it up to your discretion.

Lists can be amended/changed right up to the closing date.



Scoring



People's top 5 games will score as inversely, ie 5-4-3-2-1



Discussion



Discussion is encouraged. Feel free to post any magazine, newspaper, record store, or website Top 10's, Top 50's, etc, on here as they may help jog our memories, feel free to discuss any games you are disappointed in this year.



P.S Noita doesn't count Andy!