FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man

Fitzy.

  Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk.
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #280 on: Today at 06:06:49 pm
Youll take it
Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up.
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #281 on: Today at 06:07:07 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:05:12 pm
Plymouth away. Not too bad, wank journey though and shit allocation

Wanted a home tie and travelling wise it's the longest trip. We should get through though.

Keep the likes of Virg, Mo and Grav at home.
Le Westalero

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #282 on: Today at 06:08:03 pm
Pretty glad.

The last team of the championship should allow us to rotate quite enough.  :wave
classycarra

  Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #283 on: Today at 06:08:50 pm
slight shame. plymouth at home would be perfect draw.

almost all the lower league sides drawn against PL sides so 5th round will probably be no good draws available. one of brighton/chelsea going out is only positive i can remember
JRed

  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #284 on: Today at 06:09:21 pm
Not a single big game in the draw really.
smicer07

  Negative, miserable sod!
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #285 on: Today at 06:09:49 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:09:21 pm
Not a single big game in the draw really.

Villa-Spurs is quite big.
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #286 on: Today at 06:11:26 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:09:21 pm
Not a single big game in the draw really.
Brighton-Chelsea.
spider-neil

  Can watch 30 games in a day.
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #287 on: Today at 06:12:33 pm
Would prefer a home tie but youll take that.
kop306

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #288 on: Today at 06:13:06 pm
i would play danns and rio againt plymouth
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters.
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #289 on: Today at 06:13:52 pm
Great draw that, lady lucky favouring us this season.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #290 on: Today at 06:14:57 pm
Can you give them the option of playing at Anfield so they get more money?
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #291 on: Today at 06:14:57 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:11:26 pm
Brighton-Chelsea.
Exactly . Not a single big game
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #292 on: Today at 06:17:47 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:14:57 pm
Exactly . Not a single big game

Theyre big enough that youd rather avoid them until later in the competition.
Cafe De Paris

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #293 on: Today at 06:21:04 pm
Plymouth Argyle are currently bottom of the championship with a -29 gd.
keyop

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #294 on: Today at 06:21:38 pm
The quadruple gods are looking down on us this season.

Not the best location for travelling reds, but Plymouth are having a shit season and we should be fine. Only problem is they've just sacked Rooney, so they'll be stronger now.

Another game where we can rest key plyers - that's Accrington, Lille, PSV and Plymouth so far this season where Arne has the opportunity to rotate. It's also another game you'd expect Endo and Chiesa to get minutes, so great overall for our squad. If we also get a favourable draw in the CL then things are going to get very exciting.

Red Beret

  Yellow Beret.
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #295 on: Today at 06:22:34 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:17:47 pm
Theyre big enough that youd rather avoid them until later in the competition.

Yeah. Brighton are a pain.
RedG13

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #296 on: Today at 06:22:56 pm
Long trip but should be able to rotate for the 4th round
Vote For Pedro

  "Kay-bye!"
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #297 on: Today at 06:25:06 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 06:21:04 pm
Plymouth Argyle are currently bottom of the championship with a -29 gd.
Although now Rooney's left, they'l get a pep up
cipher

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #298 on: Today at 06:27:23 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:13:06 pm
i would play danns and rio againt plymouth

Too risky, maybe starting one is ok, but two away from home I can't see Slot doing that.  We've recently got back our last injured forwards which means we have 6 attackers looking for game time (Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa).  These type of games are ideal in keeping the "extra" forwards sharp and fit.  Add Danns and Rio to 3 of these players and we're good.

Ghost Town

  RAWK snitch.
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #299 on: Today at 06:52:52 pm
Argyle should be no match for our guile
liversaint

  Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #300 on: Today at 06:54:17 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:07:07 pm
Wanted a home tie and travelling wise it's the longest trip. We should get through though.

Keep the likes of Virg, Mo and Grav at home.

And so it begins
Corbykop

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #301 on: Today at 07:08:08 pm
Looks like Sunday Feb 9th v Plymouth as the Spurs 2nd leg is on the 6th and the possible re arranged derby on the 12th
Barneylfc

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer.
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #302 on: Today at 07:08:40 pm
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 06:54:17 pm
And so it begins

It had never fucking stopped  ;D

Would genuinely be shocked if Fromola celebrated any trophy we've won since he started supporting us. He'll be sitting after every trophy lift crying about how heavy it is and how much it's taking out of the players lifting them.
smutchin

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #303 on: Today at 07:08:49 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 06:21:04 pm
Plymouth Argyle are currently bottom of the championship with a -29 gd.

Will their change of manager make enough of a difference for them to give us problems? Who knows! Cant take these things for granted - Shrewsbury showed us that - but we really ought to be too good for them.

My abiding memory of being an away fan at Plymouth is going there as a kid with Maidstone United* in the early 80s - second or third round, cant remember. They were comfortably the better team and won, as expected. Think it was 3-1. We needed a police corridor on the way out of the ground and our coach got pelted with stones. Nice bunch. But those were dark times in football. Theyve probably changed a bit since then.

*lived in Maidstone until I was 13

ETA: the internet tells me it was 7 December 1985, so 2nd round and I would have been 12. Maidstone lost 3-0
classycarra

  Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #304 on: Today at 07:10:10 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:21:38 pm
The quadruple gods are looking down on us this season.
please stop! you already jinxed us against united!
oldman

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #305 on: Today at 07:16:14 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 06:21:04 pm
Plymouth Argyle are currently bottom of the championship with a -29 gd.


Mostly down to Rooney being manager

They are not  as bad as people think but it will be a comfortable win for us
afc tukrish

  How long for them sausages?
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #306 on: Today at 07:48:12 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 07:08:40 pm
It had never fucking stopped  ;D

Would genuinely be shocked if Fromola celebrated any trophy we've won since he started supporting us. He'll be sitting after every trophy lift crying about how heavy it is and how much it's taking out of the players lifting them.

"This will inspire everyone to play harder against us next year, would really rather we lost..."
damomad

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #307 on: Today at 08:13:19 pm
Brilliant draw for us. Rest a few big names and we should still have a enough to get into the 5th round.

I would love to win the FA Cup but at this stage it's probably the 4th priority given where we are in the rest of the competitions. 8 games in the space of 25 days.

Fordy

  Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #308 on: Today at 08:20:01 pm
Would always want a home draw but this draw even though a long trip for fans gives us the chance ti rest players, rotate the team and play any players coming back from injury.
Swetty79

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #309 on: Today at 09:01:57 pm
do you think it'll be 3000 /3500 the ticket allocation for away supporters?
Kennys from heaven

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
Reply #310 on: Today at 09:23:18 pm
Shame Granny fucker's not there anymore is the only downside to that draw, as it would be highly entertaining to serenade him with gentle banter throughout the game...
