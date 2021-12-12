Plymouth Argyle are currently bottom of the championship with a -29 gd.



Will their change of manager make enough of a difference for them to give us problems? Who knows! Cant take these things for granted - Shrewsbury showed us that - but we really ought to be too good for them.My abiding memory of being an away fan at Plymouth is going there as a kid with Maidstone United* in the early 80s - second or third round, cant remember. They were comfortably the better team and won, as expected. Think it was 3-1. We needed a police corridor on the way out of the ground and our coach got pelted with stones. Nice bunch. But those were dark times in football. Theyve probably changed a bit since then.*lived in Maidstone until I was 13ETA: the internet tells me it was 7 December 1985, so 2nd round and I would have been 12. Maidstone lost 3-0