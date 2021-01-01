The quadruple gods are looking down on us this season.



Not the best location for travelling reds, but Plymouth are having a shit season and we should be fine. Only problem is they've just sacked Rooney, so they'll be stronger now.



Another game where we can rest key plyers - that's Accrington, Lille, PSV and Plymouth so far this season where Arne has the opportunity to rotate. It's also another game you'd expect Endo and Chiesa to get minutes, so great overall for our squad. If we also get a favourable draw in the CL then things are going to get very exciting.



