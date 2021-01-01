« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man  (Read 15541 times)

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #280 on: Today at 06:06:49 pm »
Youll take it
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #281 on: Today at 06:07:07 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:05:12 pm
Plymouth away. Not too bad, wank journey though and shit allocation

Wanted a home tie and travelling wise it's the longest trip. We should get through though.

Keep the likes of Virg, Mo and Grav at home.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #282 on: Today at 06:08:03 pm »
Pretty glad.

The last team of the championship should allow us to rotate quite enough.  :wave
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #283 on: Today at 06:08:50 pm »
slight shame. plymouth at home would be perfect draw.

almost all the lower league sides drawn against PL sides so 5th round will probably be no good draws available. one of brighton/chelsea going out is only positive i can remember
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #284 on: Today at 06:09:21 pm »
Not a single big game in the draw really.
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #285 on: Today at 06:09:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:09:21 pm
Not a single big game in the draw really.

Villa-Spurs is quite big.
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #286 on: Today at 06:11:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:09:21 pm
Not a single big game in the draw really.
Brighton-Chelsea.
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #287 on: Today at 06:12:33 pm »
Would prefer a home tie but youll take that.
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #288 on: Today at 06:13:06 pm »
i would play danns and rio againt plymouth
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #289 on: Today at 06:13:52 pm »
Great draw that, lady lucky favouring us this season.
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #290 on: Today at 06:14:57 pm »
Can you give them the option of playing at Anfield so they get more money?
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #291 on: Today at 06:14:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:11:26 pm
Brighton-Chelsea.
Exactly . Not a single big game
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #292 on: Today at 06:17:47 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:14:57 pm
Exactly . Not a single big game

Theyre big enough that youd rather avoid them until later in the competition.
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #293 on: Today at 06:21:04 pm »
Plymouth Argyle are currently bottom of the championship with a -29 gd.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #294 on: Today at 06:21:38 pm »
The quadruple gods are looking down on us this season.

Not the best location for travelling reds, but Plymouth are having a shit season and we should be fine. Only problem is they've just sacked Rooney, so they'll be stronger now.

Another game where we can rest key plyers - that's Accrington, Lille, PSV and Plymouth so far this season where Arne has the opportunity to rotate. It's also another game you'd expect Endo and Chiesa to get minutes, so great overall for our squad. If we also get a favourable draw in the CL then things are going to get very exciting.

I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #295 on: Today at 06:22:34 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:17:47 pm
Theyre big enough that youd rather avoid them until later in the competition.

Yeah. Brighton are a pain.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #296 on: Today at 06:22:56 pm »
Long trip but should be able to rotate for the 4th round
Re: FA Cup 4th round draw - Sunday 12th January after Arse v Man
« Reply #297 on: Today at 06:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 06:21:04 pm
Plymouth Argyle are currently bottom of the championship with a -29 gd.
Although now Rooney's left, they'l get a pep up
