« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2  (Read 9870 times)

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
  • Up the Red Men
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 12:44:11 pm »
I knew they would pick us for a live game. They cant get enough of the wonder that is Lfc 🤤.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,425
  • Seis Veces
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 12:48:09 pm »
Can't believe a TV advert from 40 years ago means I have to get up that early for a game against fourth tier opposition. The butterfly effect in all its glory.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 01:14:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:29:37 pm
Acc Stan would disagree I think.
Eggsacklee
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,424
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 05:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 12:18:23 pm
that'll be a 5:30am start to come up for me then!!

Kickoff is at 4:15 Am my time.. :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 06:37:18 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 12:25:40 pm
There's just no need for it to be on TV.

It was always going to be picked for tv. Accringtons fairytale
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,769
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 06:38:04 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Yesterday at 06:37:18 pm
It was always going to be picked for tv. Accringtons fairytale
Yeah they'll really milk it...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 06:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Yesterday at 11:18:57 am
Yep, atmosphere will be dire.

It would have been regardless if time i think, i think the amount of  spares for this will be ridiculous
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,767
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm »
Play the kids as long as this doesn't turn out like Northampton Town under the Owl in 2010... I recall that Benitez also had a scare at home with a "pub team" (was it 4-3 to us in the end?).
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,208
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 08:01:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm
Play the kids as long as this doesn't turn out like Northampton Town under the Owl in 2010... I recall that Benitez also had a scare at home with a "pub team" (was it 4-3 to us in the end?).

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/fa_cup/7197712.stm

5-2 against Havant and Waterlooville?

We didnt put out a bad team either except Itandje.

Liverpool: Itandje, Finnan, Skrtel, Hyypia (Carragher 84), Riise, Pennant, Mascherano (Gerrard 87), Lucas, Benayoun (Kuyt 72), Crouch, Babel.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:03:06 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,863
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 08:13:24 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 08:01:12 pm
http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/fa_cup/7197712.stm

5-2 against Havant and Waterlooville?

We didnt put out a bad team either except Itandje.

Liverpool: Itandje, Finnan, Skrtel, Hyypia (Carragher 84), Riise, Pennant, Mascherano (Gerrard 87), Lucas, Benayoun (Kuyt 72), Crouch, Babel.

If you go back over about 30 years we rarely have an easy win in the Fa Cup. Either we've gone behind, it's level at half time, close till late on, or we've needed a replay. Can't think of a time we've just had a big, comfortable win without that.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,593
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 08:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:13:24 pm
If you go back over about 30 years we rarely have an easy win in the Fa Cup. Either we've gone behind, it's level at half time, close till late on, or we've needed a replay. Can't think of a time we've just had a big, comfortable win without that.

Going back 30 years, I can think of 7-0 v Rochdale, 4-0 v Shrewsbury, 7-0 v Birmingham, 6-0 or 6-1 v Brighton. Pretty sure we've had numerous other games we've scored 5 and 6 in addition to those and numerous other comfortable 3 or 4 goal wins.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,863
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 08:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 08:23:45 pm
Going back 30 years, I can think of 7-0 v Rochdale, 4-0 v Shrewsbury, 7-0 v Birmingham, 6-0 or 6-1 v Brighton. Pretty sure we've had numerous other games we've scored 5 and 6 in addition to those and numerous other comfortable 3 or 4 goal wins.

Shrewsbury and Rochdale mid 90s so just under 30 years ago.

Birmingham about 20 years ago under Rafa.

Brighton yeah.  But was 1-1 just before half time. A few late goals put a gloss on. Even that was 2012.

Had a few where we've won comfortably after a replay or a few late goals.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:51:04 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,593
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 08:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:13:24 pm
If you go back over about 30 years we rarely have an easy win in the Fa Cup.

I mean, you literally set the time frame at 30 years.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,173
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 09:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 06:38:04 pm
Yeah they'll really milk it...
These puns are getting udderly boring.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,808
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 09:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 06:38:04 pm
Yeah they'll really milk it...
But will they bottle the big occasion?
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,863
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 09:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 08:58:50 pm
I mean, you literally set the time frame at 30 years.

I said 'about 30 years' to round it up. But yeah Rochdale and Shrewsbury were in the 95/96 cup run (just under 29 years ago).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,352
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 10:16:56 pm »
Put 5 past Norwich last season after Klopp announced he was leaving if thats recent enough! 5-2 was it?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,863
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 10:23:46 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 10:16:56 pm
Put 5 past Norwich last season after Klopp announced he was leaving if thats recent enough! 5-2 was it?

Yeah, although 2-1 at half time and 4-2 untll Grav scored with the last kick, so it was a bit tighter than the final score. Norwich in the game for most of it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,593
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 10:16:56 pm
Put 5 past Norwich last season after Klopp announced he was leaving if thats recent enough! 5-2 was it?

Doesn't count unless it was yesterday and we were 8-0 up after 10 minutes apparently
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,593
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:23:46 pm
Yeah, although 2-1 at half time and 4-2 untll Grav scored with the last kick, so it was a bit tighter than the final score. Norwich in the game for most of it.

73% possession to 27%
755 passes to 277
29 shots to 6
13 corners to 2
Losing from the 28th minute, and by at least 2 goals from 8 minutes into the second half.

Genuinely baffled how it can be deemed that Norwich were in it for most of the game.

You also appear to have changed your opinion of the game since straight after the final whistle when you said...

Quote from: Fromola on January 28, 2024, 04:27:41 pm
Good game that. Really wanted that 5th goal, 4-2 wasn't a fair reflection.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:10:43 pm by Always in a pub barney on christmas eve »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,767
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #260 on: Today at 04:24:23 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 08:01:12 pm
http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/fa_cup/7197712.stm

5-2 against Havant and Waterlooville?

We didnt put out a bad team either except Itandje.

Liverpool: Itandje, Finnan, Skrtel, Hyypia (Carragher 84), Riise, Pennant, Mascherano (Gerrard 87), Lucas, Benayoun (Kuyt 72), Crouch, Babel.

Yeah, that was it...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,863
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #261 on: Today at 11:58:38 am »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm
73% possession to 27%
755 passes to 277
29 shots to 6
13 corners to 2
Losing from the 28th minute, and by at least 2 goals from 8 minutes into the second half.

Genuinely baffled how it can be deemed that Norwich were in it for most of the game.

You also appear to have changed your opinion of the game since straight after the final whistle when you said...

I just mean from the point that there was only a couple of goals in it until right on the final whistle, ultimately, so Norwich stayed in the tie until near enough the end of the game.

It's been a while for example since we were a few goals up by half time in a tie and it was put to bed early. Just something of an unusual quirk given we play teams leagues below us in this. Rochdale and Shrewsbury were more the traditional wins you'd get but they were in 1996.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:02 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 