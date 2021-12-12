73% possession to 27%

755 passes to 277

29 shots to 6

13 corners to 2

Losing from the 28th minute, and by at least 2 goals from 8 minutes into the second half.



Genuinely baffled how it can be deemed that Norwich were in it for most of the game.



You also appear to have changed your opinion of the game since straight after the final whistle when you said...



I just mean from the point that there was only a couple of goals in it until right on the final whistle, ultimately, so Norwich stayed in the tie until near enough the end of the game.It's been a while for example since we were a few goals up by half time in a tie and it was put to bed early. Just something of an unusual quirk given we play teams leagues below us in this. Rochdale and Shrewsbury were more the traditional wins you'd get but they were in 1996.