« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2  (Read 7584 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,355
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 09:36:58 pm »
The minute Klopp leaves, we start getting easy cup draws.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,304
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 09:38:54 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 09:19:56 pm
Ah yes of course.

Play up Posh, Posh play up.

The famous Posh Chimes and all that.
:wellin :wellin
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,335
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 09:40:16 pm »
Who are they?
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,362
  • ....mmm
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 09:40:58 pm »
Accrington Stanley striker Josh Woods reacts to drawing us in the FA cup
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1h550qb/accrington_stanley_striker_josh_woods_reacts_to/
Logged
:D

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,239
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 09:44:11 pm »
Brilliant draw. Firstly for us of course, we should be able to play a team akin to the one that put Chelsea away at Wembley during extra time. But secondly for Accrington Stanley too - this tie is a gamechanger for them financially. Anfield will sell out regardless and it should be a TV tie.
Logged

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,304
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 09:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:40:58 pm
Accrington Stanley striker Josh Woods reacts to drawing us in the FA cup
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1h550qb/accrington_stanley_striker_josh_woods_reacts_to/
fantastic stories like this is what makes the FA Cup what it is
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,304
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 09:46:14 pm »
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Accrington_Stanley,_who_are_they%3F

It was supposed to be Spurs but they refused to let their club be used! Ha ha even better!!



"The advert features two young Liverpool fans. One tells the other that Liverpool's then-star striker Ian Rush had told him that if he didn't drink milk, he would only be good enough to play for Accrington Stanley. The other fan asks, "Accrington Stanley, who are they?", to which the first replies, "Exactly."[3]


According to Rice, Tottenham Hotspur were originally going to be named.


However, Tottenham objected, so Accrington Stanley was chosen instead, [6] as they were a non-League team at the time,[6] and were thought of as a more obscure team.[7]


David Lloyd, a non-executive director of Accrington Stanley, said in an interview in 2012 that the advert earned the club £10,000.[8]"
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm by Santas crapped on me loo la »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,738
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 09:53:39 pm »
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 09:57:10 pm »
Logged

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,257
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 09:58:51 pm »
Who was that Havant & Waterlooville player who was a big fan and scored against us - Rocky Baptiste I think?!
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,044
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 10:08:41 pm »
Made up for Accrington, they turn up every game at Anfield in the form of their famous Accy pies, now a chance for 9000 from the town to make the hour or so trip to Anfield.  Ideal for us, play the kids with the big hitters on the bench just in case.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,508
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 10:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 09:44:11 pm
Brilliant draw. Firstly for us of course, we should be able to play a team akin to the one that put Chelsea away at Wembley during extra time. But secondly for Accrington Stanley too - this tie is a gamechanger for them financially. Anfield will sell out regardless and it should be a TV tie.


Yes I hope their fans love it and their club gets well rewarded. It will be a great day out for all.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 10:15:20 pm »
Logged

Offline howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,565
  • underdearm
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 10:23:51 pm »
I think the last time we played them was January '56, also FA Cup 3rd round, my second game at Anfield and packed - 48,000+ which in those days was not far off capacity. We won 2-0 (Liddell both goals) and I remember next to nothing except the sausage butties mum used to pack me for half time. No Liddell this game but I think we'll be OK.
Logged
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,738
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 10:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Yesterday at 09:45:23 pm
fantastic stories like this is what makes the FA Cup what it is

Yep, this is good as well:

Everton full-back Ashley Young, 39, could face his 18-year-old son Tyler after the Toffees drew Peterborough at home.

"Wow...dreams might come true," posted former England international Young on X.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,728
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 10:27:23 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 08:10:31 pm
They've still won six trophies since Everton last won one  ;D

:lmao :lmao  :lmao
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,728
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 10:29:06 pm »
I think we all need to thank Fromola for this draw. His letter to Santa looks as if it did the trick.

It's beginining to look a Slot like Christmas :)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 10:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:26:27 pm
Yep, this is good as well:

Everton full-back Ashley Young, 39, could face his 18-year-old son Tyler after the Toffees drew Peterborough at home.

"Wow...dreams might come true," posted former England international Young on X.

That's amazing. Has that ever happened before in a game ?  Something in my mind tells me one of the Brazilains did that. Maybe Romario or Rivaldo.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,555
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 09:58:51 pm
Who was that Havant & Waterlooville player who was a big fan and scored against us - Rocky Baptiste I think?!
Martin Skrtel's welcome to England disasterclass? We were ready to ship him right back out!
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 10:39:13 pm »
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,728
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 10:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Yesterday at 09:46:14 pm
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Accrington_Stanley,_who_are_they%3F

It was supposed to be Spurs but they refused to let their club be used! Ha ha even better!!



"The advert features two young Liverpool fans. One tells the other that Liverpool's then-star striker Ian Rush had told him that if he didn't drink milk, he would only be good enough to play for Accrington Stanley. The other fan asks, "Accrington Stanley, who are they?", to which the first replies, "Exactly."[3]


According to Rice, Tottenham Hotspur were originally going to be named.


However, Tottenham objected, so Accrington Stanley was chosen instead, [6] as they were a non-League team at the time,[6] and were thought of as a more obscure team.[7]



I must say I find that a bit difficult to believe because Spurs weren't all that bad in the 80s, had won FA Cups fairly recently (a big deal back then) and were a well known Division 1 club. The whole point of the ad was to name a team most viewers wouldn't have heard of or who were known for being very poor, to highlight the astonishing empowering quality of milk.

I wonder whether that claim was somewhat tongue in cheek by Carl Rice. Course he should have said Everton ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Reflexivity

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 11:08:41 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:08:41 pm
Made up for Accrington, they turn up every game at Anfield in the form of their famous Accy pies, now a chance for 9000 from the town to make the hour or so trip to Anfield.  Ideal for us, play the kids with the big hitters on the bench just in case.
Have a soft spot for Accy. Two mates from years ago were the manager there at different times a long time ago. Both were born in Liverpool and both played in the first team at the same club (Burnley) in the old first division.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:29:20 pm by Reflexivity »
Logged

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 11:09:58 pm »
Knew the lads Dad Bri Rice back in the day, sound lad.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 11:12:10 pm »

That draw made me smile. One of the great 80s adverts.

Great chance to play the kids and advance.

Great payday for Accrington.

Extra bonus that Arsenal will have to field  a strong side as they wont want to let Man U win on their patch.
Logged

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,257
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 11:36:33 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:29:50 pm
That's amazing. Has that ever happened before in a game ?  Something in my mind tells me one of the Brazilains did that. Maybe Romario or Rivaldo.

Not opposing teams but fairly sure Eidur Gudjohnsen either played alongside his dad for Iceland, or got subbed on for him.
Logged

Offline jj2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #225 on: Today at 10:46:38 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:26:27 pm
Yep, this is good as well:

Everton full-back Ashley Young, 39, could face his 18-year-old son Tyler after the Toffees drew Peterborough at home.

"Wow...dreams might come true," posted former England international Young on X.

Would be funny if Tyler plays but Ashley doesn't. Can't imagine Dyche being the sentimental type.
Logged

Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,521
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #226 on: Today at 02:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:26:27 pm
Yep, this is good as well:

Everton full-back Ashley Young, 39, could face his 18-year-old son Tyler after the Toffees drew Peterborough at home.

"Wow...dreams might come true," posted former England international Young on X.

Looks like Tyler has made 1 appearance for the first team this season in the EFL trophy, so if he is selected for the FA Cup 3rd round it would likely be just so they can play in the same game.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
« Reply #227 on: Today at 04:17:21 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 02:26:49 pm
Looks like Tyler has made 1 appearance for the first team this season in the EFL trophy, so if he is selected for the FA Cup 3rd round it would likely be just so they can play in the same game.
it'd be great if they both play though.

imagine the fume if he scored after putting his dad on his arse.  :)
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 