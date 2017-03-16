Someone that can knock us out, we don't have the squad to be going for 4 comps and we've got an amazing chance of winning one of the big 2.



We wouldn't be where we are now if we didn't have an excellent squad given the injuries we've had.The best keeper in the world got injured and his brilliant understudy ensured we didn't miss him.Our first choice striker got injured and we've just carried on with everyone doing fine.Our first choice right-back missed a game with the European champions and the back-up was man of the match.Our only signing has barely played and we've done fine because the squad was already great.Harvey Elliott was probably our best player in pre-season, he's hardly played due to injury and the form of others, and again no issue.We had toughish ties in the League Cup, made wholesale changes and played brilliantly.If we didn't have an excellent squad these things wouldn't happen and it's enormously insulting to the excellent fringe players we have to suggest otherwise.We can make 11 changes against almost anyone and we'll have a great chance of going through, something I'll want to happen because I like Liverpool winning football matches.