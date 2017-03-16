« previous next »
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #40 on: November 30, 2024, 04:22:52 pm »
We are 3rd favs at 9/1 to win this which is a cracking price. City 3/1, Arsenal 7/1.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #41 on: November 30, 2024, 04:27:07 pm »
Would just be nice to get an away cup draw that isn't over 200 miles away.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #42 on: November 30, 2024, 10:43:48 pm »
Why would people want an away draw? I get that it's easier to get tickets maybe, but going to some of those stadia maybe like playing in a confield... I don't want more injuries...
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #43 on: November 30, 2024, 10:49:45 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November 30, 2024, 10:43:48 pm
Why would people want an away draw? I get that it's easier to get tickets maybe, but going to some of those stadia maybe like playing in a confield... I don't want more injuries...
Because people that travel away regularly want to go to a new ground.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:31:16 am »
Quote from: 4pool on November 29, 2024, 08:13:13 pm
Everton still in with a chance of a trophy
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:36:49 am »
Quote from: Fromola on November 30, 2024, 03:46:21 pm
It wasn't my decision to expand the CL, keep the League Cup as it is, have 4 international breaks during the season, only sign one player in the summer (who has barely got on the pitch).

Something has to give.
Do you like football?
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:52:13 am »
Spurs away would be my pick.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:20:19 am »
Mancs away pls. We need to exercise some demons
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:31:59 am »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 09:20:19 am
Mancs away pls. We need to exercise some demons

We did that earlier this season by tonking them!
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:32:40 am »
Easiest draw possible at home. We need to field a similar side to the LC sides we have been putting out.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:53:59 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:31:59 am
We did that earlier this season by tonking them!

Not for me. That was just pay back for the 2-2 draw.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:22:10 am »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 10:53:59 am
Not for me. That was just pay back for the 2-2 draw.

No thanks. We are going for the league here,  we dont need more tougher games.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:58:33 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 09:20:19 am
Mancs away pls. We need to exercise some demons
Take them for a run, you mean? I guess Greyskuil has quite a large pitch, lots of space to get some steps in...
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:06:10 pm »
Updated.

FA Cup third-round ball numbers

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Blackburn Rovers

5. Brentford

6. Brighton & Hove Albion

7. Bristol City

8. Burnley

9. Cardiff City

10. Chelsea

11. Coventry City

12. Crystal Palace

13. Derby County

14. Everton

15. Fulham

16. Hull City

17. Ipswich Town

18. Leeds United

19. Leicester City

20. Liverpool

21. Luton Town

22. Manchester City

23. Manchester United

24. Middlesbrough

25. Millwall

26. Newcastle United

27. Norwich City

28. Nottingham Forest

29. Oxford United

30. Plymouth Argyle

31. Portsmouth

32. Preston North End

33. Queens Park Rangers

34. Sheffield United

35. Sheffield Wednesday

36. Southampton

37. Stoke City

38. Sunderland

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham

41. Watford

42. West Brom

43. West Ham

44. Wolves

45. Salford City

46. Charlton Athletic

47. Exeter City

48. Leyton Orient

49. Bristol Rovers

50. Dagenham & Redbridge

51. Accrington Stanley

52. Lincoln City

53. Burton Albion or Tamworth

54. Blackpool or Birmingham City

55. Mansfield Town

56. Peterborough United

57. Stockport County

58. Wealdstone or Wycombe Wanderers

59. Morecambe

60. Solihull Moors or Bromley

61. Kettering Town or Doncaster Rovers

62. Reading or Harborough Town

63. Harrogate Town

64. Wigan Athletic
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:33:30 pm »
Harrogate Town, Dagenham and Redbridge or someone would be good.

When was the last time we got a decent cup draw? Always seems to be at least a Championship side.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:49:52 pm »
Wouldnt mind a Championship team that plays possession based football (like last season vs Southampton).
Would be a good opportunity for Nyoni, Danns, Morton, Jaros(even for one of the U23 RB/LB) to get some game time.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:39:47 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:06:10 pm
Updated.

FA Cup third-round ball numbers

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Blackburn Rovers

5. Brentford

6. Brighton & Hove Albion

7. Bristol City

8. Burnley

9. Cardiff City

10. Chelsea

11. Coventry City

12. Crystal Palace

13. Derby County

14. Everton

15. Fulham

16. Hull City

17. Ipswich Town

18. Leeds United

19. Leicester City

20. Liverpool

21. Luton Town

22. Manchester City

23. Manchester United

24. Middlesbrough

25. Millwall

26. Newcastle United

27. Norwich City

28. Nottingham Forest

29. Oxford United

30. Plymouth Argyle

31. Portsmouth

32. Preston North End

33. Queens Park Rangers

34. Sheffield United

35. Sheffield Wednesday

36. Southampton

37. Stoke City

38. Sunderland

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham

41. Watford

42. West Brom

43. West Ham

44. Wolves

45. Salford City

46. Charlton Athletic

47. Exeter City

48. Leyton Orient

49. Bristol Rovers

50. Dagenham & Redbridge

51. Accrington Stanley

52. Lincoln City

53. Tamworth

54. Birmingham City

55. Mansfield Town

56. Peterborough United

57. Stockport County

58. Wycombe Wanderers

59. Morecambe

60. Bromley

61. Doncaster Rovers

62. Reading 

63. Harrogate Town

64. Wigan Athletic

Further updated
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:53:37 am »
Harrogate Town or Gainsborough Trinity at Anfield please.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:57:07 am »
Little trip to Preston would be fine.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:00:07 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:32:40 am
Easiest draw possible at home. We need to field a similar side to the LC sides we have been putting out.

Exactly. We've got a few injuries and this month will be brutal. We need the easiest possible draw at Anfield.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:02:09 am »
Someone that can knock us out, we don't have the squad to be going for 4 comps and we've got an amazing chance of winning one of the big 2.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:06:55 am »
Any team from #45 down at home would be lovely.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #62 on: Today at 11:12:06 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:02:09 am
Someone that can knock us out, we don't have the squad to be going for 4 comps and we've got an amazing chance of winning one of the big 2.

We wouldn't be where we are now if we didn't have an excellent squad given the injuries we've had.
The best keeper in the world got injured and his brilliant understudy ensured we didn't miss him.
Our first choice striker got injured and we've just carried on with everyone doing fine.
Our first choice right-back missed a game with the European champions and the back-up was man of the match.
Our only signing has barely played and we've done fine because the squad was already great.
Harvey Elliott was probably our best player in pre-season, he's hardly played due to injury and the form of others, and again no issue.
We had toughish ties in the League Cup, made wholesale changes and played brilliantly.

If we didn't have an excellent squad these things wouldn't happen and it's enormously insulting to the excellent fringe players we have to suggest otherwise.
We can make 11 changes against almost anyone and we'll have a great chance of going through, something I'll want to happen because I like Liverpool winning football matches.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #63 on: Today at 11:20:08 am »
Given we can choose from two top class keepers to come in, have a raft of other senior/academy players that need and want game time and the fact that we are flying and everyone will want to stake a claim, we should be eating from every fucking menu.

There's no reason why we shouldn't put a strong side out and still protect players. We have the depth and more to the point, we have the momentum.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #64 on: Today at 11:28:26 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 11:20:08 am
Given we can choose from two top class keepers to come in, have a raft of other senior/academy players that need and want game time and the fact that we are flying and everyone will want to stake a claim, we should be eating from every fucking menu.

There's no reason why we shouldn't put a strong side out and still protect players. We have the depth and more to the point, we have the momentum.

Right now we don't have depth at full-back or centre half. I don't really want to see Joe Gomez or Virgil in an Fa Cup match with stray tackles on Wintery pitches.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:30:40 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:02:09 am
Someone that can knock us out, we don't have the squad to be going for 4 comps and we've got an amazing chance of winning one of the big 2.
No, no, no, no, no
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #66 on: Today at 11:53:20 am »
Everton Away please... one final game across the park to extend their trophyless period
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #67 on: Today at 12:15:08 pm »
I don't understand people wanting United or Everton away. If nothing else, they'd kick us off the park and we might come away from it with an injury or two.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #68 on: Today at 12:18:00 pm »
If we draw a Premier League team or a promotion chasing Championship team they'll likely heavily rotate as well.  The West Ham game in the League Cup was one of our easiest games of the season.

The one I dread is a L1 or below team away.  They'll be pumped up, the pitch will most likely be horrible and we'll have an underdog supporting ref that wants to let the tackles fly.

As an aside, I think it's bad for the game that they removed replays but it will be beneficial to us to have the tie over and done with on the day.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #69 on: Today at 12:28:09 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:32:40 am
Easiest draw possible at home. We need to field a similar side to the LC sides we have been putting out.
This.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #70 on: Today at 12:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 11:20:08 am
Given we can choose from two top class keepers to come in, have a raft of other senior/academy players that need and want game time and the fact that we are flying and everyone will want to stake a claim, we should be eating from every fucking menu.

There's no reason why we shouldn't put a strong side out and still protect players. We have the depth and more to the point, we have the momentum.

Exactly.

Time for the likes of Nyoni and Ngumoha to get blooded imo.

Will need to get minutes into Elliott, Morton, Quansah, Chiesa and Jota? too.
