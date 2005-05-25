« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00  (Read 16165 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #200 on: Today at 10:30:35 am »
As fluid as our manager and style of play transition has been - really excellent - is this the game where we 'revert' back to a more Klopp high energy avalanche style of play just because we have so much recent intense history with these?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #201 on: Today at 10:32:14 am »
Quote from: Nice one, Barney lad! on Today at 10:30:35 am
As fluid as our manager and style of play transition has been - really excellent - is this the game where we 'revert' back to a more Klopp high energy avalanche style of play just because we have so much recent intense history with these?

I doubt Slot will change the style of play for just one game.

Guardiola on the other hand
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #202 on: Today at 10:33:44 am »
Quote from: Nice one, Barney lad! on Today at 10:30:35 am
As fluid as our manager and style of play transition has been - really excellent - is this the game where we 'revert' back to a more Klopp high energy avalanche style of play just because we have so much recent intense history with these?

We might be bit more fluid, but we are extremely aggressive under Slot as well. We had few spells against Madrid where it was proper 'hunt in packs' stuff, much like under Klopp, followed by rampaging movement and incisive passing in attack. Also we never really lost the quick and dangerous transitions, just look back to the Villa game for those. I don't think we need to change anything, we just need to play well and not get fucked over by referees for once.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #203 on: Today at 10:50:05 am »
Too early to start drinking?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #204 on: Today at 10:50:55 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 03:13:50 pm
He did in 18/19 after getting thrashed twice at Anfield in 17/18.

He held back his fullbacks and it turned out to be quite a cagey affair. Fully expect something similar this time around. I'd be afraid of Arne too if I was him.
Two managers and teams with a lot of respect for each other, and with defense problems.
Also two managers who could be ok with a draw, under the circumstances.

Yeah, I wouldnt be surprised to see a pretty cagey game
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #205 on: Today at 10:54:32 am »
Anything but a loss will do i reckon.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #206 on: Today at 10:56:56 am »
That's not how we do things.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #207 on: Today at 10:58:46 am »
I've got a hangover...hope it's not too loud at the ground later.

City to park the bus, ala Mourinho. They've got injuries, don't you know. We'll play as we have all season. Another win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #208 on: Today at 10:59:13 am »
More nervous for this than if they were in their usual top form, as the form guide suggests we should win comfortably. But football doesnt work like that.

They know that their title chances could rest on this game, even if I think an eleven point gap could still be overturned by them. But if they win and reduce that to five, it might knock us a bit and give them a huge boost.

So for the avoidance of doubt on both sides, lets just fucking obliterate them. 4-0 to the Reds.

Draw wouldnt be disastrous though ;D

Three huge games this week, lets get off to a flier and give ourselves room for error.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #209 on: Today at 11:02:04 am »
Fuck the draw , lets win this

Tables were turned they would be after a win and nothing else .
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #210 on: Today at 11:05:53 am »
This draw stuff is weird, we're at home against a side we're much better than.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #211 on: Today at 11:07:27 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:05:53 am
This draw stuff is weird, we're at home against a side we're much better than.

Imo its the wrong mentality.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #212 on: Today at 11:13:51 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 10:59:13 am
Three huge games this week, lets get off to a flier and give ourselves room for error.

Strangely, I'm more worried about the other two. With Konate and Bradley (and Tsimikas) injured, there's virtually no room for rotation in defence, and another injury or two could end up costing us points down the line. I hope Slot sees sense and finally rotates heavily at Girona and Southampton later this month.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #213 on: Today at 11:16:03 am »
If you'd take a draw you don't want to win the league. City would be delighted with a draw- would be the best result of their season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #214 on: Today at 11:20:12 am »
Yeah you dont take a draw if offered it today. This is a chance to end it as regards to them as a challenge and really stick the boot in, and its an opportunity we have to take.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #215 on: Today at 11:22:01 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 11:16:03 am
If you'd take a draw you don't want to win the league. City would be delighted with a draw- would be the best result of their season.

Not really. They have to make up ground (not us), a draw holds them back.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #216 on: Today at 11:22:38 am »
Will be "interesting" to see how the PGMOL black mafia try to handle this, what with wanting to favor the Manchestoh team AND keep the title race alive while being in the full glare of public scrutiny. Not that scrutiny has ever bothered them in the past like.

Take it out of their hands lads, get into them and leave no doubt who the superior team is today!  :scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #217 on: Today at 11:25:50 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 11:22:01 am
Not really. They have to make up ground (not us), a draw holds them back.

Our biggest title rivals already won this weekend though.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #218 on: Today at 11:28:11 am »
The draw debate comes up literally every single time we've played these as title contenders in recent years, and ironically, it'd probably suit us more than any draw against them ever has ... but, it'd probably be the most infuriating too.

We have to kick them while they're down. Of course it wouldn't be a disaster to draw but there's no way I can see it being satisfying. It's more than the two points difference you get for a draw and a win available here I reckon.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #219 on: Today at 11:28:37 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:25:50 am
Our biggest title rivals already won this weekend though.

I don't disagree, but a 6 7 point gap would still be pretty meaty.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #220 on: Today at 11:31:32 am »
I wonder if the three officials from Manchester do anything to help the team with Manchester in its name.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #221 on: Today at 11:32:03 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 11:28:37 am
I don't disagree, but a 6 point gap would still be pretty meaty.

We have a 6 point gap over them already , its 9 that is meaty
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #222 on: Today at 11:33:13 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:32:03 am
We have a 6 point gap over them already , its 9 that is meaty

My bad, i meant 7.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #223 on: Today at 11:34:10 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:28:11 am
The draw debate comes up literally every single time we've played these as title contenders in recent years, and ironically, it'd probably suit us more than any draw against them ever has ... but, it'd probably be the most infuriating too.

We have to kick them while they're down. Of course it wouldn't be a disaster to draw but there's no way I can see it being satisfying. It's more than the two points difference you get for a draw and a win available here I reckon.
Was it New Years Day 2019 when we had a 5 point lead and Mo had that shot cleared off the line? Would have been 8, ended up as 2. Draw would have been alright that day but this year Arsenal are in the mix too. Draw today keeps City a long way back but 7 to Arsenal would need to be revisited at the end of next weekend after weve played those two difficult aways.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #224 on: Today at 11:45:40 am »
Hope Arne doesnt let the scenario of a draw creep into our thinking. Today isnt a day to hesitate or settle for anything less than a win. We need to be on it for the full 90+ mins with one goal in mind.

Looking forward to this.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #225 on: Today at 11:46:05 am »
Time to stick the boot in these next 3 games and really take over this title race leaving everyone certain who the best team in the country is this season. These are still a threat going forward but defensively they're all at sea and we should have ample opportunity to score. Also shoutout to Joe Gomez who today will remind everyone why he's a PL winning CB.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #226 on: Today at 11:47:17 am »
Does anyone know who's missing for City?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #227 on: Today at 11:47:44 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:34:10 am
Was it New Years Day 2019 when we had a 5 point lead and Mo had that shot cleared off the line? Would have been 8, ended up as 2. Draw would have been alright that day but this year Arsenal are in the mix too. Draw today keeps City a long way back but 7 to Arsenal would need to be revisited at the end of next weekend after weve played those two difficult aways.

The game were they beat us away I think we'd have been 7 clear with a draw but they had a game in hand afterwards.

I don't think a draw today is as good for City as people think it is, it's average but might stop their rot a little. Points wise it's not great for them, they need to win it.

Today is a lot like last week even though the opposition are a lot better. The wrong result still has us in a very strong place but it feels like another 'title credentials' game we just have to get won by any means. Like I said in my last post I feel like there's more than just the points at stake which I'd usually think sounds silly if someone else said it but it's just a feeling. A win here could mean everything this season.

Glad to get this one out the way though, looking at the three challenging teams opening 13 games I wouldn't say ours has been any easier at this stage, even though our first 6/7 were really kind on paper.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #228 on: Today at 11:48:55 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 10:50:05 am
Too early to start drinking?
Not at all.  Pep's having a double.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #229 on: Today at 12:01:24 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:47:44 am
The game were they beat us away I think we'd have been 7 clear with a draw but they had a game in hand afterwards.

I don't think a draw today is as good for City as people think it is, it's average but might stop their rot a little. Points wise it's not great for them, they need to win it.

Today is a lot like last week even though the opposition are a lot better. The wrong result still has us in a very strong place but it feels like another 'title credentials' game we just have to get won by any means. Like I said in my last post I feel like there's more than just the points at stake which I'd usually think sounds silly if someone else said it but it's just a feeling. A win here could mean everything this season.

Glad to get this one out the way though, looking at the three challenging teams opening 13 games I wouldn't say ours has been any easier at this stage, even though our first 6/7 were really kind on paper.
Agree. Just win today.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #230 on: Today at 12:03:38 pm »
Spanish Al summed it up for me - Normally, I'm quite upbeat about this game (it being at Anfield, that is) but they - and Pip - are hurting and there seems to be a general concensus of the "neutral" wanting them to win... What with it being poor old City and all that and that makes me a little nervous.

Got to say that the "anyone but Liverpool" mob both in the media and out on the streets have been out in force - and I'm not being overly sensitive to reading that to suit either. I've had some exceptionally lively debates this past week with the "But you've not played anyone yet" and the "everything's gone in your favour" and "it's not going to last" brigade.

That said, they're desperate and have had a reality check like no other with their recent form so will definitely be a wounded animal. And that's why I'm concerned. All it takes is for something to go their way to flip them (and us) what I'm saying is that no matter what form they're in, it's going to be decided by fine margins. Refereeing is one of those and we all know how this can affect things.

They are there for the taking. And by that, I mean we can really fuck these over. We've just made the first statemet win of the season, which was achieved with some style. We now need to make the second statement of the week by winning today. Mentally, if we do, they will not recover, as you can see what this is doing to Pep right now. He must be utterly petrified at the thought of losing today and that doesn't so much scare me, but it does make me very wary as they'll want to make their own statement.

I've said it a lot and I'll repeat it again each week: Win no matter what or how is the order of the day. Don't get complacent and for our lads, FFS, please want to shove this down their neck as much as we want you to. We owe these for many many years of working our bollocks off with the odds stacked totally against us and coming up sort. Cheating, arrogant, entitled c*nts - Make them fucking pay and enjoy the hell out of it. Don't give them anything. Don't fall for their Madrid-esque deck hitting. Be wise and negate them and we'll win. Think that sums it up for me. Be wise and stifle them. Get one. Get two. Get three. Be ruthless. If we're that, then the fears of before the game will disappear.

We've done Madrid. Now do these fuckers. Allez Redmen.

EDIT: Also wipe the smile off the cockney wankers who think they're back in it and will be wanting Manchester City to win. Got the chance here to take the wind out of two sides. Make is happen Redmen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #231 on: Today at 12:08:49 pm »
Form what I have seen of City this season, they have actually played well for large parts of games especially in the first half. With that in mind, I would definitely take 0-0 at HT here.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #232 on: Today at 12:11:04 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 12:08:49 pm
Form what I have seen of City this season, they have actually played well for large parts of games especially in the first half. With that in mind, I would definitely take 0-0 at HT here.

They have played well but also look really vulnerable. They're hurting and are still an excellent team though. It may well be second half we look better as we've done a lot this season and of course, last season against these where we pummelled them and should have won.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #233 on: Today at 12:12:16 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:02:04 am
Fuck the draw , lets win this

Tables were turned they would be after a win and nothing else .

pretty much. ramp up the pressure. how fucking sweet would it be to be top of the table and only sky above us.

the whiners and pundits surely would be on suicide watch if we win this comfortable
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #234 on: Today at 12:18:47 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 12:08:49 pm
Form what I have seen of City this season, they have actually played well for large parts of games especially in the first half. With that in mind, I would definitely take 0-0 at HT here.

Yeah, if it's 0-0 at half time then that's definitely in our favour.

In fact, it seems to be part of Slot's MO (not to be confused with Mo). So, I'd like to be 2-0 up at half time, and then really put them to the sword in the second half, with Gomez making it 5-0 in the 88th minute.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #235 on: Today at 12:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 10:50:05 am
Too early to start drinking?

Has Pinocchio got a wooden dick?
