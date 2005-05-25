Spanish Al summed it up for me - Normally, I'm quite upbeat about this game (it being at Anfield, that is) but they - and Pip - are hurting and there seems to be a general concensus of the "neutral" wanting them to win... What with it being poor old City and all that and that makes me a little nervous.



Got to say that the "anyone but Liverpool" mob both in the media and out on the streets have been out in force - and I'm not being overly sensitive to reading that to suit either. I've had some exceptionally lively debates this past week with the "But you've not played anyone yet" and the "everything's gone in your favour" and "it's not going to last" brigade.



That said, they're desperate and have had a reality check like no other with their recent form so will definitely be a wounded animal. And that's why I'm concerned. All it takes is for something to go their way to flip them (and us) what I'm saying is that no matter what form they're in, it's going to be decided by fine margins. Refereeing is one of those and we all know how this can affect things.



They are there for the taking. And by that, I mean we can really fuck these over. We've just made the first statemet win of the season, which was achieved with some style. We now need to make the second statement of the week by winning today. Mentally, if we do, they will not recover, as you can see what this is doing to Pep right now. He must be utterly petrified at the thought of losing today and that doesn't so much scare me, but it does make me very wary as they'll want to make their own statement.



I've said it a lot and I'll repeat it again each week: Win no matter what or how is the order of the day. Don't get complacent and for our lads, FFS, please want to shove this down their neck as much as we want you to. We owe these for many many years of working our bollocks off with the odds stacked totally against us and coming up sort. Cheating, arrogant, entitled c*nts - Make them fucking pay and enjoy the hell out of it. Don't give them anything. Don't fall for their Madrid-esque deck hitting. Be wise and negate them and we'll win. Think that sums it up for me. Be wise and stifle them. Get one. Get two. Get three. Be ruthless. If we're that, then the fears of before the game will disappear.



We've done Madrid. Now do these fuckers. Allez Redmen.



EDIT: Also wipe the smile off the cockney wankers who think they're back in it and will be wanting Manchester City to win. Got the chance here to take the wind out of two sides. Make is happen Redmen