« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00  (Read 13949 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,364
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 02:56:47 pm »
Quote
Federico Chiesa has now returned to full team training.

It remains to be seen if he will be included tomorrow. Likely to be in the squad for Newcastle.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,457
  • ***JFT97***
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 03:03:12 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 11:40:04 am
Who gives shit about favourites, underdogs or what other crap being spouted. Just concentrate on ourselves.
Is right.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,356
  • ...All the best
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 03:13:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 29, 2024, 05:38:02 pm
agree.  as long as they don't park the bus - Ped's never been in this situation in his career before, who knows if he'll jettison his "principles"?
He did in 18/19 after getting thrashed twice at Anfield in 17/18.

He held back his fullbacks and it turned out to be quite a cagey affair. Fully expect something similar this time around. I'd be afraid of Arne too if I was him.
Logged

Offline scalatore

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 910
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 03:21:49 pm »
I suspect that Pep will set them up conservatively - he's done that with us before and with Arsenal over the past couple of seasons. Could be frustrating. Still, they're spread thin and look leggy, our turning the screw and slowly beating them down seems tailor made for this fixture.

Since I'm always wrong, what will actually happen is he'll set them up open and attacking, and we'll try to blitz them at the start.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,364
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 03:41:20 pm »
https://xcancel.com/LFC/status/1862874477731717552

Quote
"The best teams don't admire their work - they keep on pushing" 👊
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,858
  • @tharris113
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 03:44:25 pm »
I'm shitting it, haha
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,660
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 03:49:14 pm »
I can see us smothering them and a load of tetchy shithouse fouls from the likes of Bernardo Silva.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline 88_RED

  • Not a real bookie though.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,863
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 04:33:34 pm »
We really need to be winning this.. And I think we will..

Agree on the Gomez should start shouts..

Rest of the team picks itself, provided TAA is good to go..

Would go with the same midfield that started against Real, with Szobo to come on with his energy in the second half..

Diaz gets the nod ahead of Gakpo, with Nunez through the middle..

Into these Redmen.. 3-1
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 04:53:49 pm »
The one aspect that worries me for this game with Konate injured is set pieces.  I think theres a chance Guardiola will play all of Dias, Ake, Stones, Gvardiol, and Haaland,  Stones possibly as the holding midfielder.

That will make them a threat from set plays imo, and considering Konate has the best aerial success rate in Europe (83%), this might be something Pep Allardyce targets.  Maybe Slot might decide a couple of selection dilemmas based on height? Gapko over Diaz? Szoboszlai over Jones?  Then again, maybe Guadiola and Slot might not look at that aspect at all with them both being total football managers.

Got a feeling that this will actually be a game city play well in but we end up knicking the points.

2-1 Liverpool (Salah, Gapko)
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,935
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 05:01:43 pm »
I seem to be getting bubble guts for this extra early. Not a good sign for my well being tomorrow.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,057
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 05:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 29, 2024, 11:15:27 pm
I think the main issue is that he is trying to buy himself a yard. Against Arsenal and Brighton he dropped off to give himself a yard in the first half of both games.
Yeah, I've noticed that. He's all-action is our Robbo, but hopefully he finds a way to manage his exertion better.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,057
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 05:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 10:25:33 am
Meh those two injuries have made Wednesday night not very useful at all.

Has to be Gomez for me as Quansah just isnt that good for me yet. Really stuck with no cover at full-back though. No timeframe on Tsimikas or Konate is worrying me.
Quansah's plenty good. We seem to forget how good he actually is, just because of a game where he didn't win enough headers and wasn't on the front foot- ie, an "off-game".
One, solitary game.
In fact, he is better than someone like Simpson-Pusey, who will feature for City.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:38:23 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,076
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 06:18:21 pm »
Fully expect to get fucked up the arse again by Taylor, Tierney and fucking Kavanagh.

Only difference this time is that PGMOL can't pretend that it's some kind of aberration or make some sort of mad excuses.

The whole thing is in the open, not that I expect they'll care.

We'll have a couple sent off and after the raft of pennos today I expect them to have a couple tomorrow.

No fucking way PGMOl are ever going to let us get anywhere near to winning tomorrow.

4-0 to City.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,583
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 07:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 06:18:21 pm
Fully expect to get fucked up the arse again by Taylor, Tierney and fucking Kavanagh.

Only difference this time is that PGMOL can't pretend that it's some kind of aberration or make some sort of mad excuses.

The whole thing is in the open, not that I expect they'll care.

We'll have a couple sent off and after the raft of pennos today I expect them to have a couple tomorrow.

No fucking way PGMOl are ever going to let us get anywhere near to winning tomorrow.

4-0 to City.

Yet here we currently leading the title race, they haven't done that good a job of stopping us so far. So I will back the Reds to finish the job.

Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,076
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 07:33:55 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 07:30:20 pm
Yet here we currently leading the title race, they haven't done that good a job of stopping us so far. So I will back the Reds to finish the job.



They've barely given us anything.

We've got there completely on merit. Slot and the lads have done amazing to get this far.

I'm still fucking angry about that boot in the chest at Anfield. Still waiting for any explantion about what the actual fuck that was.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,622
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 07:38:59 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 07:30:20 pm
Yet here we currently leading the title race, they haven't done that good a job of stopping us so far. So I will back the Reds to finish the job.



Agree 100%

Lets just do it ourselves
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,072
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 08:20:34 pm »
The Konate thing is a kick in the knackers...especially going into this week in particular where we will need to rotate and hope the squad copes.

As we saw with the injuries in the second half of last season (and where City and Arsenal have really benefitted the last couple of years without them), its more the complete momentum killer that they can be, including the weeks it takes (once the player is back) to get them back up to speed.

Not sure what to do tomorrow and it will be interesting to see what Slot does regarding RCB/RB. I worry that a cold Trent might struggle if he finds himself up against Doku or Grealish, especially if he isn't exactly 100% fit. But then, you worry that if he goes with Quansah at RCB and Gomez at RB, will Quansah have got past his early season wobbles? He's been protected for a little bit it seems, which is good (progress for a youngster is rarely linear), but it is difficult to then say "right, now we need you and you're up against Haaland!"

Back of your mind you could also be thinking that we have a massive 3 games in quick succession. One more defensive injury and we could be snookered, but VVD is likely going to have to play all these games? Hopefully Tsimikas gets back for at least the derby because i'm not sure Robbo can handle 3 games in quick succession anymore.

Hopefully the lads can do it because this is a massive opportunity. Regardless of how many Arsenal score in other games, if we can win this one (IMO) it is a massive psychological hit to other teams. Just praying the lads can do the business.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,611
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 08:30:16 pm »
Calm before the storm really.

It feels a huge match in the context of the season.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,967
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 08:30:43 pm »
Gomez will do us proud
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 09:42:39 pm »
Great OP  Luvva.
Excited for this.
Trust whoever the CB next to Virgil
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm »
Massive game.
Logged

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 10:05:53 pm »
Liverpool v Man City and PGMOL .
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,183
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm »
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,718
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 11:06:42 pm »
lack of lineup predictions in ere
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,554
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #184 on: Today at 05:48:31 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Yesterday at 08:30:43 pm
Gomez will do us proud

He's shown he is a very capable player.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 