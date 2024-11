I have been thinking about centre backs and fullbacks for this, Newcastle and Ev. Three in six days. I canít see Trent doing three 90ís and so wonder if Gomez does 60 at CB and the Quansah comes on and he moves to replace Trent. The reverse could be done on Wednesday and by Ev, Virg goes off at 60 mins. Load management will be key. This assumes Tsimikas is available to give Robbo some cover and that Bradley is out for the week.