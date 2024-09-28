Liverpool v Man City, Anfield 16:00 Sun 1 Dec

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann

Fourth official: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Paul Tierney

Assistant VAR: Tim Wood

Onto the next "biggest game of the season so far". Fixtures really starting to come thick and fast now. Real Madrid was a proper performance, now we need another one.I'm not sure things have ever felt more in our favour coming into this fixture in a long time, but that also makes me more nervous, more hopeful in some ways but nervous all the same.For, as we well know, Champions can turn this kind of adversity to their advantage, play like the pressures off. But they'll be desperate for a result having not won in 6 games, and that brings it's own kinds of pressure as well - the fear of doing something wrong and losing even more ground. So I'm not sure who'll feel the pressure most, might well be them, especially with Anfield baying for blood like against Real.I'm sure there will be people predicting various scenario's off the back of this result whatever it is, and it's easy for us to do.This could be the beginning of the end for City, they've lost a key player through injury and are picking up more than usual, also some of their stars are possibly on the wane, not to mention the impending charges.But we need to shut out all of that noise and just concentrate on putting together another masterclass like against Real, with 3 more points the only thing that matters. If that helps add to their woes then great but it's a by-product of what's important and thats us and what we're doing right now.While we've won nothing yet nobody can fail to be impressed to the start we've made under Arne Slot. That in itself can be a cause for worry, is it still the honeymoon period, is this just a good start. To me it feels like more than a good start.Slot seems an intelligent and confident person. Someone who is comfortable to do things his own way, and some of this will be learning on the job, but confident enough in his staff and methods to succeed while still learning.There's no doubt he was left with a very good squad to work with, but we've seen significant improvements in players like Konate, Jones & Gravenberch. We also seem a safer bet to see out a game with only a one goal advantage, despite how it feels at the time. We play a slightly different brand of football that makes us more secure but almost as exciting in attack as we were - and the results so far speak for themselves. While we're running very hot right now, and this kind of pace is almost certainly unsustainable, it doesn't feel like we'll drop away when we do hit bumps in the road. These players this new coaching team look like they're ready for those things. As I say, it feels like more than a good start.But we shouldn't spend too long looking over our shoulders, we should enjoy the ride, enjoy the football we're being treated to. There will be harder times, losses, possibly even this weekend or next week when we have two tough away games but this isn't just a good start based on what I think I'm seeing, this is team that is getting stronger.We both have injuries going into this game. As I write we don't know how severe last nights injuries to Bradley and Konate were but both would be big losses, even with the return of Trent and Gomez & Quansah standing by. Konate in particular has been in excellent form this year and Bradley was fantastic against Real, perhaps his best game for us so far. We know Jota and Alisson are out, and I presume Tsimikas but Elliott's back and Chiesa may be in contention so it isn't all bad news.City as we know are without Rodri and this seems to have been the catalyst for their recent implosion. Rodri aside, depending on where you get your info they may be without Kovacic, Doku, and Ruben Dias although he's noted as possible for this weekend, oh and Oscar Bobb. I thought they were missing more, although perhaps they've returned recently and the second great injury crisis of the season is at an end.I know they have missed players recently but going into this weekend it doesn't sound like, Rodri aside, they're any worse of than us. It could turn out we're worse off if the worst case scenario for us comes to fruition and Bradley & Konate do miss out. *It's now being reported Bradley could be out for a while.But, even so it's hard not to be hopeful that this is a good time to play them, and that this is a great opportunity to put real daylight between us in the league table. I won't go further on that score as there will be plenty around that in the build up.Anyway, if we turn up and play as we did on Wednesday then we will hopefully win by a similar score. Come on Reds**Look, I did a whole preview without mentioning the officials