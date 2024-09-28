« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00

MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« on: Today at 06:33:17 pm »

Liverpool v Man City, Anfield 16:00 Sun 1 Dec

Referee: Chris Kavanagh
Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann
Fourth official: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Paul Tierney
Assistant VAR: Tim Wood
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

AND Onto the next "biggest game of the season so far". Fixtures really starting to come thick and fast now. Real Madrid was a proper performance, now we need another one.

I'm not sure things have ever felt more in our favour coming into this fixture in a long time, but that also makes me more nervous, more hopeful in some ways but nervous all the same.

For, as we well know, Champions can turn this kind of adversity to their advantage, play like the pressures off. But they'll be desperate for a result having not won in 6 games, and that brings it's own kinds of pressure as well - the fear of doing something wrong and losing even more ground. So I'm not sure who'll feel the pressure most, might well be them, especially with Anfield baying for blood like against Real.

I'm sure there will be people predicting various scenario's off the back of this result whatever it is, and it's easy for us to do.
This could be the beginning of the end for City, they've lost a key player through injury and are picking up more than usual, also some of their stars are possibly on the wane, not to mention the impending charges.

But we need to shut out all of that noise and just concentrate on putting together another masterclass like against Real, with 3 more points the only thing that matters. If that helps add to their woes then great but it's a by-product of what's important and thats us and what we're doing right now.

While we've won nothing yet nobody can fail to be impressed to the start we've made under Arne Slot. That in itself can be a cause for worry, is it still the honeymoon period, is this just a good start. To me it feels like more than a good start.
Slot seems an intelligent and confident person. Someone who is comfortable to do things his own way, and some of this will be learning on the job, but confident enough in his staff and methods to succeed while still learning.

There's no doubt he was left with a very good squad to work with, but we've seen significant improvements in players like Konate, Jones & Gravenberch. We also seem a safer bet to see out a game with only a one goal advantage, despite how it feels at the time. We play a slightly different brand of football that makes us more secure but almost as exciting in attack as we were - and the results so far speak for themselves. While we're running very hot right now, and this kind of pace is almost certainly unsustainable, it doesn't feel like we'll drop away when we do hit bumps in the road. These players this new coaching team look like they're ready for those things. As I say, it feels like more than a good start.

But we shouldn't spend too long looking over our shoulders, we should enjoy the ride, enjoy the football we're being treated to. There will be harder times, losses, possibly even this weekend or next week when we have two tough away games but this isn't just a good start based on what I think I'm seeing, this is team that is getting stronger.


We both have injuries going into this game. As I write we don't know how severe last nights injuries to Bradley and Konate were but both would be big losses, even with the return of Trent and Gomez & Quansah standing by. Konate in particular has been in excellent form this year and Bradley was fantastic against Real, perhaps his best game for us so far. We know Jota and Alisson are out, and I presume Tsimikas but Elliott's back and Chiesa may be in contention so it isn't all bad news.


City as we know are without Rodri and this seems to have been the catalyst for their recent implosion. Rodri aside, depending on where you get your info they may be without Kovacic, Doku, and Ruben Dias although he's noted as possible for this weekend, oh and Oscar Bobb. I thought they were missing more, although perhaps they've returned recently and the second great injury crisis of the season is at an end.
I know they have missed players recently but going into this weekend it doesn't sound like, Rodri aside, they're any worse of than us. It could turn out we're worse off if the worst case scenario for us comes to fruition and Bradley & Konate do miss out. *It's now being reported Bradley could be out for a while.

But, even so it's hard not to be hopeful that this is a good time to play them, and that this is a great opportunity to put real daylight between us in the league table. I won't go further on that score as there will be plenty around that in the build up.

Anyway, if we turn up and play as we did on Wednesday then we will hopefully win by a similar score. Come on Reds


**Look, I did a whole preview without mentioning the officials :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 06:33:17 pm

Liverpool v Man City, Anfield 16:00 Sun 1 Dec

Referee: Chris Kavanagh
Assistants: Lee Betts, Darren Cann
Fourth official: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Paul Tierney
Assistant VAR: Tim Wood
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao



Kavanagh Betts Tierney Cann Taylor the result from his VAR booth, and get Wood while he's doing so
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:32:30 pm »
Brilliant win last night, should give us even more confidence but I'd still be confident of us beating City even if we'd lost and been a bit shit. We must fly at these from the start, involving the crowd instantly and giving them nowhere to hide. They must be fucking gutted this is their next match after the run they've been on, you literally couldn't have picked a worse place to go in world football. We have to take advantage of the opportunity we have and not leave the points behind. City's room for error for the rest of the season will get that much slimmer if we can beat them here, and they already look really vulnerable.

Kelleher
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robbo
Gravenberch
Jones   Mac Allister
Salah   Diaz   Gakpo

Diaz and Gakpo both look so dangerous at the minute so I would start both. Any idea on what City's defence will be? They are really struggling at the back right now so even if just a couple of ours are on it we can hurt them. Midfield was great last night so think they will continue. Hopefully Konate/Tsimikas are back ASAP, Bradley looks like he could be out for a month which isn't ideal, but we can cope there with a fit Trent and Gomez.

It would be so disappointing not to win this after seeing what Spurs did to them last weekend. The teams they've played on their poor run are all actually decent sides but we're a lot better than all of them. Truly mahoosive game. Any win is good enough. Last night looked like it could be one of those games you just don't win given how the opposition are the best at just hanging in there, well we won it and I think we'll smell blood and win here to. COME ON LIVERPOOL!!!!!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 07:26:44 pm
Kavanagh Betts Tierney Cann Taylor the result from his VAR booth, and get Wood while he's doing so
:wellin

Can't wait for this game, can't wait...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:48:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:32:30 pm
Brilliant win last night, should give us even more confidence but I'd still be confident of us beating City even if we'd lost and been a bit shit. We must fly at these from the start, involving the crowd instantly and giving them nowhere to hide. They must be fucking gutted this is their next match after the run they've been on, you literally couldn't have picked a worse place to go in world football. We have to take advantage of the opportunity we have and not leave the points behind. City's room for error for the rest of the season will get that much slimmer if we can beat them here, and they already look really vulnerable.

Kelleher
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robbo
Gravenberch
Jones   Mac Allister
Salah   Diaz   Gakpo

Diaz and Gakpo both look so dangerous at the minute so I would start both. Any idea on what City's defence will be? They are really struggling at the back right now so even if just a couple of ours are on it we can hurt them. Midfield was great last night so think they will continue. Hopefully Konate/Tsimikas are back ASAP, Bradley looks like he could be out for a month which isn't ideal, but we can cope there with a fit Trent and Gomez.

It would be so disappointing not to win this after seeing what Spurs did to them last weekend. The teams they've played on their poor run are all actually decent sides but we're a lot better than all of them. Truly mahoosive game. Any win is good enough. Last night looked like it could be one of those games you just don't win given how the opposition are the best at just hanging in there, well we won it and I think we'll smell blood and win here to. COME ON LIVERPOOL!!!!!!

That is a strong side even if Konate is out. I think Nunez will start though and it will be one of Gakpo or Diaz but do like the idea of Diaz as a false 9.

Think their back four will be Walker / Dias / one of Ake or Akanji / Gvardiol. Their midfield 3 will be Silva / Gundogen and one other. Fully expect Guardiola to do something creative to make them harder to break down though like playing Akanji in holding midfield. Will Kev the Red start?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:49:51 pm »
Betts was the lino for the Robbo penalty against Southampton.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:49:51 pm
Betts was the lino for the Robbo penalty against Southampton.
Maybe not much relevant but "lino" (as pronounced) means "shit" in some languages... ;)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:48:13 pm
That is a strong side even if Konate is out. I think Nunez will start though and it will be one of Gakpo or Diaz but do like the idea of Diaz as a false 9.

Think their back four will be Walker / Dias / one of Ake or Akanji / Gvardiol. Their midfield 3 will be Silva / Gundogen and one other. Fully expect Guardiola to do something creative to make them harder to break down though like playing Akanji in holding midfield. Will Kev the Red start?

Shame if Dias is back for them because he's probably their best centre half on his day, but he can't be fully fit I don't think. Would rather Akanji play than Ake too. I think we can win the game in midfield, if they end up playing something like Gundogan/Silva/De Bruyne at Anfield we'll fully take control IMO. Apparently Nunes has been playing well for them so could see him starting maybe to give them some legs.

As for our own Nunez, think he'd be more effective from the bench. He's not playing badly but it feels harsh one of Diaz or Gakpo could drop out here. Diaz looking troubling for defences through the middle. If Gakpo has a goal in him here you're looking at one of the most effective months a Liverpool player has had in recent memory, taking the international break out of course.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:05:01 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:01:24 pm
Shame if Dias is back for them because he's probably their best centre half on his day, but he can't be fully fit I don't think. Would rather Akanji play than Ake too. I think we can win the game in midfield, if they end up playing something like Gundogan/Silva/De Bruyne at Anfield we'll fully take control IMO. Apparently Nunes has been playing well for them so could see him starting maybe to give them some legs.

As for our own Nunez, think he'd be more effective from the bench. He's not playing badly but it feels harsh one of Diaz or Gakpo could drop out here. Diaz looking troubling for defences through the middle. If Gakpo has a goal in him here you're looking at one of the most effective months a Liverpool player has had in recent memory, taking the international break out of course.

I dont think we can underestimate them.

They have had bad results but have still played well in parts.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:05:01 pm
I dont think we can underestimate them.

They have had bad results but have still played well in parts.

I don't think we'll underestimate them, I think the crowd will reflect how big a game it is. If we play a version of our game more like last night than Southampton then we should be alright. Fucking into them.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:19:18 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:17:55 pm
I don't think we'll underestimate them, I think the crowd will reflect how big a game it is. If we play a version of our game more like last night than Southampton then we should be alright. Fucking into them.

Was chatting with my Dad earlier about last night and he asked if you would try a fast start against these?

We haven't had one of them for a while where we blow a team away
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:23:52 pm »
Last season and at the start of this season, I felt they were slow in midfield and vulnerable down the left side of their defence. Now, Walker is looking like he's lost a yard. Basically,  they are sliw and we can exploit them by attacking quickly.

It's another 3 points to fight for and we shouldn't lose sight of that. I remember us being pumped last season about "smashing" United when they were in terrible form. Guess what? We didn't score after 2 minutes and it invariably had an impact on the atmosphere.

I would take a 1-0. Let's just not get carried away in that sense. Their record at Anfield is terrible and they tend to shrink here. Let's just play our game.

Nunez has to start for me. He's what they hate i.e pace and unpredictability.
