West Ham away selling details

ABJ

West Ham away selling details
November 28, 2024, 04:50:55 pm
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against West Ham United on Sunday December 29, 2024.

Location: London Stadium

Kick-off: 17:15

Allocation: 3001

Disabled allocation

19 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices:

Adult £30
Over 66 £25
Under 21 £25
Under 18 £25

Price Notes

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.

NFC Access

Supporters will be required to download a one-off NFC pass to their smartphone to gain access to London Stadium. Supporters will be emailed their NFC pass ahead of the game. Dates of when your NFC Pass will be emailed to you will be published on our Ticket Fulfilment page.

Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.

Tickets sales

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023-24.

Sale Information

11+ games from 8.15am 03.12.24 until 10.45am 04.12.24
Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

10+ games from 11am 04.12.24 until 12.45pm 04.12.24
Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

9+ games from 1pm 04.12.24 until 2.45pm 04.12.24
This sale will take place only in the event tickets remain.
Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

8+ games from 3pm 04.12.24 until 8am 05.12.24
This sale will take place only in the event tickets remain.
Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.

Hospitality Members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Tickets are strictly non-transferable.Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits

Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/west-ham-united-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details-1
Last Edit: November 28, 2024, 05:02:19 pm by ABJ
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #1 on: December 3, 2024, 08:32:48 am
In lower tier, 1 of the poorest away ends in the league, definitely wanted to avoid the upper tier, been up in the gods a couple of times.
elmothered1
Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #2 on: December 17, 2024, 11:57:40 am
taking my 6 year old to this using a mates ticket. If i download my ticket and his to my phone will that be a problem??? its what i do at home with his season ticket and cup games and i did that for the carabao final at wembley but ive not taken him to lg away yet????
Vinay
Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #3 on: December 18, 2024, 10:32:35 am
WHU wrote to me yesterday saying that my pattern of ticket purchases (only 1 previous, in 2020), indicates that I am likely a Liverpool fan. The ticket is cancelled, and they will not refund. I bought from their ticket exchange, to sit with WHU fans. Unbelievable........
Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #4 on: December 18, 2024, 10:38:01 am
Quote from: Vinay on December 18, 2024, 10:32:35 am
WHU wrote to me yesterday saying that my pattern of ticket purchases (only 1 previous, in 2020), indicates that I am likely a Liverpool fan. The ticket is cancelled, and they will not refund. I bought from their ticket exchange, to sit with WHU fans. Unbelievable........


If they are cancelling the ticket they have to refund you, otherwise they can just keep doing that with anyone who buys on the exchange and then re selling it. No way would they have a leg to stand on if you appealed that or took it further
Vinay
Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #5 on: December 18, 2024, 10:46:41 am
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on December 18, 2024, 10:38:01 am

If they are cancelling the ticket they have to refund you, otherwise they can just keep doing that with anyone who buys on the exchange and then re selling it. No way would they have a leg to stand on if you appealed that or took it further

They included these paragraphs in the email:

"Home Match Tickets are for the use of supporters of the Club only. By applying for the Home Match Ticket and/or using the same, you hereby warrant and represent that you are a supporter of the Club and/or that you are not a supporter of the Visiting
 Club."


This breach not only violates our ticketing policy but also creates a potential risk to the safety of yourself and the supporters around you. Consequently, your ticket(s) for this fixture would be cancelled.


Furthermore, we remind you that under Clause 8 of our Ticketing Terms and Conditions:

"Match Tickets are non-refundable! Any requests are only considered in exceptional circumstances and on a discretionary basis via written confirmation no later than 72 hours prior to kick-off of the match (change of date and/or kick-off time is not an
 exceptional circumstance)."


As this cancellation does not meet the criteria for exceptional circumstances, no refund will be provided.


Additionally, in accordance with the Public Order Act 1994, we take steps to mitigate any potential public disorder, particularly in events of significant public interest. Section 14(1) empowers organisers to act in cases where there is reasonable belief
 that a gathering or situation could jeopardise public safety; ensuring tickets are used in line with our clubs policies is central to our commitment to protecting all supporters attending matches.

How do I proceed, please?
Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #6 on: December 18, 2024, 12:10:55 pm
Wow so their terms & conditions are they can cancel tickets by assuming who anyone supports and keep the money. Unreal
Molo203
Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #7 on: December 18, 2024, 12:20:02 pm
Seems worthwhile for you to respond in writing, and consider reading and quoting parts of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 e.g. Section 62 and 63 in respect of 'unfair contract terms'.  It's not my area of law, but it seems unfair (at least in the usual sense if not the strict legal meaning) not to reimburse you when they have taken the decision to cancel your ticket based on your one-off previous purchase. 

It might also be considered unusual/unexpected if the club cancelling your ticket due to their hunch on your purchase history is not itself an 'exceptional circumstance' - i.e. this sort of thing seems likely to be a very selective occasional action rather than something that West Ham do often.

Cancellation is clearly part of the risk of buying tickets in the home end when we all know this is prohibited.  But refusing to refund the entirety of the ticket (save perhaps some sort of admin fee) seems unfair, and they are bound to be able to re-sell it.
Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #8 on: December 18, 2024, 12:21:02 pm
Quote from: Vinay on December 18, 2024, 10:32:35 am
WHU wrote to me yesterday saying that my pattern of ticket purchases (only 1 previous, in 2020), indicates that I am likely a Liverpool fan. The ticket is cancelled, and they will not refund. I bought from their ticket exchange, to sit with WHU fans. Unbelievable........

They're taking time going through people's previous purchases to check who they have bought tickets for? Seems a bit OTT unless they've had problems with altercations between fans in the past or something.
Lisan Al Gaib
Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #9 on: December 18, 2024, 12:54:57 pm
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on December 18, 2024, 12:21:02 pm
They're taking time going through people's previous purchases to check who they have bought tickets for? Seems a bit OTT unless they've had problems with altercations between fans in the past or something.

There were fights in the home end a few weeks ago with Arsenal fans after they'd bought tickets there as well

Personally think Vinay needs to send them loads of pictures of him in photoshopped West Ham jerseys to show he's a real hammer!
Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #10 on: December 18, 2024, 03:31:47 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 18, 2024, 12:54:57 pm
There were fights in the home end a few weeks ago with Arsenal fans after they'd bought tickets there as well

Personally think Vinay needs to send them loads of pictures of him in photoshopped West Ham jerseys to show he's a real hammer!
A video of him singing I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles at the very least ;D
Vinay
Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #11 on: December 24, 2024, 12:41:42 pm
I have written to them, and waiting to hear what they say.
I am a football fan first, and like WHU. But yeah, unfortunately I don't think I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles is a great song.
Schmarn
Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #12 on: December 24, 2024, 12:57:50 pm

Ive bought in their end twice before. Stopped as its just not enjoyable to not be able to celebrate a goal. I can see why people do it though when its so difficult to get tickets at Anfield.

They definitely have the right to cancel. Not refunding is strictly within their rights under the T&Cs though you could challenge it as an unfair term. Youd have to deny being a Liverpool fan and say that you just like going to the odd big game.  Ive heard that clubs share notes with each other to identify away fans but it doesnt look like theyve done that here.
Vinay
Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #13 on: December 24, 2024, 03:03:00 pm
They replied. Here is a part of it:

If you can provide sufficient evidence demonstrating your support for West Ham United, our audit team will review this to determine if we can assist you further. Evidence could include, but is not limited to:
A photo of yourself and/or guests wearing West Ham United merchandise at a previous fixture,
Tickets or documentation with your name on it showing attendance at other West Ham matches against different opponents
Social media posts demonstrating previous support for West Ham United.
However, if sufficient evidence is not provided, the decision will remain in accordance with our terms and conditions, which were agreed to upon purchase.

Dear Lord!  It may not be worth haggling over £65, is it?

So those posts above about me in a WHU shirt or singing forever blowing bubbles, were actually only half in jest....

Jm55
Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #14 on: December 24, 2024, 03:23:44 pm
Quote from: Vinay on December 24, 2024, 03:03:00 pm
They replied. Here is a part of it:

If you can provide sufficient evidence demonstrating your support for West Ham United, our audit team will review this to determine if we can assist you further. Evidence could include, but is not limited to:
A photo of yourself and/or guests wearing West Ham United merchandise at a previous fixture,
Tickets or documentation with your name on it showing attendance at other West Ham matches against different opponents
Social media posts demonstrating previous support for West Ham United.
However, if sufficient evidence is not provided, the decision will remain in accordance with our terms and conditions, which were agreed to upon purchase.

Dear Lord!  It may not be worth haggling over £65, is it?

So those posts above about me in a WHU shirt or singing forever blowing bubbles, were actually only half in jest....

Is that a fucking parody?

Just find a photo of some celebrity who will inevitably have been pictured there over the years who clearly doesnt support West Ham and ask them what the score is there.

Absolutely fucking ludicrous.
DanK1456
Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #15 on: December 24, 2024, 03:36:21 pm
Quote from: Vinay on December 24, 2024, 03:03:00 pm
They replied. Here is a part of it:

If you can provide sufficient evidence demonstrating your support for West Ham United, our audit team will review this to determine if we can assist you further. Evidence could include, but is not limited to:
A photo of yourself and/or guests wearing West Ham United merchandise at a previous fixture,
Tickets or documentation with your name on it showing attendance at other West Ham matches against different opponents
Social media posts demonstrating previous support for West Ham United.
However, if sufficient evidence is not provided, the decision will remain in accordance with our terms and conditions, which were agreed to upon purchase.

Dear Lord!  It may not be worth haggling over £65, is it?

So those posts above about me in a WHU shirt or singing forever blowing bubbles, were actually only half in jest....

Imagine a West Ham fan whos only been twice, coincidentally both against the same opponent or because theyre an arch rival etc. They dont use social media or take pictures or buy shirts. And theyre assuming based on this they dont support West Ham. Joke
Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #16 on: December 24, 2024, 11:17:07 pm
Quote from: Vinay on December 24, 2024, 03:03:00 pm
They replied. Here is a part of it:

If you can provide sufficient evidence demonstrating your support for West Ham United, our audit team will review this to determine if we can assist you further. Evidence could include, but is not limited to:
A photo of yourself and/or guests wearing West Ham United merchandise at a previous fixture,
Tickets or documentation with your name on it showing attendance at other West Ham matches against different opponents
Social media posts demonstrating previous support for West Ham United.
However, if sufficient evidence is not provided, the decision will remain in accordance with our terms and conditions, which were agreed to upon purchase.

Dear Lord!  It may not be worth haggling over £65, is it?

So those posts above about me in a WHU shirt or singing forever blowing bubbles, were actually only half in jest....



Jesus wept, who the fuck do they think they are? ;D
Vinay
Re: West Ham away selling details
Reply #17 on: Today at 06:51:39 am
Glad they got tonked. I hope they get relegated now.
I went to watch Spurs-Wolves, and had premium seats, with food and beer.
