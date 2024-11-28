Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against West Ham United on Sunday December 29, 2024.Location: London StadiumKick-off: 17:15Allocation: 3001Disabled allocation19 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Prices:Adult £30Over 66 £25Under 21 £25Under 18 £25Price NotesSupporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.NFC AccessSupporters will be required to download a one-off NFC pass to their smartphone to gain access to London Stadium. Supporters will be emailed their NFC pass ahead of the game. Dates of when your NFC Pass will be emailed to you will be published on our Ticket Fulfilment page.Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.Tickets salesTickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023-24.Sale Information11+ games from 8.15am 03.12.24 until 10.45am 04.12.24Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale10+ games from 11am 04.12.24 until 12.45pm 04.12.24Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale9+ games from 1pm 04.12.24 until 2.45pm 04.12.24This sale will take place only in the event tickets remain.Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale8+ games from 3pm 04.12.24 until 8am 05.12.24This sale will take place only in the event tickets remain.Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this saleWe ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.Hospitality MembersSir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notesTickets are strictly non-transferable.Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket CreditsTickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.